The 7 States With The Worst Unemployment

The Bureau of labour Statistics just released unemployment data for all 50 U.S. states.



And while 13 states have unemployment over 10%, there are a notable 7 states that are of significant distance from the national average of 9.6%.

We’ve highlighted those states here, and the particular problems they are experiencing which are making their unemployment situations so dire.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.