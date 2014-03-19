The 13 Worst Signings From NFL Free Agency

There are many ways to screw up a free agency signing.

You can overpay for a guy, sign a guy you don’t need, or sabotage your cap space with a pricey player.

All of these things happened this year.

Among the biggest losers: the Giants, Colts, Raiders, and Lions.

