8 Smartphones You Shouldn't Be Caught Dead Using

It’s easy to get protective about the smartphone you choose. Buying one is essentially making a bet that you chose the best device available out there. And that says a lot about you.
If you want to avoid looking silly, we put together a list of the phones you shouldn’t buy.
Some are overpriced. Some are underpowered. And some are just plain ugly.
Check out our list below of the smartphones you should skip.
Along with its new flagship Lumia 920 Windows Phone, Nokia released a few variations of a budget model called the Lumia 820.
While the Lumia 820 looks pretty, early reviews haven't been so hot. If you really want the best Windows Phone experience, get a top-tier device like the Lumia 920 or HTC Windows Phone 8x.
Motorola's Droid Razr is only a modest update to last year's model, and it's one of three phones in the company's unflattering 'Droid' lineup on Verizon. It's little brother, the Droid Razr M, is a decent buy, but the Razr HD is hobbled by Motorola's tacky Android interface and poor design.
The Motorola Photon Q is very similar to the Droid Razr HD in specs, design, and pricing. (Except it runs on Sprint's network.) That's reason enough to skip it.
The Xperia TL is Sony's newest flagship Android phone, but it hasn't exactly made a big splash since its launch. Sony has yet to find a hit in the smartphone space, and the Xperia TL is no exception. Reviews for the device have been pretty bland too.
When AT&T dropped the announcement for Samsung's Galaxy Rugby Pro in our inbox, we had no clue what we were looking at. The phone is supposedly targeted toward people who need a rugged, durable phone, but boy is it ugly and underpowered. It looks like something that would've been cool in 2007.
If you want the best Samsung phone, go with the Galaxy S III.
The LG Intuition is one of those giant-screen phone/tablet hybrids like Samsung's Galaxy Note II. But it's really ugly. And it has a pen. And it's so wide that most people will need two hands to operate it.
Pass.
It would be impossible to make this list without RIM's current generation of irrelevant BlackBerrys. Even if you're a diehard BlackBerry fan, there's no reason to buy RIM's flagship BlackBerry Bold right now. It's about to become a relic once RIM introduces new devices that run its new operating system, BlackBerry 10, on January 30.
As is the case with the BlackBerry Bold, there's no reason to own RIM's budget-friendly BlackBerry Curve. It's already far behind the competition when it comes to specs and software capabilities and won't be upgradeable to BlackBerry 10 when the software arrives early next year.
