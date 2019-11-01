15 of the worst states for dating

Getty Some states are not great for singles.

WalletHub published a study that found the worst states for singles when it comes to dating.

The study took three criteria into consideration: dating opportunities, dating economics, and romance/fun.

Southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, and Mississippi were found to be some of the worst states for singles.

Out of all 50 states, West Virginia was deemed the worst for dating.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s no secret that dating is hard. But it turns out that it’s even more difficult in certain areas of the US.

WalletHub published a study that found the worst states in the country for singles when it comes to dating. The company took three criteria into consideration: dating opportunities, dating economics, and romance/fun.

For dating opportunities, the company examined the number of singles, the gender balance, and the number of people who are open to dating in the area. In the dating economics category, WalletHub researched how much it costs to go on a date, including beer, movie, and haircut prices. They even looked at the level of income. Lastly, the company counted the number of restaurants, movie theatres, and parks in each state for the romance/fun category.

When WalletHub added these numbers up, they found which states are the worst for singles looking for love.

See below for the 15 worst states for dating – and how they ranked in the different categories.

15. South Carolina

Jeff Greenberg / Getty A couple in Charleston, South Carolina.

Dating opportunities: 38th place

Dating economics rank: 24th place

Romance and fun: 28th place

Total dating score: 46.29/ 100

14. Oklahoma

RaksyBH/Shutterstock Two beach chairs by Lake Murray State Park in Oklahoma.

Dating opportunities: 39th place

Dating economics rank: 15th place

Romance and fun: 37th place

Total dating score: 45.28/ 100

13. Idaho

Francis Dean / Getty A couple in Lewiston, Idaho.

Dating opportunities: 44th place

Dating economics rank: 4th place

Romance and fun: 39th place

Total dating score: 45.13/ 100

12. South Dakota

Barcroft Media/ Getty A couple taking a walk.

Dating opportunities: 49th place

Dating economics rank: 1st place

Romance and fun: 29th place

Total dating score: 44.94/ 100

11. Delaware

Jeff Greenberg/ Getty A couple in Delaware.

Dating opportunities: 27th place

Dating economics rank: 30th place

Romance and fun: 50th place

Total dating score: 44.83/ 100

10. New Mexico

Robert Alexander/ Getty A couple in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Dating opportunities: 29th place

Dating economics rank: 43rd place

Romance and fun: 42nd place

Total dating score: 44.50/ 100

9. Kansas

Barcroft Media / Getty A couple.

Dating opportunities: 43rd place

Dating economics rank: 9th place

Romance and fun: 40th place

Total dating score: 44.22/ 100

8. Alabama

Jeff Greenberg/ Getty A couple at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.

Dating opportunities: 36th place

Dating economics rank: 25th place

Romance and fun: 46th place

Total dating score: 43.42/ 100

7. Alaska

Joe Raedle/ Getty A couple in Alaska.

Dating opportunities: 26th place

Dating economics rank: 48th place

Romance and fun: 48th place

Total dating score: 43.34/ 100

6. Mississippi

Dean Mitchell/ Getty Images A couple on a date.

Dating opportunities: 35th place

Dating economics rank: 31st place

Romance and fun: 49th place

Total dating score: 42.81/ 100

5. Kentucky

The Washington Post / Getty A couple in Kentucky.

Dating opportunities: 46th place

Dating economics rank: 26th place

Romance and fun: 27th place

Total dating score: 42.63/ 100

4. Wyoming

George Frey/ Getty A couple in Jackson, Wyoming.

Dating opportunities: 45th place

Dating economics rank: 14th place

Romance and fun: 41st place

Total dating score: 42.02/ 100

3. North Dakota

Stephanie Noritz/ Getty Images A couple walking through a park.

Dating opportunities: 50th place

Dating economics rank: 3rd place

Romance and fun: 43rd place

Total dating score: 40.23/ 100

2. Arkansas

Jeff Greenberg/ Getty A couple at the Garvan Woodland Gardens in Arkansas.

Dating opportunities: 48th place

Dating economics rank: 27th place

Romance and fun: 47th place

Total dating score: 37.87/ 100

1. West Virginia

The Washington Post/ Getty A couple in West Virginia.

Dating opportunities: 47th place

Dating economics rank: 41st place

Romance and fun: 44th place

Total dating score: 37.06/ 100

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.