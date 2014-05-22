The 8 Worst Countries In The World To Work

A new Global Rights Index released by the International Trade Union Conference used the world’s largest database of worker rights violations and surveys to find the worst places to work in the world.
The index measures each country against 97 indicators such as a right to strike, freedom of association, severity, and murder or disappearance. The countries were then given numerical ratings for each of these indicators and were ranked with a final score of 1-5 with 1 being best and 5+ being worst.
5+ indicates places where workers have “no guarantee of rights due to the breakdown of the rule of law.”
Basically, the worst places to work are failed states or near-failed states.
Here are the eight 5+ countries bolded and placed on a map:
Central African Republic
Libya
Palestine
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Syria
Ukraine
And here are the rest of the countries that scored above 5:
Algeria
Bangladesh
Belarus
Cambodia
China
Colombia
Cote d’ivoire
Egypt
Fiji
Greece
Guatemala
India
Laos
Malaysia
Nigeria
Philippines
Qatar
Republic of Korea
Saudi Arabia
Swaziland
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.