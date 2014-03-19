The 13 Worst Signings From NFL Free Agency

There are many ways to screw up a free agency signing.
You can overpay for a guy, sign a guy you don’t need, or sabotage your cap space with a pricey player.
All of these things happened this year.
Among the biggest losers: the Giants, Colts, Raiders, and Lions.
Contract: five years, $US31 million
Age: 25
Why it's bad: He's still young. But $US13 million guaranteed to a third wide receiver with modest numbers is a lot, especially for a team with as many holes as the Lions.
Contract: five years, $US30 million
Age: 26
Why it's bad: The Raiders have money to burn, but so do the Jets. There's a reason New York didn't match the ridiculous $US30 million price that Oakland offered.
Contract: five years, $US25 million
Age: 27
Why it's bad: Despite his high draft position, he was a rotation player for most of his time in Kansas City and only have nine career sacks.
Contract: four years, $US39 million
Age: 25
Why it's bad: Davis is getting paid like a top-line corner. In reality, he's a wildly inconsistent player who can be a liability as easily as he can be an asset.
Contract: six years, $US54 million
Age: 27
Why it's bad: Byrd is a great player, but the back-loaded structure of his deal could kill the team's flexibility next year when they try to re-sign Jimmy Graham.
Contract: two years, $US8 million
Age: 31
Why it's bad: Whitehurst is a significantly worse back-up QB option than Ryan Fitzpatrick. With Jake Locker's injury history, it makes no sense.
Contract: four years, $US14 million
Age: 28
Why it's bad: He was the 43rd best running back in the NFL last year, according to AdvancedNFLStats. No need to spend $US3 million guaranteed on that.
Contract: three years, $US10.5 million
Age: 26
Why it's bad: History has told us that signing a mid-tier running back in free agency is a waste of cap space. You can always find guys like Brown on the scrap heap at the end of the free agency period.
Contract: four years, $US16 million
Age: 29
Why it's bad: You do not need to give an ageing tight end who had two TD catches last year $US8 million guaranteed, Lions.
Contract: four years, $US17 million
Age: 26
Why it's bad: This is a pretty straight-forward overpay. Lauvao got basically the same contract as the best guard on the market, Geoff Schwartz.
Contract: four years, $US24 million
Age: 32
Why it's bad: He's odd, and he got more money than the guy the Browns cut to make room for him, D'Qwell Jackson.
Contract: four years, $US28 million
Age: 28
Why it's bad: Another instance of the Browns letting a guy go and replacing him with someone worse for the same amount of money. TJ Ward went to Denver and got $US5 million less than the Browns gave Whitner.
Contract: five years, $US42.5 million/five years, $US31.7 million
Age: 25
Why it's bad: This was a disaster for the Raiders. They backed out of their deal with Saffold at the last minute, claiming he had an undisclosed shoulder injury, and ended up losing their own tackle Jared Veldheer, who signed with Arizona.
