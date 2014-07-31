How This Poker Player Got Knocked Out Of A $US1-Million Tournament After Drawing Two Aces

Tony Manfred
Poker bad beatESPNConnor Drinan

Connor Drinan suffered what one ESPN announcer said “might be the worst bad beat in the history of tournament poker” at a $US1-million buy-in World Series of Poker Tournament.

He drew pocket aces and had only a 2% chance of losing the hand before the flop. But it all fell apart.

Drinan and Cary Katz both drew pocket aces. There was a 96% they would split the pot. The only way Drinan could lose is if Katz got a flush:

Poker bad beatESPN

Katz got two hearts on the flop. Drinan, who was all-in, still only had 5% chance of getting knocked out at this point:

Poker bad beatESPN

Another heart came on the turn. There was now a 20% chance that Katz would make a flush on the river and Drinan would be knocked out:

Poker bad beatESPN

Against the odds, Katz hit his flush on the river:

Poker bad beatESPN

Drinan (in the sunglasses) was too stunned to react. Katz, to his credit, felt bad. Brutal:

Poker bad beatESPN

