15 Styles From The '90's That We Hope Never Make A Comeback

The 90’s are coming back big time.



Google is reporting a huge spike in searches for the fashions of the day, according to AdAge.

“Queries for ’round sunglasses’ in June of this year were 22% higher than last June and 170% higher than June 2011. ‘Crop tops’ increased by 150% from last year, while ‘acid wash shorts’ was up 78% and ‘jelly sandals’ rose by 40%,” AdAge writes.

We selected some tacky fashions from the 90’s that most definitely should not make a comeback.

From parachute pants to scrunchies, see the worst of the worst.

