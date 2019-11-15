8 slang words from the last decade that we can't stand

Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images Some slang terms deserve to fade away sooner than others.

Thanks to the internet and social media, slang words spread through our culture faster than ever.

Most slang words don’t stand the test of time, and some deserve to fade away sooner than others.

Here are eight of our least favourite slang words from the past decade, including “YOLO,” “cancelled,” and “snowflake.”

Thanks to the internet, slang words have the ability to take root in our culture faster than ever.

While some words demonstrate real staying power, naturally, not all of these words are going to stand the test of time.

Almost all slang falls to the wayside at some point – we certainly don’t use words like “groovy” or “tubular” anymore, except perhaps ironically – but there are definitely some words that deserve to fade out way sooner than others.

Perhaps they have been overused, or their original meaning has been twisted, or they’re simply not relevant anymore – or worse, they reveal something about our culture that is unhealthy or damaging.

No matter what the reason, every decade has slang that needs to go, and the 2010s are no different.

Here are the eight slang words from the 2010s that we absolutely cannot stand anymore.

Bae

Stephen Zeigler/Getty Images

The word bae rose to popularity in 2013, and by 2014 it had made the list of Oxford Dictionaries’ shortlist for Word of the Year in 2014.

The dictionary defined bae as “a term of endearment for one’s romantic partner” and said its origins “are in African-American English, and it has proliferated through use on social media and in lyrics in hip-hop and R&B music.”

Bae made quite an impact on culture, and numerous news sources published articles discussing its meaning, history, and proper usage.

Though it is often simply thrown around as a substitute for the common “babe” or “baby,” its literal meaning is the exact reason that we’re placing it on our list of words we can’t stand.

Bae is supposedly an acronym, short for “before anyone else.” Setting aside the fact that at the height of its popularity, people were using bae to refer to almost anything they loved – overuse that quickly became grating, especially when corporations began using it – the mindset behind the acronym is problematic, too.

Defining your partner as “before anyone else” and truly meaning it is a symptom of codependency, an incredibly common form of toxic love. Sandra L. Brown, a writer for Psychology Today, defined the difference in simple terms:

“Love,” she said, means “separate interests; other friends; maintain other meaningful relationships,” while “toxic love” means “total involvement; limited social life; neglect old friends, interests.”

In this new decade, let’s try to leave behind the culture of idealizing codependent relationships that is reflected in words like bae and reframe our cultural mindsets to idealize healthy, comfortable relationships instead.

Fake news

Let’s get one thing straight: Donald Trump did not invent the term “fake news.”

It was actually popularised in 2014 by Craig Silverman, Buzzfeed’s news media editor, when he found a cluster of foreign websites printing outrageous, untrue headlines about American politics in order to generate revenue via clicks on Facebook.

It was, in short, digital media’s version of yellow journalism, and it still poses a threat – especially in light of Facebook’s recent refusal to vet political ads on its platform.

However, even Silverman has said that he refuses to use the term anymore, due in large part to Trump’s twisting of the meaning. Instead of using it to call out actual political misinformation, Trump and his supporters use it to vilify any news coverage they disagree with or that portray him negatively, regardless of the accuracy.

Trump’s demonization of the media isn’t just baseless – it’s dangerous, according to several scholars. Throughout history, it’s been part of the pattern of authoritarians to destroy the public’s trust in their news sources, so that they think the only place they can turn for information is the leader himself. The leader can then, in a sense, take control of the public’s thinking.

It’s important that we bring to an end the divisive attitude of dismissing news sources we disagree with as “fake news” as soon as possible.

On fleek

Let’s lighten up for a second. The phrase “on fleek,” coined sometime around 2003, but popularised by a 2014 Vine, didn’t have any major political or sociological implications – it just didn’t need to exist.

First of all, if the definitions on Urban Dictionary are any indication, the phrase is already pretty much universally hated – but we managed to find one definition not dripping with contempt:

adj. hella; on point adj. very good

However, this definition underscores the phrase’s pointlessness. It is defined using two slang phrases vastly more popular than itself.

On fleek was also – probably because of the Vine that popularised it – used primarily to describe eyebrows. Our culture isn’t so eyebrow-centric that we need a separate word just to denote their perfection, so it’s probably best to leave this one in the past.

Cancelled

Westend61/ Getty Images

For years, concerts, flights, and other events have been subject to cancellation. But only recently did we start cancelling people.

To understand what it is to cancel someone, we must first understand the movement that the term grew out of, namely call-out culture.

Call-out culture, essentially, is public shaming in which members of a community are “called out” for problematic behaviour. Call-outs usually happen on social media sites like Twitter and Tumblr, where information is easily shared and commented on.

What eventually stemmed from those internet call-outs, though, was habit of “cancelling” the perceived offenders. Urban Dictionary defines cancelling as “to dismiss something or somebody” and “to reject an individual or idea.”

And when people use the term unironically, it reveals a big problem with our culture.

It’s good to call people out, particularly celebrities and those in power, and hold them accountable for their actions. Some people have committed acts so egregious and deplorable that they do deserve to be cancelled.

