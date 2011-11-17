This State Makes Its Millionaires Pay The Most In Income Taxes

Photo: rustejunk via Flickr

Millionaires living in Oregon pay the highest income taxes in the U.S., according to Forbes’ Ashlea Ebeling.Ebeling asked tax publisher CCH to calculate how much a family of four with $1 million in adjusted gross income from salaries would pay (the scenario included $17,000 deducted for charitable contributions and $23,000 in mortgage interest).



Oregon beat out every other state: under the Forbes scenario, the family would owe $98,880 in taxes. The effective rate on that $1 million salary income would be 9.89%.

