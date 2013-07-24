15 Styles From The '90's That We Hope Never Make A Comeback

Ashley Lutz
The 90’s are coming back big time. 

Google is reporting a huge spike in searches for the fashions of the day, according to AdAge

“Queries for ’round sunglasses’ in June of this year were 22% higher than last June and 170% higher than June 2011. ‘Crop tops’ increased by 150% from last year, while ‘acid wash shorts’ was up 78% and ‘jelly sandals’ rose by 40%,” AdAge writes

We selected some tacky fashions from the 90’s that most definitely should not make a comeback. 

From parachute pants to scrunchies, see the worst of the worst. 

Overalls are unflattering on almost everyone.

Parachute pants add weight and never look polished.

Bulky hoop earrings don't make for a polished look on men.

Tacky vests are a trend that can stay in the 90's.

Oversized flannel shirts are only suited for a grungy Halloween costume.

Backwards hats are fine for kids, but adults should stay clear.

Oversized menswear on women isn't flattering.

Bowl cuts are too boyish for adult men.

Turtlenecks should be reserved for cold weather.

Platform sneakers look bulky and dated.

Scrunchies can stay in the 90's.

Backwards clothing was made cool by Kriss Kross, but shouldn't be resurrected today.

Neon Gecko shirts were all the rage, though it's unclear why.

Tracksuit pants are not an acceptable look outside the gym.

You've seen looks that should stay in the 90's...

