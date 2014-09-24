The 12 Worst 'Shark Tank' Pitches Of All Time

In five seasons of ABC’s reality pitch show “Shark Tank,” we’ve seen some doozies. Hopefuls have pitched products including an energy drink for Cougars, a vortex chamber that generates gold, and flatulence-scented candles.

At times, contestants show up unable to even explain why anyone would want to buy their product.

With an average viewership of seven million and airtime that’s worth about half a million dollars to the aspiring entrepreneurs who make it on, you’d think every pitch would be thoughtful, well-rehearsed, and airtight. But you’d be wrong.

Andrew Figgins, a Chicago-based entrepreneur and owner of the fan site InTheSharkTank.com, says nearly half of the hundreds of pitches that have been made on the show have been awful. The most common problems? Far-fetched ideas, wacky personalities, and a lack of basic business knowledge. “The people who have gone on the show and don’t know their numbers get chewed up and spit out,” Figgins says.

In anticipation of the sixth season’s two-hour premiere on Friday, we take a look at some of the biggest duds in the history of the hit pitch show.

