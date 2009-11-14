10 States On The Verge Of A Fiscal Catastrophe

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/f17a6c793f2d664aba8d7100/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/worst-state-budgets-2009-11/10-wisconsin-1" caption="" source="" alt="arnold schwarzenegger knife" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Most state budgets have been walloped by the financial crisis. But 10 are really bad, like California bad.



A new report by the Pew centre on the States, called Beyond California: States In Trouble, shows us the 10 that are weighing the country down.

The ranking looks at budget gaps, foreclosure rates, lost state revenues, unemployment, money-management practices, and where “super-majority” requirements are killing efforts to fix the financial mess.

Scores for each category are tallied for an overall ranking. We bring you the top 10, counting down from bad to worst. The higher score, the bigger the crisis. California gets a 30, while the national average is 17.

Of course, all states except for Montana and North Dakota faced budget shortfalls for fiscal 2010. And based on historical precedent, state budgets are likely to get worse, bottoming long after the national economy, with costs rising faster than revenue.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”10-wisconsin-1″

title=”#10 Wisconsin”

content=”Pew score: 22

Revenue change: -11.20%

Budget gap: 23.20%

Unemployment rate change: +4.4

Foreclosure rate: 0.96%

Need supermajority: No

What went wrong: A manufacturing economy, with plants for Harley Davidson and General Motors, Wisconsin faces a similar situation to the well-known plight of Michigan. Cheeseheads lost a lot of revenue and jobs in the past few years. The state government has been notably unsuccessful, failing to balance the budget for five straight years before the recession even started.

See the full Pew report.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc2f3d00000000004558e7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”9-illinois-2″

title=”#9 Illinois”

content=”Pew score: 22

Revenue change: -10.90%

Budget gap: 47.30%

Unemployment rate change: +3.5

Foreclosure rate: 1.44%

Need supermajority: No

What went wrong: Illinois’s diverse economy has weathered the recession better than its Rust Belt neighbours. However, the state’s fiscal policy has long been horrendous, and it’s $13.2 billion budget shortfall for 2010 is among the worst in the country. The Land of Blagojevich has not balanced a budget since 2001, when the government began a policy of putting off payment to Medicaid providers and other debtors, and subsequently borrowing money to stifle the growing backlog.

See the full Pew report.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc24a7000000000002c0b0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”8-new-jersey-3″

title=”#8 New Jersey”

content=”Pew score: 23

Revenue change: -15.80%

Budget gap: 29.90%

Unemployment rate change: +3.7

Supermajority: No

What went wrong: New Jersey’s long-term debt is 53% larger than its latest budget. The behemoth figure, which grew over years of excessive borrowing, has eluded the efforts of politicians to reign it in through tax increases. The collapse of Wall Street was another significant blow to the Garden State economy.

See the full Pew report.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc2fac000000000023df09/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”7-florida-4″

title=”#7 Florida”

content=”Pew score: 25

Revenue change: -11.50%

Budget gap: 22.80%

Unemployment rate change: +4.4

Foreclosure rate: 2.78%

Need supermajority: Yes

What went wrong: Florida’s population is shrinking for the first time since World War II. This is bad news for an economy used to booming growth. First, they have to figure out what to do with thousands of uninhabited beachfront properties and the respective disappearance of a major industry. Second, the state has to find new ways to generate revenue, while dealing with obstacles like the constitutional absence of a personal income tax.

See the full Pew report.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/2837544bcdd49a49c5e44b00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”6-nevada-5″

title=”#6 Nevada”

content=”Pew score: 26

Revenue change: 1.50%

Budget gap: 37.80%

Unemployment rate change: +5.2

Foreclosure rate: 3.12%

Need supermajority: Yes

What went wrong: Another state without an income tax, Nevada makes the majority of its revenue from gambling and sales taxes. But it’s been a bad year for Vegas, with fewer tourists, and most of them spending less money. Nevada also suffers from the highest foreclosure rate in the country.

See the full Pew report.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc307300000000003e5f0f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”5-oregon-6″

title=”#5 Oregon”

content=”Pew score: 26

Revenue change: -19.00%

Budget gap: 14.50%

Unemployment rate change: +6.4

Foreclosure rate: 0.86%

Need supermajority: Yes

What went wrong: Oregon has seen a greater increase in unemployment than anywhere in the country. This is a huge problem for a state government that relies primarily on income tax for revenue. Unless the government is able to implement a sales tax — which voters have already rejected nine times — the Beaver State will be hostage to volatile (falling) timber and tech industries.

See the full Pew report.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc4d6c0000000000f31029/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”4-michigan-7″

title=”#4 Michigan”

content=”Pew score: 27

Revenue change: -16.50%

Budget gap: 12.00%

Unemployment rate change: +6.0

Foreclosure rate: 1.47%

Need supermajority: Yes

What went wrong: It doesn’t seem like a good time to raise taxes on the people of Michigan. The Auto State already leads the country in unemployment and approaches the worst in terms of foreclosures, lost revenue, and per-capita income. But the state government desperately needs new revenue, with a tax code that gives breaks to many sorts of individuals, companies, and sales.

See the full Pew report.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/c07a6c7908250f4848f77500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”3-rhode-island-8″

title=”#3 Rhode Island”

content=”Pew score: 28

Revenue change: -12.50%

Budget gap: 19.20%

Unemployment rate change: +4.5

Foreclosure rate: 1.50%

Need supermajority: Yes

What went wrong: How did the smallest state in the union tie with California for the worst fiscal policy grade? The state has failed to slow the demise of a powerful manufacturing industry — 95,000 jobs in 1990; 48,000 jobs in 2008 — and it simultaneously failed to attract significant new industries. As a complement to poor economic development, the state has long produced sloppy budgets, resulting in high taxes and consistent deficits.

See the full Pew report.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc326000000000002cd7c2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”2-arizona-9″

title=”#2 Arizona”

content=”Pew score: 28

Revenue change: -16.50%

Budget gap: 41.10%

Unemployment rate change: +3.0

Foreclosure rate: 2.42%

Need supermajority: Yes

What went wrong: Already suffering from a massive housing bust, Arizona is beleagured by stringent political rules written during the boom era. For instance, voters at the turn of the millenium imposed mandatory spending levels for schools and greatly expanded eligibility for Medicaid. Likewise, the state faces structural obstacles to changes in the tax code — which is poorly adjusted to generating revenue during a recession.

See the full Pew report.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc2ebb00000000004fc477/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”1-california-10″

title=”#1 California”

content=”Pew score: 30



Revenue change: -16.20%

Budget gap: 49.30%

Unemployment rate change: +4.6

Foreclosure rate: 2.02%

Need supermajority: Yes

What went wrong: Balancing the budget of the tenth largest economy in the world has lately seemed impossible. Blame it on the six factors included in the Pew report. California was a centre of the real estate bust, with subsequent high rates of foreclosure on homes. Unemployment shot up at a sharp rate. Tax revenues tumbled. Efforts to balance the budget or raise taxes were squelched by voter-imposed restrictions, including supermajority requirements for any such changes. Finally, ‘D+’ policy-makers have continued to increase spending since 1990 at a faster rate than state population and inflation. Fortunately, California has been dealing with this kind of chaos for a long time.

See the full Pew report.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af032f100000000005d5c21/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”see-also-11″

title=”See Also”

content=”Worried? See the 12 Places To Go If The World Goes To Hell.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae9e5340000000000fc86e2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

