The 15 Worst Housing Markets For The Next Five Years

Photo: Wikipedia
If you bought a home in Miami in 2005, we’re sorry: over the following six years it depreciated in value by more than 54.3%.And the rebound — if there is a rebound — won’t come soon.
Between Q2 2011 and Q2 2016, Miami home prices will decline at an annualized rate of 0.7%, according to data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller.
Fiserv identified 15 housing markets that will appreciate at an annualized rate of less than 1.5% — a pretty lousy investment. If you stay out of these markets, the national average is slightly better at 3.7%. [Note: The data has been corrected for Midland, Texas.]
Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -54.3%
Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: -0.7%
Trough: Q3 2012
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.
Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -34.05%
Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 0.2%
Trough: Q3 2012
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.
Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -27.3%
Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 0.7%
Trough: Q4 2011
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.
Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -52.9%
Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 0.8%
Trough: Q4 2012
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.
Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -28.1%
Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 0.8%
Trough: Q1 2009
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.
Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -18.9%
Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.0%
Trough: Q1 2009
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.
Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -4.15%
Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.1%
Trough: N/A
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.
Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: 2.63%
Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.2%
Trough: Q4 2012
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.
Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -2.73%
Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.2%
Trough: N/A
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.
Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -14.48%
Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.4%
Trough: Q1 2012
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.
Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -10.5%
Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.4%
Trough: Q4 2012
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.
Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -5.15%
Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.4%
Trough: Q2 2012
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.
Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -11.31%
Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.4%
Trough: N/A
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.
Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -10.38%
Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.4%
Trough: Q3 2011
Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.