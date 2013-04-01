The 9 Worst Performing Stocks Since The Last S&P 500 All-Time High

The S&P 500 hit a new all-time closing high yesterday.



The last time that happened was on October 9, 2007.

While the broader index has recovered to its previous peak, not all of the stocks that constitute the index have been so fortunate.

In fact, some have lost nearly all of their value since the market topped in 2007 and haven’t really recovered at all.

