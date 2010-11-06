Here Are The 10 Worst States For Businesses In America

You’ll notice something funny about the worst states to do business, which were identified by the conservative Tax Foundation. They include some of America’s biggest state economies, like New York and California.



But whatever your politics, it’s clear that these states tax the hell out of local businesses.

States were ranked based on analysis of taxes for corporations, individual income, sales, unemployment insurance and property.

