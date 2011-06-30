The 15 Worst Housing Markets For The Next Five Years

Photo: Wikipedia

If you bought a home in Miami in 2005, we’re sorry: over the following six years it depreciated in value by more than 54.3%.And the rebound — if there is a rebound — won’t come soon.



Between Q2 2011 and Q2 2016, Miami home prices will decline at an annualized rate of 0.7%, according to data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller.

Fiserv identified 15 housing markets that will appreciate at an annualized rate of less than 1.5% — a pretty lousy investment. If you stay out of these markets, the national average is slightly better at 3.7%. [Note: The data has been corrected for Midland, Texas.]

The worst place to invest: Miami, Florida Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -54.3% Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: -0.7% Trough: Q3 2012

The second worst place to invest: Atlantic City, New Jersey Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -34.05% Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 0.2% Trough: Q3 2012

The third worst place to invest: Nassau County, New York Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -27.3% Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 0.7% Trough: Q4 2011

#4 (tie) Fort Lauderdale, Florida Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -52.9% Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 0.8% Trough: Q4 2012

#4 (tie) Midland, Texas #4 (tie) Washington DC Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -28.1% Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 0.8% Trough: Q1 2009

#7 Abilene, Texas Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -18.9% Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.0% Trough: Q1 2009

#8 Morgantown, West Virginia Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -4.15% Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.1% Trough: N/A

#9 (tie) Austin, Texas Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: 2.63% Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.2% Trough: Q4 2012

#9 (tie) Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -2.73% Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.2% Trough: N/A

#11 (tie) Baton Rouge, Louisiana Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -14.48% Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.4% Trough: Q1 2012

#11 (tie) Amarillo, Texas Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -10.5% Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.4% Trough: Q4 2012

#11 (tie) Lancaster, Pennsylvania Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -5.15% Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.4% Trough: Q2 2012

#11 (tie) Monroe, Louisiana Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -11.31% Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.4% Trough: N/A

#11 (tie) Shreveport, Louisiana Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -10.38% Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.4% Trough: Q3 2011

