The worst retail Photoshop disasters of all time

Photoshop is a great tool for brushing up misplaced hairs, wrinkled clothing, or the odd zit.

But it’s no secret that retailers love to abuse Photoshop to make women pencil-thin.

Sometimes this obsession with Photoshop leads to massive, comical fails.

Website Photoshop Disasters collected many of these mishaps. The hilarious website recently closed down, but we can still laugh at these mishaps.

Take a look at some of these outrageous Photoshop fails.

What's up with that model's leg? Where is it coming from? Shiseido/Photoshop Disasters Funny fact about this fail -- the model, Countess Filippa Hamilton -- is drop-dead gorgeous, slim, and not emaciated at all. Ralph Lauren/Photoshop Disasters This J. Crew model sure has an interestingly shaped leg. J. Crew Who could forget Target's poorly executed attempt at creating a thigh gap? Target It wasn't the only egregious mistake the brand made that year. What's the bizarre piece of flesh sticking out of her armpit? Target via Photoshop disasters Here's another interestingly shaped thigh gap, courtesy of The Gap. Gap Where is the H&M model's leg? H&M via Photoshop Disasters This Forever 21 model's waist does not seem to be proportionate to her hips. Forever via Photoshop Disasters What is going on with this Urban Outfitters model's leg? Urban Outfitters via Photoshop Disasters This Limited model's arm is shaped rather unusually. The Limited via Photoshop Disasters It looks like this Ann Taylor Loft model's waist got a chunk cut out of it. Ann Taylor Loft This Victoria's Secret model seems to have lost her arm in Photoshop translation. Victoria's Secret via Photoshop Disasters Maybe J. Crew knows what happened to this child's arm. J. Crew via Photoshop Disasters Here's another unfortunate fail courtesy of Target. BuzzFeed pointed out that Target fixed this after Photoshop Disasters alerted the retailer to its unfortunate mistake. Target via Photoshop Disasters Source: Buzzfeed This Victoria's Secret model has unusually shaped legs ... some of the time. Victoria's Secret via Photoshop Disasters Poor Lais Ribeiro. She's a gorgeous Victoria's Secret model, but it looks like someone took out part of her waist. Victoria's Secret via Photoshop Disasters These leggings on Amazon do not appear to be on anatomically correct legs. Amazon via Photoshop Disasters This Zara model's arm appears to have been partially sliced off. Zara via Photoshop Disasters Can you spot the mystery hand? Vans via Photoshop Disasters She's probably not wearing a corset. She was just heavily Photoshopped. Amazon via Photoshop Disasters Another case of the missing leg. Victoria's Secret via Photoshop Disasters Victoria's Secret models are unquestionably in great shape -- but are they also snakes? This model's waist seems partially altered. Victoria's Secret via Photoshop Disasters This model from Nordstrom Rack has either a pointy elbow or somebody got a little too Photoshop-happy. Nordstrom Rack via Photoshop Disasters Another day, another case of the Ralph Lauren Bratz doll. Ralph Lauren via Photoshop Disasters Hopefully, whatever this Target model has is not contagious. Target via Photoshop Disasters There are several questionable additions to this pair of underwear featured on Amazon. Amazon via Photoshop Disasters

