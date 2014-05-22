The 8 Worst Countries In The World To Work

Siegfried Modola/Reuters Girls pan for gold in a stream next to a local mine near the village of Game, in Central African Republic.

A new Global Rights Index released by the International Trade Union Conference used the world’s largest database of worker rights violations and surveys to find the worst places to work in the world.

The index measures each country against 97 indicators such as a right to strike, freedom of association, severity, and murder or disappearance. The countries were then given numerical ratings for each of these indicators and were ranked with a final score of 1-5 with 1 being best and 5+ being worst.

5+ indicates places where workers have “no guarantee of rights due to the breakdown of the rule of law.”

Basically, the worst places to work are failed states or near-failed states.

Here are the eight 5+ countries bolded and placed on a map:

Central African Republic

Libya

Palestine

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Syria

Ukraine

And here are the rest of the countries that scored above 5:

Algeria

Bangladesh

Belarus

Cambodia

China

Colombia

Cote d’ivoire

Egypt

Fiji

Greece

Guatemala

India

Laos

Malaysia

Nigeria

Philippines

Qatar

Republic of Korea

Saudi Arabia

Swaziland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Zambia

Zimbabwe

