The worst retail Photoshop disasters of all time

Mallory Schlossberg
Target photoshopped modelTarget via Photoshop DisastersYikes, Target.

Photoshop is a great tool for brushing up misplaced hairs, wrinkled clothing, or the odd zit.

But it’s no secret that retailers love to abuse Photoshop to make women pencil-thin.

Sometimes this obsession with Photoshop leads to massive, comical fails.

Website Photoshop Disasters collected many of these mishaps. The hilarious website recently closed down, but we can still laugh at these mishaps.

Take a look at some of these outrageous Photoshop fails.

What's up with that model's leg? Where is it coming from?

Shiseido/Photoshop Disasters

Funny fact about this fail -- the model, Countess Filippa Hamilton -- is drop-dead gorgeous, slim, and not emaciated at all.

Ralph Lauren/Photoshop Disasters

This J. Crew model sure has an interestingly shaped leg.

J. Crew

Who could forget Target's poorly executed attempt at creating a thigh gap?

Target

It wasn't the only egregious mistake the brand made that year. What's the bizarre piece of flesh sticking out of her armpit?

Target via Photoshop disasters

Here's another interestingly shaped thigh gap, courtesy of The Gap.

Gap

Where is the H&M model's leg?

H&M via Photoshop Disasters

This Forever 21 model's waist does not seem to be proportionate to her hips.

Forever via Photoshop Disasters

What is going on with this Urban Outfitters model's leg?

Urban Outfitters via Photoshop Disasters

This Limited model's arm is shaped rather unusually.

The Limited via Photoshop Disasters

It looks like this Ann Taylor Loft model's waist got a chunk cut out of it.

Ann Taylor Loft

This Victoria's Secret model seems to have lost her arm in Photoshop translation.

Victoria's Secret via Photoshop Disasters

Maybe J. Crew knows what happened to this child's arm.

J. Crew via Photoshop Disasters

Here's another unfortunate fail courtesy of Target. BuzzFeed pointed out that Target fixed this after Photoshop Disasters alerted the retailer to its unfortunate mistake.

Target via Photoshop Disasters

This Victoria's Secret model has unusually shaped legs ... some of the time.

Victoria's Secret via Photoshop Disasters

Poor Lais Ribeiro. She's a gorgeous Victoria's Secret model, but it looks like someone took out part of her waist.

Victoria's Secret via Photoshop Disasters

These leggings on Amazon do not appear to be on anatomically correct legs.

Amazon via Photoshop Disasters

This Zara model's arm appears to have been partially sliced off.

Zara via Photoshop Disasters

Can you spot the mystery hand?

Vans via Photoshop Disasters

She's probably not wearing a corset. She was just heavily Photoshopped.

Amazon via Photoshop Disasters

Another case of the missing leg.

Victoria's Secret via Photoshop Disasters

Victoria's Secret models are unquestionably in great shape -- but are they also snakes? This model's waist seems partially altered.

Victoria's Secret via Photoshop Disasters

This model from Nordstrom Rack has either a pointy elbow or somebody got a little too Photoshop-happy.

Nordstrom Rack via Photoshop Disasters

Another day, another case of the Ralph Lauren Bratz doll.

Ralph Lauren via Photoshop Disasters

Hopefully, whatever this Target model has is not contagious.

Target via Photoshop Disasters

There are several questionable additions to this pair of underwear featured on Amazon.

Amazon via Photoshop Disasters

