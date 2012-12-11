PRESENTING: The Three Worst Political Predictions Of The 2012 Election

Pundit Tracker, a site that aims to hold the cable news prediction industry accountable for its bold calls and flops of foresight, has narrowed down its list of the worst political predictions of 2012 to three truly terrible calls.



They’re counting on readers to vote to select the winner of the ignominious title, but for now, here are the top three predictions that are in the running for the honour.

1. Conservative Pundits: Romney will win the election in a landslide

Specifically, the site singles out these bad predictions from Republican talking heads:

Larry Kudlow: Romney gets 330 electoral votes

Dick Morris: Romney gets 325 electoral votes

Glenn Beck and George Will: Romney gets 321 electoral votes

Michael Barone: Romney gets 315 electoral votes

Wayne Allyn Root: Romney wins by 100-120 electoral votes.

While this could be considered a bit of a cop out — a six-for-one prediction special — Pundit Tracker backs the nomination by noting that it would be unfair to single out any individual for these terrifically wrong predictions.

2. Chris Matthews: Michele Bachmann will win the Republican nomination

While technically this prediction happened in 2011, Matthews still makes the 2012 election prediction list for forecasting that Bachmann would win the Republican nomination.

“She’s going all the way. She’s going to win this thing,” Matthews said on Real Time with Bill Maher last June. “I tell you right now, I predict she beats Romney. She will beat him in New Hampshire […] I think you’re going to see a huge upset because passion […] watch Bachmann this time, she’s got the action, she stands for something, she actually believes in what she says, not a fake like a lot of these other ones.”

Bachmann dropped out of the Republican primary race on January 4, immediately after the Iowa caucuses.

3. Dick Morris: Obama could pull an LBJ and drop out of the race

In a blog post last September, Morris seriously suggested that Obama would decline to run for re-election. He wrote:

As bad news piles up for the Democrats, I asked a top Democratic strategist if it were possible that President Obama might “pull a Lyndon Johnson” and soberly face the cameras, telling America that he has decided that the demands of partisan politics are interfering with his efforts to right our economy and that he has decided to withdraw to devote full time to our recovery. His answer: “Yes. It’s possible. If things continue as they are and have not turned around by January, it is certainly possible.”….. if the Republicans nominate a more moderate candidate such as Mitt Romney, Obama will not be able to rely on partisan animosity to succeed where job approval has failed. And, given all that, he might not even run.

If you think one of these is the winner, voting is still open here >

