The 16 Worst Owners In Sports

Photo: AP

When one criticises a team for past or current transgressions, it’s usually only a matter of time before a lot of blame gets chucked at that team’s owner.Sometimes it isn’t deserved, but other times––it really, really is.



With entertainment and education in mind, we present to our loyal readers the worst owners in sports history.

Click here to see the list –>

There’s a reason why a few teams have gone more than 80 years without winning a single championship, while others flounder at the bottom of the standings year-after-year. That reason almost always comes from the top.

To be a fan of a sports team with a bad owner is a little like being in prison with a corrupt warden and governor working in cahoots: there’s no hope of getting out until the powers that be miraculously lighten up. Here’s hoping that the innocent sports fans of the world will have their day in the Sun shortly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.