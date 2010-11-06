Here Are The 10 Worst States For Businesses In America

Hannah Kim
atlantic city casino

You’ll notice something funny about the worst states to do business, which were identified by the conservative Tax Foundation. They include some of America’s biggest state economies, like New York and California.

But whatever your politics, it’s clear that these states tax the hell out of local businesses.

States were ranked based on analysis of taxes for corporations, individual income, sales, unemployment insurance and property.

#10 North Carolina

Corporate tax rank: 26

Individual income tax rank: 15

Sales tax rank: 7

Unemployment insurance tax rank: 43

Property tax rank: 18

Source: Tax Foundation

#9 Rhode Island

Corporate tax rank: 14

Individual income tax rank: 16

Sales tax rank: 37

Unemployment insurance tax rank: 1

Property tax rank: 4

Source: Tax Foundation

#8 Minnesota

Corporate tax rank: 7

Individual Income Tax Rank: 13

Sales tax rank: 13

Unemployment insurance tax rank: 12

Property tax rank: 33

Source: Tax Foundation

#7 Maryland

Corporate tax rank: 37

Individual Income Tax Rank: 2

Sales tax rank: 40

Unemployment Insurance Tax Rank: 4

Property tax rank: 11

Source: Tax Foundation

#6 Iowa

Corporate tax rank: 4

Individual Income Tax Rank: 9

Sales tax rank: 20

Unemployment insurance tax rank: 18

Property tax rank: 17

Source: Tax Foundation

#5 Ohio

Corporate tax rank: 12

Individual Income Tax Rank: 7

Sales tax rank: 16

Unemployment insurance tax rank: 40

Property tax rank: 6

Source: Tax Foundation

#4 Connecticut

Corporate tax rank: 33

Individual Income Tax Rank: 4

Sales tax rank: 25

Unemployment insurance tax rank: 21

Property tax rank: 2

Source: Tax Foundation

#3 New Jersey

Corporate tax rank: 10

Individual Income Tax Rank: 6

Sales tax rank: 15

Unemployment insurance tax rank: 24

Property tax rank: 3

Source: Tax Foundation

#2 California

Corporate tax rank: 18

Individual Income Tax Rank: 3

Sales tax rank: 2

Unemployment insurance tax rank: 37

Property tax rank: 35

Source: Tax Foundation

#1 New York

Corporate tax rank: 31

Individual income tax rank: 1

Sales tax rank: 17

Unemployment insurance tax rank: 5

Property tax rank: 9

Source: Tax Foundation

Now for any even scarier list...

Check Out The 16 Cities With The Worst Drivers In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.