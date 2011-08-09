The 22 Worst Sports Movies That Have Ever Been Produced

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Sports movies have been a genre of film for almost as long as there has been film.Ever since the concept of a sports film was thought up, about 30 of them have actually been good.



The rest of them are either mediocre or way worse than that.

To further illustrate just how bad these movies are, we’ve included the aggregate critics score as determined by “Rotten Tomatoes.”

Matilda's plot centres around a kangaroo that has some boxing ability Year Released: 1978 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 40% (Audience) No, it's not that Matilda. This movie is about a kangaroo that learned how to effectively box and it has nothing to do with a Rolad Dahl book. The movie's theatrical debut was not in the United States despite the fact it was filmed there. It debuted in Finland before it went anywhere else. The Bad News Bears Go To Japan is about exactly that Year Released: 1978 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 0% (10 critic reviews) The Bad News Bears Go To Japan was the third movie in the 'Bad News' series and it was also the most bad overall. The first two films about the Bears were dependent on the fact that the Bears were a surly and foul mouthed group of people. No Little League in their right mind would want them representing their brand. So why on Earth did this team to go to Japan as de facto ambassadors? Year Released: 1979 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 38% Barbara Streisand's character in this tour de force is a perfume mogul named Hillary Kramer that has most of her assets stolen by her former accountant. One of the remaining things that the accountant left behind was a boxer named Eddie 'Kid Natural' Scanlon (played by Ryan O'Neal). In an effort to get her money back, she invests her time and energy into making a Scanlon a champion. One of the biggest problems Scanlon has is a fear of getting hit. How awesome of a plot twist is that?!

Over The Top was the result of a decades long letter writing campaign to movie studios that wanted to blend arm wrestling and winning over estranged children Year Released: 1986 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 36% Sylvester Stallone stars as a trucker that helps to make ends meet by engaging in arm wrestling bouts with other large, sweaty men. This particular extra-curricular activity somehow re-unites Stallone with his estranged son. After reading this brief synopsis, you have already learned enough and you can tell your friends that you've seen this movie. Johnny Be Good stars the biggest geek in Hollywood history as a star high school quarterback Year Released: 1988 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 0% There may not be a more type-casted 'geek' than Anthony Michael Hall. Anyone who has seen Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club could tell you that. Hollywood, in their infinite and infallible wisdom, thought it would be wise to flip the script and cast AMH as a top high school quarterback looking to pick a college. It's just a very dumb movie. Caddyshack II was the unnecessary sequel to a truly classic sports comedy Year Released: 1988 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 8% Forget sports, this is one of the worst movies, ever. Movie studios often don't know when things are left well enough alone, and the Caddyshack franchise suffered due to Warner Bros. lack of foresight. The original writers and most of the cast from the first go around wanted nothing to do with the movie. Rocky V is the fifth movie about a boxer named Rocky Year Released: 1990 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 24% Some of the jury is out on this one since this film painted a much darker portrayal of the boxing world and the Rocky character himself as a defeated and injured boxer who's days of glory were long behind him. In a modern setting, a movie such as this one might garner a better reception. However Rocky V dramatically veered of the course the Rocky franchise established with the first four films. Ladybugs is about Rodney Dangerfield coaching a girl's soccer team so that he can get a promotion at his job Year Released: 1992 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 15% Rodney Dangerfield has to lead the Ladybugs to the girl's soccer promise land despite having no knowledge of the sport. This is not a good prospect for Dangerfield's engagement either since if he doesn't win it all, he won't be able to marry the woman he loves. She was really into youth soccer. Predictably, Dangerfield asks his son to put on a wig and join the team so they have a chance. Hilarity doesn't ensue. The Babe is a movie that inaccurately chronicles the life of Babe Ruth Year Released: 1992 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 47% John Goodman is a fantastic actor, but his portrayal of the Babe was sullied by a film that had a clear identity crisis. The Babe is supposed to be a biopic of the greatest baseball player of all-time, but it was packaged as a kids movie despite certain themes being not suitable for children. There are also several historical inaccuracies in the film, and even though John Goodman is a good actor, he can't swing a bat for the life of him. Ed is about a chimp that went from baseball team mascot to the team's ace pitcher Year Released: 1996 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 0% Movies that marry animals and sports are typically box office gold. Ed is a notable exception. Matt LeBlanc and his simian cohort raked in just a hair over $6 million at the box office. A hodge-podge of awful things contributed to the film's dismal performance and the list doesn't even need to make mention of the implausibility of a chimp being able to throw a baseball consistently than other potential projectiles. The Fan stars Robert DeNiro as an obsessive baseball fan that goes as far as murdering a player on his favourite team Year Released: 1996

'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 40% Gil Renard really loves his San Francisco Giants. He breaks apart his family and loses his job to focus more on being a total creeper. Renard (played by Robert DeNiro) becomes obsessed with a baseball player named Bobby Rayburn (played by Wesley Snipes). At one point in the season, Rayburn is benched and replaced with a back-up player who started to perform well. So, Renard did what any normal fanatic would do: kill the new starting centerfielder so his favourite guy could play. There are some good film ideas in The Fan, but very few of them are executed properly and the movie just becomes far too crappy of baseball movie to enjoy. D3: The Mighty Ducks was the incredibly disappointed third instalment of The Mighty Ducks series Year Released: 1996

