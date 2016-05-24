The worst retail Photoshop disasters of all time

Target via Photoshop DisastersYikes, Target.
Photoshop is a great tool for brushing up misplaced hairs, wrinkled clothing, or the odd zit.
But it’s no secret that retailers love to abuse Photoshop to make women pencil-thin.
Sometimes this obsession with Photoshop leads to massive, comical fails.
Website Photoshop Disasters collected many of these mishaps. The hilarious website recently closed down, but we can still laugh at these mishaps.
Take a look at some of these outrageous Photoshop fails.
Funny fact about this fail -- the model, Countess Filippa Hamilton -- is drop-dead gorgeous, slim, and not emaciated at all.
Ralph Lauren/Photoshop Disasters
It wasn't the only egregious mistake the brand made that year. What's the bizarre piece of flesh sticking out of her armpit?
Forever via Photoshop Disasters
Victoria's Secret via Photoshop Disasters
Here's another unfortunate fail courtesy of Target. BuzzFeed pointed out that Target fixed this after Photoshop Disasters alerted the retailer to its unfortunate mistake.
Victoria's Secret via Photoshop Disasters
Poor Lais Ribeiro. She's a gorgeous Victoria's Secret model, but it looks like someone took out part of her waist.
Victoria's Secret via Photoshop Disasters
Amazon via Photoshop Disasters
Amazon via Photoshop Disasters
Victoria's Secret models are unquestionably in great shape -- but are they also snakes? This model's waist seems partially altered.
Victoria's Secret via Photoshop Disasters
This model from Nordstrom Rack has either a pointy elbow or somebody got a little too Photoshop-happy.
Nordstrom Rack via Photoshop Disasters
