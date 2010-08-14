10 States With The Worst Roads And Bridges

Eisenhower’s Interstate Highway System gave America the world’s longest road system. But longest doesn’t mean best, especially now that infrastructure spending has tanked.

Over 90,000 miles of roads and 71,000 bridges are in dangerous disrepair, according to a 2010 U.S. PIRG study

In cities with the worst roads, like Washington D.C., New Orleans or L.A., drivers frequently pay as much as $750 per year in vehicle maintenance costs related to rough road conditions — flat tires, worn shock absorbers, and accidents.

Our roads are just getting worse. The federal gas tax, which provides for maintenance, has not been adjusted for inflation since 1993, and the complementary Highway Trust Fund has dried up. Federal policy is so screwed up that states may receive more money after bridges have become defunct than for preventative repair.

#10 Louisiana

23% of roads in bad condition

13% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'

$388 in additional vehicle operating cost

#9 Mississippi

17% of roads in bad condition:

17% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'

$394 in additional vehicle operating cost

#6 Oklahoma

12% of roads in bad condition

22% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'

$457 in additional vehicle operating cost

#7 Hawaii:

26% of roads in bad condition

13% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'

$503 in additional vehicle operating cost

#6 Alaska

35% of roads in bad condition

11% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'

$324 in additional vehicle operating cost

#5 New Jersey

33% of roads in bad condition

11% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'

$596 in additional vehicle operating cost

#4 New York

16% of roads in bad condition

12% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'

$405 in additional vehicle operating cost (in New York City, it's $638!)

#3 Pennsylvania

10% of roads in bad condition

27% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'

$346 in additional vehicle operating cost

#2 California

28% of roads in bad condition

13% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'

$590 in additional vehicle operating cost (in LA it's $746!)

#1 Rhode Island

34% of roads in bad condition

22% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'

$473 in additional vehicle operating cost

