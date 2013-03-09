The 10 Worst Social Media Fails Of The Year So Far

Photo: sandi_sandra via statigr.am
The year is less than three months old, yet already several brands have made king-sized screwups in social media.Among their crimes: Using a four-letter word to insult a nine-year-old girl. Live-tweeting a mass layoff. And angering Dave Mustaine of Megadeth.
Poland Spring, American Airlines, Taco Bell and NASCAR are among the brands who should have known better.
All of the following social media fails triggered hundreds or thousands of responses, and made headlines in the regular media as a result.
Dave Mustaine, lead singer of heavy metal band Megadeth (and formerly of Metallica), got 8,600 likes (and counting) in January for a 428-word rant against suit retailer Men's Wearhouse.
His beef? He bought his manager a gift certificate that was not delivered in time for Christmas.
MW did eventually respond on Facebook and via Twitter but by then it was too late -- Mustaine's Facebook page had devolved into a mass discussion of MW's customer service ... and the role of suits in heavy metal.
8. Poland Spring fails to tweet anything after Marco Rubio reaches for one of its bottles in the middle of his response to the State of the Union speech — the only moment of the speech that anyone remembers.
CNET pointed out that Poland Spring was asleep at the wheel -- its Twitter account hadn't been used since 2011.
7. FTD fails to deliver flowers on Valentine's Day ... workers spend all day dealing with angry tweets.
Both 1-800 FLOWERS and FTD realised the cost of screwing up on the one day of the year when you absolutely cannot screw up, if you're in the flower business.
6. In mid-February, American Airlines' policy of replying politely to every tweet, no matter what, backfired. People began tweeting insults at the company. Scripted tweeting just doesn't work.
5. Jan. 10: Australia's SellItOnline.com says it will donate money to Tasmania's bush fire crisis — but only if you like its Facebook page. The post was removed after angry Facebook users complained.
4. Jan. 17: Tesco forgets to change this pre-scheduled tweet in the middle of a PR crisis about horsemeat found in some of its frozen dinners.
3. The Onion uses a four-letter word in a joke to describe 9-year-old actress Quvenzhane Wallis during the Oscars. The satirical newspaper later apologized.
2. Taco Bell fails to launch Cool Ranch Doritos taco on March 6, as it said it would. 3,000-plus fans vent their anger on Facebook.
1. On Feb. 23, NASCAR deleted a YouTube video of dozens of spectators being injured by flying debris at Daytona. The act spread the video farther, faster.
