10 States With The Worst Roads And Bridges

Eisenhower’s Interstate Highway System gave America the world’s longest road system. But longest doesn’t mean best, especially now that infrastructure spending has tanked.



Over 90,000 miles of roads and 71,000 bridges are in dangerous disrepair, according to a 2010 U.S. PIRG study.

In cities with the worst roads, like Washington D.C., New Orleans or L.A., drivers frequently pay as much as $750 per year in vehicle maintenance costs related to rough road conditions — flat tires, worn shock absorbers, and accidents.

Our roads are just getting worse. The federal gas tax, which provides for maintenance, has not been adjusted for inflation since 1993, and the complementary Highway Trust Fund has dried up. Federal policy is so screwed up that states may receive more money after bridges have become defunct than for preventative repair.

