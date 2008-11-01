Worst October For Wall Street Since 2001

Wall Street saw the slowest October for equity capital markets since the month after the 9/11 attack. Only $1.6 billion was raised in 31 issuance, according to Deal Logic. Arguably, this month was worse than October 2001, when 78 deals were completed.



The IPO League Tables are a pretty pathetic sight right now. Citi sits on the top of the heap league with $4.9 billion. Two Swiss banks, UBS and Credit Suisse, are in second and third places, with $3.8 billion and $3.7 billion respectively.

The debt markets are even worse. For the seventh week in a row, the debt capital markets remained frozen with no new issuances this week. Let’s not even talk about league tables in bonds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.