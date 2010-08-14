10 States With The Worst Roads And Bridges

Eisenhower’s Interstate Highway System gave America the world’s longest road system. But longest doesn’t mean best, especially now that infrastructure spending has tanked.
Over 90,000 miles of roads and 71,000 bridges are in dangerous disrepair, according to a 2010 U.S. PIRG study.
In cities with the worst roads, like Washington D.C., New Orleans or L.A., drivers frequently pay as much as $750 per year in vehicle maintenance costs related to rough road conditions — flat tires, worn shock absorbers, and accidents.
Our roads are just getting worse. The federal gas tax, which provides for maintenance, has not been adjusted for inflation since 1993, and the complementary Highway Trust Fund has dried up. Federal policy is so screwed up that states may receive more money after bridges have become defunct than for preventative repair.
23% of roads in bad condition
13% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'
$388 in additional vehicle operating cost
Source: U.S. PIRG
17% of roads in bad condition:
17% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'
$394 in additional vehicle operating cost
Source: U.S. PIRG
12% of roads in bad condition
22% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'
$457 in additional vehicle operating cost
Source: U.S. PIRG
26% of roads in bad condition
13% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'
$503 in additional vehicle operating cost
Source: U.S. PIRG
35% of roads in bad condition
11% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'
$324 in additional vehicle operating cost
Source: U.S. PIRG
33% of roads in bad condition
11% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'
$596 in additional vehicle operating cost
Source: U.S. PIRG
16% of roads in bad condition
12% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'
$405 in additional vehicle operating cost (in New York City, it's $638!)
Source: U.S. PIRG
10% of roads in bad condition
27% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'
$346 in additional vehicle operating cost
Source: U.S. PIRG
28% of roads in bad condition
13% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'
$590 in additional vehicle operating cost (in LA it's $746!)
Source: U.S. PIRG
34% of roads in bad condition
22% of bridges deemed 'structurally deficient'
$473 in additional vehicle operating cost
Source: U.S. PIRG
