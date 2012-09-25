REF-POCALYPSE: The 11 Worst Blunders Made By NFL Replacement Refs So Far

Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images
The last three weeks have proven that NFL referees are not commodities.Through the general ineptitude of the replacement refs, we’ve learned that lawful, fair, swift-moving NFL games don’t happen naturally — they are the result of the competence of qualified officials.
As NBC’s Chris Collinsworth said on the Sunday Night Football broadcast last night, the replacement refs are simply in over their heads.
We pulled out 11 botched calls that will show you how badly the replacement refs are doing, and how desperately the NFL needs the regular officials back ASAP.
The refs allowed the 49ers to challenge even though they didn't have any timeouts left ... twice. So they were effectively given 5 timeouts
What should have been a 15-yard penalty against the Lions was marked off for 27 yards. It set up a game-winning Titans field goal
One of the worst things about the replacement refs is that they're letting players get away with cheap shots. Nothing was called on this fist fight
The Redskins were penalised 25 yards for two penalties, when they should have been penalised 20 yards
Jacoby Jones was called for offensive pass interference on a TD catch that would have ended last week's Ravens-Eagles game
Not a call. But the ref threw his hat right in the path of a Cowboys receiver, and it cost him the catch
