The 7 States With The Worst Unemployment

The Bureau of labour Statistics just released unemployment data for all 50 U.S. states.
And while 13 states have unemployment over 10%, there are a notable 7 states that are of significant distance from the national average of 9.6%.
We’ve highlighted those states here, and the particular problems they are experiencing which are making their unemployment situations so dire.
Unemployment rate: 10.6%
Why: Oregon has seen its unemployment rate hold relatively steady over the last year, only falling by 1%. There has been little to no rebound in housing, and places like Portland are seeing few residents leave who are unable to find employment.
One additional reason may be the state's minimum wage, which rises with the CPI, and is now at $8.50 per hour.
Unemployment rate: 11.0%
Why: It seems South Carolina's job problem may have more to do with the qualifications of its work force than availability of jobs. In August, South Carolina had 116,000 jobs available, according to the South Carolina Department of Unemployment and Workforce.
Much of South Carolina's economy is built on manufacturing, and growth has stalled, though is expected to rebound in 2011.
Unemployment rate: 11.7%
Why: Florida was crushed by the collapse in the housing bubble, and demand for those properties has yet to renew as potential buyers focus on paying down debt.
Notably, since the state is also a tourist destination, it is experiencing tax declines as a result of reduced visits and spending.
In more positive news, the state is starting to add jobs in growing sectors, like health care.
Unemployment rate: 11.8%
Why: The state has been hit by a decline in manufacturing jobs, 500 being lost in the period between June and August, 2010.
Rhode Island's unemployment situation may be improving slightly, but much of that might be do to a decrease in the labour force of 1,700 people since August 2009.
Unemployment rate: 12.4%
Why: California's recovery has been hampered by the housing bubble that exploded prior to the recession. Since then, only 5% of people in the state laid off from work have actually gone back to work.
That implies that a remarkable amount of those unemployed do not have the skills for jobs outside the housing construction sector.
Unemployment rate: 13.1%
Why: Michigan's decline has been tied to the state's automobile manufacturing sector and the bankruptcies of General Motors and Chrysler. The production of cars in Michigan is just not as cost effective as in other locations around the world for many producers.
The state fluctuated from being the biggest job creator in July to its biggest loser in August.
Unemployment rate: 14.4%
Why: Nevada's decline is similar to Florida's, in that it has been a product of a housing bubble burst and a reduction in tourists coming to the state.
One in every 70-nine homes in Nevada has been foreclosed on.
It is likely it will take a recovery everywhere else, to revive the tourist based economy of Nevada.