'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 20% A lot of these terrible movies came from 1996. Hopefully people spent a lot of time outside then. The Mighty Ducks films are some thoroughly entertaining sports movies, but all the stock in the world couldn't save this lazy script. As a rule, any film or television show that starred kids with established personalities shouldn't ever start back up x amount of years in the future. Fans don't want to accept the characters growing up; we'd prefer to remember them the way that they were. The Air Bud series produced five movies that all sucked something fierce Years Released: 1997-2006 'Rotten Tomatoes' Scores: Air Bud (45%), Air Bud 2: Golden Receiver (6%), Air Bud: World Pup (48% audience rating), Air Bud 4: Seventh Inning Fetch (46% audience rating), Air Bud 5: Spikes Back (46% audience rating) We're going to count all of these movies as one bad movie since they are pretty much all the same. How many more times can writers come up with variations of the line, 'There's nothing in the rule book that says a dog can't play _____?' Apparently at least one more time since there's an Aussie rules football movie starring Air Bud coming out later this summer. MVP: Most Valuable Primate is about a fictional chimpanzee that is quite adept at hockey Year Released: 2000 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 20% After the world stared in wonderment over how well Ed did, it was only a matter of time before another sports movie starring a freakishly talented monkey would come out. MVP was formulaic in the mould of Air Bud, and no, there's nothing in the hockey rule book that says chimps can't play. Two more films were produced in the series and they both went straight to home video. Trailer provided by Video Detective Summer Catch is a love story where baseball gets in the way Year Released: 2001 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 7% It's a travesty that this film is the most well known of all movies that take place in the supremely awesome Cape Cod League. There is almost no baseball in this movie, just a whole lot of a shirtless Freddie Prinze Jr., and an even more scantily clad Jessica Biel. Think about a typical movie and how it ends. Summer Catch has the same ending that you're thinking, and that's a guarantee. It's a cliched mess, much like my writing style. Trailer provided by Video Detective Slap Shot 2: Breaking The Ice is the sequel to the best hockey movie ever made even though the original movie came out 25 years prior Year Released: 2002 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 0% Bad: Stephen Baldwin is the lead actor in this. Worse: Gary Busey is the lead supporting actor. Even Worse: Paul Newman is nowhere to be found in the movie. What made the first Slap Shot so awesome was that Paul Newman's character was a catalyst for how poorly behaved his team was, and even though he was stoic in a locker room full of goons, his lies made him just as bad as anybody else in the movies. Stephen Baldwin's character just stood in front of the camera and looked kind of goofy. Also, 20-five years is a long time between installments. So long that fans of the original movie were supremely caught off guard by the sequel's release and it wasn't in a good way. A third Slap Shot was eventually made as well, and it's equally bad. Like Mike is about a kid who found Michael Jordan's old shoes and became an NBA superstar simply by wearing them Year Released: 2002 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 57% This is totally a kids movie, and some kids actually do like it. Eventually, they'll be like the rest of us and hate Like Mike too. What a buzz kill this whole movie was. We all thought Jordan was the greatest and he became the greatest with his incredible work ethic. Turns out he just had a sweet pair of shoes that were struck by lightning. This movie sends a message to kids: success in sports takes luck, not hard work, so keep an eye out for sports equipment that was left outside in a hurricane or something. Rollerball is a remake of a 1975 film that was actually good Year Released: 2002 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 3% Chris Klien's performance in Rollerball has been panned more times than Paula Deem's stove top. Playing a dude so boring that no one could possibly identify with him, every other actor's performance lagged. Add in a half-baked dystopian setting, a soundtrack featuring Rob Zombie, P.O.D. and Slipknot (who actually appeared in the film), and a Rebecca Romijn wearing no clothes, and you have a dumb 17-year old's perfect film. Juwanna Mann is about a male basketball player that joins the women's league after being banned from the men's Year Released: 2002 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 10% This movie had to ignore the fact that any self-respecting sports league would have any player looking to join up with them go under a rigorous physical examination prior to being allowed to wear a jersey. Luckily for Juwanna Mann's producers, most movie goers ignored the film entirely. The jokes aren't creative, the plot is certainly not engrossing, and there's nothing even remotely believable about it. Crossover is a movie that is apparently about street basketball, but there's hardly any of that in it Year Released: 2006 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 3% If most of the major plot points happen off screen over the course of a movie, then the movie is bad. Crossover is a bad movie. Not only do all the important things happen off screen and have to be explain through dialogue as if it were heard by the characters through the grapevine, there are only two scenes in the movie that actually have real basketball in it. Most of the movie is spent with the kids complaining about the manager of the street ball league. The Benchwarmers is about three adults who take on a bunch of little league teams to prove a point about bullying Year Released: 2006 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 12% Watching three grown men taking on a bunch of kids in a little league tournament is creepy. If something like that were to happen in real life, cops would be required to attend every game. When it's the plot of a movie, it's creepy and stupid. Who's Your Caddy? (2007) Year Released: 2007 'Rotten Tomatoes' Score: 6% Big Boi from OutKast is the star of this movie, and he's a good actor in ATL. What he did in Who's Your Caddy? cannot be held in the same regard. In fact, pick any OutKast song and listen to it on repeat for an hour and a half and it would be several times better than watching Who's Your Caddy? once. There's nothing original about this movie. It's almost the same plot as Caddyshack, but it doesn't include any of the things that made Caddyshack good. Now that we've read about some sports movies that flopped, check out these athletes that didn't exceed expectations WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Over-Hyped High School Phenoms Who Flopped>>>

