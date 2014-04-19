The Worst Places In The US For Seasonal Allergies

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, you may have noticed some cities make you suffer more than others.

Every spring, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranks which cities are the worst. The rankings are based on pollen count (which includes grass/tree/weed pollen as well as mould spores), how much allergy medication is used in each city, and the number of allergists per capita.

The full list of 100 and more details on methodology are available on their site (pdf). Here are the 20 worst cities in the U.S. for people with allergies in 2014:

1. Louisville, KY

2. Memphis, TN

3. Baton Rouge, LA

4. Oklahoma City, OK

5. Jackson, MS

6. Chattanooga, TN

7. Dallas, TX

8. Richmond, VA

9. Birmingham, AL

10. McAllen, TX

11. Dayton, OH

12. Wichita, KS

13. New York, NY

14. Columbia, SC

15. San Antonio, TX

16. Knoxville, TN

17. Providence, RI

18. New Orleans, LA

19. Tulsa, OK

20. St. Louis, MO

The pollen count also varies quite a bit per day, and different people are allergic to different kinds of pollen. You can look up a daily pollen forecast for your city at Pollen.com.

Here is today’s forecast, where red areas have the highest amounts of pollen:

