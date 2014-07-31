How This Poker Player Got Knocked Out Of A $US1-Million Tournament After Drawing Two Aces

ESPN Connor Drinan

Connor Drinan suffered what one ESPN announcer said “might be the worst bad beat in the history of tournament poker” at a $US1-million buy-in World Series of Poker Tournament.

He drew pocket aces and had only a 2% chance of losing the hand before the flop. But it all fell apart.

Drinan and Cary Katz both drew pocket aces. There was a 96% they would split the pot. The only way Drinan could lose is if Katz got a flush:

Katz got two hearts on the flop. Drinan, who was all-in, still only had 5% chance of getting knocked out at this point:

Another heart came on the turn. There was now a 20% chance that Katz would make a flush on the river and Drinan would be knocked out:

Against the odds, Katz hit his flush on the river:

Drinan (in the sunglasses) was too stunned to react. Katz, to his credit, felt bad. Brutal:

