The 16 Worst Owners In Sports

When one criticises a team for past or current transgressions, it’s usually only a matter of time before a lot of blame gets chucked at that team’s owner.Sometimes it isn’t deserved, but other times––it really, really is.
With entertainment and education in mind, we present to our loyal readers the worst owners in sports history.
There’s a reason why a few teams have gone more than 80 years without winning a single championship, while others flounder at the bottom of the standings year-after-year. That reason almost always comes from the top.
To be a fan of a sports team with a bad owner is a little like being in prison with a corrupt warden and governor working in cahoots: there’s no hope of getting out until the powers that be miraculously lighten up. Here’s hoping that the innocent sports fans of the world will have their day in the Sun shortly.
Owner Since: 2006 (part-owner until 2010)
Team Record While Owner: 143-185
Playoff Appearances: 1
Championships: None
Team Value: $281 million , 25th in the NBA
Why Is He A Bad Owner?: Tons of drafting errors, dating back to 2006.
Owner Since: 2006
Team Record While Owner: 291-421
Playoff Appearances: None
Championships: None
Team Value: $417 Million,16th in MLB
Why Is He A Bad Owner?: 'This signing is symbolic of the Lerner family's and incoming club president Stan Kasten's pledge to become an industry leader in scouting and player development.''
Who is that quote referencing? Esmailyn Gonzalez. Who is that? A man named Carlos Lugo that falsified his name and age in order to get signed by a team. Ted isn't much of a Lerner when it comes to research.
Owner Since: 2004
Regular Season Record While Owner: 593-541
Playoff Appearances: 4
Championships: None
Team Value: $800 million, 3rd In MLB (Surely plummeting)
Why Is He A Bad Owner?: Allowed his messy divorce to spill over into his team's affairs so much that Major League Baseball had to take them over so the team wouldn't become insolvent.
Owner Since: 2002
Team Record While Owner: 736-721
Playoff Appearances: 1
Championships: 1
Team Value: $360 Million, 24th in MLB
Why Is He A Bad Owner?: He ended baseball in Montreal without a shred of compassion. For selling Montreal out, he was rewarded with owning the Marlins. While with the Marlins, Loria has let the following players go or sign with another team: Miguel Cabrera, Josh Beckett, Derrek Lee, Mike Lowell, Juan Encarnacion, Ivan Rodriguez, and Josh Willingham. Are Hanley Ramirez's days numbered?
Owner Since: 2000 (was part-owner until 2004)
Team Record While Owner: 316-322-30
Playoff Appearances: 4
Championships: None
Team Value: $151 Million , 26th in the NHL
Why Is He A Bad Owner?: Charles Wang makes moves for the sake of making moves. He doesn't make them to help the team. Any decision that a GM has to make under Wang must appeal to an internal committee made up of executives, even ones that have really nothing to do with hockey. In 2006, Wang signed goalie Rick DiPietro to an absolutely insane 15-year, $67.5 million deal.
Owner Since: 1999
Team Record While Owner: 461-441
Playoff Appearances: 6
Championships: None
Team Value: $293 Million, 24th in the NBA
Why Are They Bad Owners?: The Maloofs were broke from bad casino deals, and stripped the Kings operating costs down to bare bones. They tried to alleviate their problems by packing up and moving out of Sacramento. Having no money makes one a bad owner.
Owner Since: 1999
Team Record While Owner: 419-565
Playoff Appearances: 4
Championships: None
Team Value: $655 Million, #1 in the NBA
Why Is He A Bad Owner?: Dolan spends money, and seems to really care about the Knicks, but he just can't help himself from making franchise crippling decisions. This explains everything beautifully.
Notes: Dolan is President of Madison Square Garden, so he also controls the New York Rangers, and the New York Liberty of the WNBA. The Rangers have been basically managed by Dolan ever since 1995. During his tenure, the Rangers have gone 547-512-91-80, with no Stanley Cups. They are worth $461 million, 2nd highest amount in the NHL.
Owner Since: 1999
Team Record While Owner: 86-106
Playoff Appearances: 3
Championships: None
Team Value: $1.6 billion, 2nd in the NFL
Why Is He A Bad Owner?: Here's a link to the ultimate list of Dan Snyder's blunders, decisions, and ethically suspect moves.
Owner Since: 1996 (Nutting served on the board of the team owners until 2007 when he became principal owner)
Team Record While Owner: 535-759
Playoff Appearances: None
Championships: None
Team Value: $289 Million, lowest value in MLB
Why Are They Bad Owners?: Their farm system has had its fair share of good players, but the Pirates have become a one-stop-shop for deadline deals, and they don't let their talent accumulate. It's too bad, since their ballpark very well could be the best in the bigs (to Nutting's credit, he was instrumental in bringing PNC Park to Pittsburgh).
Owner Since: 1994
Team Record While Owner: 581-714
Playoff Appearances: 8
Championships: None
Team Value: $264 Million, 29th in the NBA
Why Is He A Bad Owner: Taylor actually thought that his team could get away with offering 'secret' contracts to Joe Smith. He couldn't. Taylor has had a long line of poor executives doing his bidding, most recently David Kahn who has been horrid while in charge.
Owner Since: August 2nd, 1993
Team Record While Owner: 1256-1456
Playoff Appearances: 2
Championships: None
Team Value: $411 Million, 18th in MLB
Why Is He A Bad Owner?: He's the Dan Snyder of the Major Leagues. Angelos has a habit of signing players well past their prime. He also finds ways to start a controversy when it's unnecessary. He has hired nine managers during his tenure.
Owners Since: 1991
Team Record While Owner: 709-612-119-86
Playoff Appearances: 10
Championships: None
Team Value: $505 Million, #1 in the NHL
Why Are They Bad Owners?: MLSE has WAY too much on their plate to properly run a team. The Maple Leafs have numerous pressing needs that just never get addressed because MLSE just wants to make more money, and don't particularly care for making their team competitive.
Note: MLSE also owns the Toronto Raptors of the NBA. They have gone 473-643 under the ownership.
Owner Since: 1991
Team Record While Owner: 115-206-1
Playoff Appearances: 2
Championships: None
Team Value: $905 million, 25th in NFL
Why Is He A Bad Owner: A lot of owners are criticised for firing coaches too quickly, but Brown is criticised for the exact opposite of that. The Bengals have had four different head coaches during Brown's time, yet the franchise has only earned two playoff births. Brown refuses to hire a general manager, even though he has shown no signs of being able to build a competent football team.
Owner Since: 1981
Team Record While Owner: 834-1594
Playoff Appearances: 3
Championships: None
Team Value: $305 million, 22nd in the NBA
Why Is He A Bad Owner?: He's been accused of racism. He has been sued for sexual harassment. He has been caught heckling players on his own team, and his teams have never been any good. The arrival of Blake Griffin gives Clippers fans some hope, but their feelings are immediately subdued once they remember that Sterling still owns the team.
Owner Since: 1972
Team Record While Owner: 341-285-2
Playoff Appearances: 16
Championships: 3
Team Value: $758 Million, 31st in NFL
Why Is He A Bad Owner?: Despite 3 titles early in his tenure, Davis had slowly turned the Raiders to into a laughingstock. His firing of Lane Kiffin with the use of a overhead projector was an embarrassing display of how out of touch Davis really is. Drafting Darrius Heyward-Bey 7th overall in 2009, ahead of Michael Crabtree, is one of the most mind numbing NFL draft picks in recent memory.
Owner Since: 1964
Team Record While Owner: 289-414
Playoff Appearances: 9
Championships: None
Team Value: $817 Million, 27th in the NFL
Why Is He A Bad Owner?: Letting Matt Millen be the GM for far too long. Even Millen knew he 'stunk' at it.
