The 15 Worst Housing Markets For The Next Five Years

Gus Lubin, Linette Lopez
Miami, Florida

Photo: Wikipedia

If you bought a home in Miami in 2005, we’re sorry: over the following six years it depreciated in value by more than 54.3%.And the rebound — if there is a rebound — won’t come soon.

Between Q2 2011 and Q2 2016, Miami home prices will decline at an annualized rate of 0.7%, according to data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller.

Fiserv identified 15 housing markets that will appreciate at an annualized rate of less than 1.5% — a pretty lousy investment. If you stay out of these markets, the national average is slightly better at 3.7%. [Note: The data has been corrected for Midland, Texas.]

The worst place to invest: Miami, Florida

Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -54.3%

Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: -0.7%

Trough: Q3 2012

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.

The second worst place to invest: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -34.05%

Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 0.2%

Trough: Q3 2012

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.

The third worst place to invest: Nassau County, New York

Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -27.3%

Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 0.7%

Trough: Q4 2011

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.

#4 (tie) Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -52.9%

Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 0.8%

Trough: Q4 2012

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.

#4 (tie) Midland, Texas

#4 (tie) Washington DC

Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -28.1%

Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 0.8%

Trough: Q1 2009

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.

#7 Abilene, Texas

Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -18.9%

Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.0%

Trough: Q1 2009

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.

#8 Morgantown, West Virginia

Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -4.15%

Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.1%

Trough: N/A

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.

#9 (tie) Austin, Texas

Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: 2.63%

Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.2%

Trough: Q4 2012

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.

#9 (tie) Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -2.73%

Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.2%

Trough: N/A

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.

#11 (tie) Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -14.48%

Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.4%

Trough: Q1 2012

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.

#11 (tie) Amarillo, Texas

Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -10.5%

Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.4%

Trough: Q4 2012

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.

#11 (tie) Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -5.15%

Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.4%

Trough: Q2 2012

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.

#11 (tie) Monroe, Louisiana

Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -11.31%

Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.4%

Trough: N/A

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.

#11 (tie) Shreveport, Louisiana

Cumulative growth from 2005 to 2011: -10.38%

Annualized growth from 2011 to 2016: 1.4%

Trough: Q3 2011

Data provided by Fiserv Case Shiller Indexes.

If foreclosures pick up, then things could get even worse

