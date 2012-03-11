15 Of The Worst QR Code Fails Ever

Photo: WTF QR Codes

What do a condom, a Picasso exhibit, and brocollini have in common? They all have used Quick Response (QR) codes to create an interactive user experience with the ad.

If you haven’t noticed the Rorschach-like black and white QR codes (and you aren’t alone) then here’s a quick explainer: You take a picture of the code with your smartphone and are then taken to a related website. According to comScore, one in five smartphone users have ever scanned a QR code.



Brad Frost and Craig Villamor, friends living in New York, started noticing QR codes being used in some really strange places.

“It’s become impossible to escape them,” Frost, a mobile web strategist and front-end designer at digital ad agency R/GA, told Business Insider. “I started amassing pictures on my phone of the more egregious specimens: underground, hidden, impossible to reach, ambiguous or just downright wrong.”

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how a blog got born.

Frost and Villamor, the director of mobile user experience at Salesforce.com, started a Tumblr called “WTF QR Code?” that encourages people to send in strange uses of QR codes that they spot around town. The pictures range from the weird (bananas) to the weirder (women’s butts).

“It turns out we weren’t the only ones that thought that a lot of these codes are ridiculous,” Frost said.

