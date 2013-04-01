The 9 Worst Performing Stocks Since The Last S&P 500 All-Time High

The S&P 500 hit a new all-time closing high yesterday.
The last time that happened was on October 9, 2007.
While the broader index has recovered to its previous peak, not all of the stocks that constitute the index have been so fortunate.
In fact, some have lost nearly all of their value since the market topped in 2007 and haven’t really recovered at all.
What they do: One of America's biggest banks.
Market cap: $131.7 billion
Ticker: BAC
What they do: Department store retailer.
Market cap: $3.3 billion
Ticker: JCP
What they do: Global aluminium producer.
Market cap: $9.1 billion
Ticker: AA
What they do: Manufacturer of solar panels.
Market cap: $2.4 billion
Ticker: FLSR
What they do: Manufacturer of computer processors and chips.
Market cap: $1.8 billion
Ticker: AMD
What they do: American steel manufacturer.
Market cap: $2.8 billion
Ticker: X
What they do: Another one of America's largest banks.
Market cap: $134.7 billion
Ticker: C
What they do: Online retail stock trading brokerage.
Market cap: $3.1 billion
Ticker: ETFC
What they do: Global insurance and financial services provider.
Market cap: $56.9 billion
Ticker: AIG