However, cancel culture has exploded online to such a degree that public figures now run the risk of being cancelled the moment they make a mistake, or even for mistakes they made in the past.

The main issue with the word doesn’t come down to the fates of celebrities. It comes down to the mentality surrounding it. Cancelling someone the moment they make a mistake is, by definition, inhuman. Humans make mistakes – it’s what we do.

Cancel culture as it currently exists doesn’t give people a chance to learn from or apologise for their wrongdoings. It doesn’t give them a chance to grow. Especially today, with teenagers growing up and putting their lives on social media, that can be incredibly dangerous. Very few people truly deserve to be “cancelled.”

Basic

Pixabay

Though the term has been around for decades, basic became “everyone’s favourite new insult” in 2014, according to Vox. It’s still a favourite today – it’s even used in one of Eleanor Shellstrop’s catchphrases on the hit comedy “The Good Place.”

There are two top definitions for basic on Urban Dictionary. The first is mostly straightforward, and defines it as an adjective meaning “only interested in things mainstream, popular, and trending.”

The second, though, is a prime example of everything wrong with the word:

“Used to describe someone devoid of defining characteristics that might make a person interesting, extraordinary, or just simply worth devoting time or attention to.”

Calling someone – usually a woman – basic is most often associated with liking things like Starbucks, pumpkin spice, Ugg boots, ombre-dyed hair, or even “making out with girls for attention in high school,” according to an Elite Daily article that demonstrates how subjective it all is.

There’s nothing wrong with liking popular or mainstream things. After all, they’re popular for a reason. Moreover, grouping together any people who like a certain subset of mainstream things and deeming them not worthy of devoting time or attention to conveys superiority and condescension.

Not into pumpkin spice? That’s fine. But that alone doesn’t make you more worthy of attention than someone who is. Even Eleanor Shellstrop eventually realised that being basic isn’t altogether a bad thing, as long as it makes you happy.

Basic isn’t going to die, and we know that – and it’s not like it’s really hurting anyone in a position of vulnerability – but perhaps we should all try to be a little less judgmental in our use of it. Let people like what they like.

YOLO

YOLO was a popular acronym in 2011 and 2012, short for “you only live once.” Often shouted before doing something reckless or fear-inducing, the spirit behind the word was that you should live in the moment and do the crazy things you’re afraid of.

Though Drake claims that he coined the term YOLO in his song “The Motto” in 2011, KnowYourMeme found that the first use of the acronym occurred in 2004 on the NBC reality show “The Average Joe.”

Regardless of who coined it, the word now has a resoundingly negative opinion on Urban Dictionary – and with the public in general – for two reasons.

The first reason is that it encourages people to do stupid things without thinking of the consequences. Is YOLO a good excuse to go skydiving? Absolutely. Is it a good reason to soak gummy bears in vodka and hand them out to children? Absolutely not.

The second reason is that by the time 2012 was around halfway over, the word was generally overused, and people were already tired of it.

Now, if you hear YOLO used, it is likely to be ironically – hence earning its place on our list.

Snowflake

The most popular Urban Dictionary definition for snowflake tells us exactly where it came from and what it’s supposed to mean:

“A term for someone that thinks they are unique and special, but really are not.”

The term gained popularity through a line from the book “Fight Club” and its film adaptation: “You are not special. You’re not a beautiful and unique snowflake. You’re the same decaying organic matter as everything else.”

The term began a steady ascent in internet popularity around the beginning of the decade, with a massive spike in late 2016. It’s become a favourite insult of right-wing conservatives, particularly as a catch-all insult for liberals.

As Dana Schwartz wrote for GQ, “calling someone a snowflake combines every single thing a college freshman loves: trolling people on the Internet, a self-satisfied sense of the superiority of one’s own impeccable powers of reasoning, and ‘Fight Club.'”

Snowflake makes the list of slang words we can’t stand not because of political bias – it’s one of the worst words because it’s lazy. Calling someone “snowflake” is simply not a strong argument, nor is it actually that insulting, yet it is used as though it should be able to shut down a debate. Those who use it as such should try harder, or let someone else do the talking.

Triggered

Shutterstock

Often used in the same sentence as snowflake, “triggered” saw a rise first as a serious psychological term.

According to the Good Therapy blog, “a trigger is a reminder of a past trauma. This reminder can cause a person to feel overwhelming sadness, anxiety, or panic. It may also cause someone to have flashbacks.”

People started attaching trigger warnings to sensitive content on the internet a long time ago, particularly when having to do with topics like violence or rape. Later, Tumblr users began asking people to attach warnings for more specific things that might trigger their own anxiety attacks or other mental illnesses.

However, starting in 2015, the term gained massive popularity online for a different reason: It was co-opted by the alt-right as a way to make fun of people for being angry, upset, or sensitive about something.

This use of the word in this casual manner completely ignores the seriousness of what people with mental illnesses may deal with when they encounter one of their triggers. Trivializing it also means that those people are taken less seriously when they ask people to avoid their triggers.

Mental health is already stigmatised enough in our society. The casual use of the word “triggered” needs to go.

