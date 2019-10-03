The 15 worst US states for workers

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images North Carolina does not provide collective bargaining and wage negotiations to teachers, police officers, or firefighters.

Global anti-poverty nonprofit Oxfam released its 2019 index for the worst states to work in.

The organisation ranked states based on their minimum wage, policies that protect workers from discrimination, and how much they allow for unionization.

Virginia ranked last. Mississippi, the second worst state to work in, does not mandate equal pay across gender and race.

Some states protect workers more than others.

Oxfam, a global nonprofit group that aims to reduce poverty, recently released its 2019 index on the best and worst states to work in.

The organisation ranked states based on three main criteria:

1. Wage policies: how close state minimum wages are close to the livable wage 2. Worker protection policies: how much the state protects employees from discrimination 3. “Right to organise” policies: whether workers have the right to organise and sustain a trade union



Southern states – like Alabama, Virginia, and Mississippi – ranked poorly, as the minimum wage cannot fully cover the cost of living and because state policies prohibit unionization, Oxfam reports.

Georgia, for instance, does not provide employees some sort of paid sick leave or paid family leave. Mississippi does not mandate equal pay across gender and race.

Here are the 15 worst states for workers:

15. Florida does not offer protections for workplace breastfeeding.

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Minimum wage: $US8.46

Living wage for a family of four: $US26.13

Worker Protection ranking: 37th

Right to Organise Policies ranking: 31st

14. Oklahoma does not provide some form of paid family or sick leave.

J Pat Carter/Getty Images

Minimum wage: $US7.25

Living wage for a family of four: $US24.37

Worker Protection ranking: 25th

Right to Organise Policies ranking: 31st

13. Wisconsin does not mandate companies provide workers advanced notice of shift scheduling.

TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images

Minimum wage: $US7.25

Living wage for a family of four: $US24.54

Worker Protection ranking: 34th

Right to Organise Policies ranking: 31st

12. Iowa does not provide flexible scheduling of worker shifts.

Minimum wage: $US7.25

Living wage for a family of four: $US24.30

Worker Protection ranking: 35th

Right to Organise Policies ranking: 31st

11. Kansas does not provide accommodations for pregnant workers.

Getty Images

Minimum wage: $US7.25

Living wage for a family of four: $US24.47

Worker Protection ranking: 37th

Right to Organise Policies ranking: 31st

10. Louisiana localities do not have the capacity to raise the local minimum wage if they choose.

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Minimum wage: $US7.25

Living wage for a family of four: $US24.94

Worker Protection ranking: 18th

Right to Organise Policies ranking: 43rd

9. Tennessee does not ensure a fair wage to workers on contract.

Joby Sessions/Guitarist Magazine/Future via Getty Images

Minimum wage: $US7.25

Living wage for a family of four: $US23.28

Worker Protection ranking: 24th

Right to Organise Policies ranking: 45th

8. North Dakota does not fully legalise project labour agreements to ensure a fair wage to workers on contract.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Minimum wage: $US7.25

Living wage for a family of four: $US24.12

Worker Protection ranking: 25th

Right to Organise Policies ranking: 43rd

7. Idaho does not restrict access to salary history to reduce gender and racial bias.

Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Minimum wage: $US7.25

Living wage for a family of four: $US25.48

Worker Protection ranking: 37th

Right to Organise Policies ranking: 40th

6. South Carolina has a “Right-to-Work” law that suppresses unions.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Minimum wage: $US7.25

Living wage for a family of four: $US24.93

Worker Protection ranking: 25th

Right to Organise Policies ranking: 48th

5. North Carolina does not provide both collective bargaining and wage negotiations to teachers, police officers, or firefighters.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Minimum wage: $US7.25

Living wage for a family of four: $US24.80

Worker Protection ranking: 37th

Right to Organise Policies ranking: 48th

4. Georgia does not provide employees some sort of paid sick leave or paid family leave.

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Minimum wage: $US7.25

Living wage for a family of four: $US25.60

Worker Protection ranking: 48th

Right to Organise Policies ranking: 45th

3. Alabama does not prohibit pay secrecy practices in the workplace.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Minimum wage: $US7.25

Living wage for a family of four: $US23.92

Worker Protection ranking: 49th

Right to Organise Policies ranking: 48th

2. Mississippi does not mandate equal pay across gender and race.

In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images

Minimum wage: $US7.25

Living wage for a family of four: $US24.25

Worker Protection ranking: 51st

Right to Organise Policies ranking: 47th

1. Virginia has the worst wage policies, as the minimum wage makes up just 26.1% of the livable family wage.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Minimum wage: $US7.25

Living wage for a family of four: $US27.83

Worker Protection ranking: 49th

Right to Organise Policies ranking: 48th

