The 12 Worst 'Shark Tank' Pitches Of All Time

In five seasons of ABC’s reality pitch show “Shark Tank,” we’ve seen some doozies. Hopefuls have pitched products including an energy drink for Cougars, a vortex chamber that generates gold, and flatulence-scented candles.
At times, contestants show up unable to even explain why anyone would want to buy their product.
With an average viewership of seven million and airtime that’s worth about half a million dollars to the aspiring entrepreneurs who make it on, you’d think every pitch would be thoughtful, well-rehearsed, and airtight. But you’d be wrong.
Andrew Figgins, a Chicago-based entrepreneur and owner of the fan site InTheSharkTank.com, says nearly half of the hundreds of pitches that have been made on the show have been awful. The most common problems? Far-fetched ideas, wacky personalities, and a lack of basic business knowledge. “The people who have gone on the show and don’t know their numbers get chewed up and spit out,” Figgins says.
In anticipation of the sixth season’s two-hour premiere on Friday, we take a look at some of the biggest duds in the history of the hit pitch show.
Episode 507: 'Kymera'
In the most recent season, Woods asks for $US250,000 for a 20% stake in his company, which he's been developing for 10 years. The problem is he doesn't have a business plan. Oh, and he's never sold a single one in a decade.
Mark Cuban calls Woods a 'wantrepreneur,' someone who's got ideas but not a shred of business acumen.
Because Woods couldn't figure out how to finalise a product and sell even a few with the $US130,000 he spent on development over the past decade, the Sharks conclude an injection of capital won't save him.
Episode 501: 'Rolodoc'
It would function as a secure platform for medical professionals to upload their medical records and put each other in contact, they say. They want $US50,000 in exchange for a 20% stake. Sounds like there may be an idea there, right?
Cuban is not interested. A social network for doctors and nurses isn't necessarily a bad idea, but the brothers didn't seem to have thought any of it through. They couldn't explain how they would market their product, make it profitable, or show their audience how their service would add value to their lives. Next.
Episode 424: 'Track Days'
Lavitola and Pitt pitch the full-length action film 'Track Days' about motorcycle racing. They want $US5 million for a 34% stake.
They don't have a script, actors, or backers. But they do have a trailer, complete with sounds of motorcycles whooshing around a track and photos of downed rigs. They hand out popcorn for the Sharks' viewing pleasure.
Motorcycles are dangerous they say, and so is investing in an actorless, scriptless motorcycle movie.
Episode 423: 'Squirrel Boss'
Desanti says his interactive bird feeder is the first of its kind, designed to keep pesky squirrels away. The remote-controlled feeder allows owners to 'zap' critters with a harmless static shock.
In the demo, most of the Sharks feel the shock themselves, and more so when Desanti asks for $US130,000 for a 40% stake.
The Sharks are split between thinking the invention is cruel, crude, or just bad business. When they find out that the product hasn't been patented, they pass.
Episode 315: 'Cougar Limited'
It's perfect for middle-aged ladies who are on the prowl, Custer says on a Season 3 episode. Functional and delicious.
Custer says he's done $US60,000 in sales over three years and wants $US150,000 for a 30% stake. The Sharks say it's a small market and that most in it would probably be insulted by the product. No deal.
Mark Sullivan asks for cash to build a generator that uses the spin of the earth to create electricity.
Sullivan says he has designed a vortex chamber that harnesses the Earth's rotation to create electricity.
The waste product from his generators could be as much as $US96 billion in gold, he says, so he feels justified in asking for $US1 million for a 10% stake.
The Sharks aren't following. They pass.
Episode 311: 'Viewsport'
Wood presents his line, Viewsport, in season three. When a wearer perspires, a motivational saying appears, such as, 'No One Has Ever Drowned In Their Own Sweat.'
The technology isn't patented, and when Wood asks for $US500,000 for a 20% stake, the Sharks are out.
Episode 208: 'Samson Martin'
Preis presents her designer tees for expecting mums that have the baby's due date printed across the chest.
In six years, she'd done $US1.4 million in sales out of her basement, but business took a nosedive during the recession. She asks for $US50,000 for a 15% stake.
The Sharks say the market is too niche, and they doubt women want their due dates so front and center.
Episode 207: 'Original Man Candle'
Bailey wanted a candle that could freshen his house but keep it smelling like a man. And so, the Man Candle was born.
Other manly aromas include football, golf course, and popcorn, and his best-selling candle, Bailey says, smells like farts. That should help him secure his request of $US50,000 for a 25% stake.
Some say it's too gimmicky, and others say he doesn't have the cash or customers to make it work. They ultimately decide the deal stinks.
Episode 203: 'Fitness Stride'
Irwin says he has a new concept: You wear his Fitness Stride band wherever you go, so you don't have to set aside time to get in shape.
After demoing his creation, Irwin asks for $US140,000 in exchange for 15% of his company.
Rubber bands were invented circa 1845, and they have seen this infomercial before.
Episode 201: 'Wake N' Bacon'
On the premiere episode of the second season, Sallin asks for $US40,000 to fund his invention, an alarm clock that wakes you with the alluring aroma of cooking bacon.
Does the bacon sit inside of the alarm clock all night? Wouldn't it make your bedroom smell like bacon all the time? Not only does Sallin not know the cost of production, this is a serious fire hazard.
Episode 102: 'Sticky Note Holder'
Simonsen shows off her invention in the first season. It's a sticky note arm that attaches to your laptop and folds inside when you close the computer.
She asks for $US100,000 investment in exchange for a 20% stake in the company.
Simonsen has no customers, no sales, and no deal.
