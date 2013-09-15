The 5 Worst New TV Shows To Avoid This Fall

20-five per cent of new shows are cancelled after just one season.

With more than 33 series premiering this fall, inevitably, many are headed to the network chopping block.

We scanned the reviews and compiled a list of the 13 most promising new shows, and figured out which premieres you shouldn’t waste your time on.

Here are our predictions for which 5 network and cable shows are most likely to get the axe:

1. “Dads”

Premieres: Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c

What it’s about: Two pals who run the gaming industry (Seth Green and Giovanni Ribisi) deal with the headaches of living with their clueless fathers. It’s “S— My Dad Says,” the TV show.

Why you should avoid: Seth McFarlane’s “Dads,” also scripted by the writers of “Ted,” is getting slammed by the media for racist overtones. There’s a particularly offensive scene featuring Brenda Song (“Sweet Life of Zach & Cody”) dressed as a sexy schoolgirl and giggling like an Anime caricature to impress Asian businessmen.

Watch the trailer.

2. “Super Fun Night”

Premieres: Wednesday, October 2at 9:30/8:30

What it’s about: Three best friends who spend every Friday night in their apartment for 13 years, opt to become cool party chicks when lawyer Kimmie (Rebel Wilson) gets a promotion.

Why you should avoid: The Conan O’Brien-produced comedy is “occasionally amusing but rarely outright funny.” Its characters are too outlandish to believe or root for, and even Wilson — who’s self-deprecating humour and Aussie accent were major scene-stealers in “Bridesmaids” and “Pitch Perfect” — can’t save the evening.

Watch the trailer.

3. “The Millers”

Premieres: Thursday, September 26 at 8:30/7:30c

What it’s about: When a local TV reporter (Will Arnett) reveals to his parents (Beau Bridges and Margo Martindale) that he’s recently divorced, he lands in the middle of their marital squabble. Mum moves in to make life more difficult.

Why you should avoid: If the number of fart jokes is any indicator of “The Millers'” success, Arnett’s in trouble. Despite its talented cast, this family comedy relies too heavily on cheap humour and a laugh track.

Watch a preview.

4. “We Are Men”

Premieres:Monday, September 30 at 8:30/7:30c

What it’s about: After being left at the altar, a young man (Chris Smith) moves into a short-term apartment complex, where be befriends three single men (Kal Penn, Jerry O’Connell and Tony Shalhoub) with their fair share of failed relationships.

Why you should avoid it: It’s the sad, middle-aged man’s “Sex & the City.” Although Shalhoub’s return to television may entice viewers, the cheeky writing and tired bro jokes wear fast.

Watch the trailer.

5. “Betrayal”

Premieres: Sunday, September 29 at 10/9c

What it’s about: A married artist (Hannah Ware) begins a ravenous love affair with an almost-married man, who’s entangled in a murder scandal being prosecuted by her husband.

Why you should avoid it: The trailer alone — with its swelling musical and longing stares — feels like a Nicholas Sparks parody. “Betrayal’s” forced sexual tension and uninteresting, although attractive, characters turn this drama into a grade-A soap opera.

Supporting roles by James Cromwell (“American Horror Story”) and Henry Thomas (Elliot of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”) give it a slight boost.

Watch the trailer.

