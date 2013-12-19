The 12 Worst-Reviewed Movies Of 2013

While studios brought us gems like “Gravity” and “The Way Way Back” this year, there were also a lot of duds.
From silly car chases to celebrity-filled mashups, we’ve compiled the worst-reviewed movies of the year on film critic site Rotten Tomatoes.
We’ve only included wide releases on the list so Ja Rule’s movie “I’m in Love with a Church Girl” (6%) and “CBGB” (9%) with Alan Rickman aren’t here.
“R.I.P.D.” just missed making it on this list (13%).
That said, here are the films critics and audiences hated most.
Worldwide gross: $243.8 million
Will Smith's talent is wasted as a monotone drone as he steps out of the spotlight to convince you his son Jaden Smith can handle a lead role. Still, the movie managed to do really well overseas ($183 million) so as not to bomb.
Here's our breakdown of everything wrong with this film.
(Source: Rotten Tomatoes)
Worldwide gross: $60 million
The film was a big success at theatres (made on a $US2.5 million budget), but few critics liked Marion Wayan's attempt to rival the 'Scary Movie' franchise.
'A movie that offends every moral sensibility but delivers few comedic rewards.'
(Source: Rotten Tomatoes)
Worldwide gross: $62.7 million
A Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake movie sounded kind of promising: a down-on-his-luck college student turning to online gambling to pay his debts. Instead, it ended up being a big let down. Hopefully, not a sign of things to come from Batfleck.
'It's not that 'Runner Runner' is predictable. It's that you don't care, either about the characters or what happens to them.'
(Source: Rotten Tomatoes)
Worldwide gross: $7.5 million
It sounded like a compelling biographical take on the Princess of Wales' life -- focusing on Diana's love affair with heart surgeon Hasnat Khan (Naveen Andrews of 'Lost') -- but Naomi Watt's drama didn't end up making a splash on screen.
'Lacks any insight into the characters involved, and surely would have the late Princess of Wales rolling in her grave.'
(Source: Rotten Tomatoes)
Worldwide gross: $48.2 million
Universal hoped 'The Host' would be another hit from 'Twilight' author Stephanie Meyer. Like most quickly adapted Young Adult novels, this one failed to pick up traction which fumbled due to a weak script that did no favours to the book.
'Dopey, derivative and dull, 'The Host' is a brazen combination of unoriginal science-fiction themes, young-adult pandering and bottom-line calculation.'
(Source: Rotten Tomatoes)
Worldwide gross: $247 million
Hate on Adam Sandler's comedies year after year, but the comedian's laughing all the way to the box-office bank with his immature sequel.
'The movie lurches from one gross-out scene to another, flipping the bird at continuity and logic. It honestly seems as if Sandler and his team descended on a random suburb, halfheartedly improvising and moving on when they got bored.'
(Source: Rotten Tomatoes)
Worldwide gross: $US21.8 million
No amount of star power -- Robert De Niro, Susan Sarandon, Diane Keaton, and Robin Williams -- saved this dramedy from becoming a massive flop opening weekend.
'Sadly, superior talent can propel a movie only so far. Bad scripts beget bad movies, even when four Academy Award winners are involved.'
(Source: Rotten Tomatoes)
Worldwide gross: $78.4 million
Charlie Sheen and Lindsay Lohan's cameos may have helped the latest instalment of the movie spoof franchise at theatres but didn't help win over critics.
'A film composed almost entirely of jokes that were much funnier when you read them on Twitter years ago.'
(Source: Rotten Tomatoes)
Worldwide gross: $US14.8 million
You probably didn't even know that 'Lost' star Josh Halloway was in the latest incarnation of dance-battle movies.
'This 3-D spectacle is less the dance movie that's going to make b-boying cool again than a shill for sponsors' gear.'
(Source: Rotten Tomatoes)
Worldwide gross: $US29.9 million
Somehow nearly every big celebrity from Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry to Kate Winslet and Richard Gere were corralled into making this colossal movie disaster.
'It feels like somebody strung together some of the worst SNL skits and called it a film.'
Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times:
'Movie 43' is the 'Citizen Kane' of awful.
(Source: Rotten Tomatoes)
Worldwide gross: $US13.8 million
The only good part of this corporate espionage film was Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman bickering as arch rivals on screen. But with 74 rotten reviews (three fresh), 'Paranoia' easily became Ford's worst-reviewed movie yet.
'Director Robert Luketic's thriller Paranoia has a host of problems, but the biggest seems to be that no one in it is nearly paranoid enough.'
(Source: Rotten Tomatoes)
Worldwide gross: $10.5 million
Reviews compared the Selena Gomez / Ethan Hawke Warner Bros.' bomb about a man racing to save his wife from a kidnapper to a Jason Statham action movie ... but worse.
'For 89 minutes that feel like 89 hours, cars speed out of control and crash doing only PG-13 damage. The damage to your brain while watching it is incalculable.'
(Source: Rotten Tomatoes)
