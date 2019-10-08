The 51 worst Netflix original movies, ranked according to critics

Netflix Will Smith starred in ‘Bright,’ which premiered in 2015 and was panned by critics.

Netflix has released a number of original movies since 2015.

Not all of the movies have been critically successful.

Insider ranked the worst 51 Netflix originals based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores, and the film “Naked” is in the last spot.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories. Netflix doesn’t constantly make hit movies. A number of the films the streaming service has released have been negatively reviewed by critics and some have even received 0% scores. Using Rotten Tomatoes scores, INSIDER has determined what the 51 worst Netflix movies are as of October 7, 2019. No documentaries or concert films or comedic sets are included. In cases of tied scores, the audience score was used as a tie-breaker. Keep reading to see Netflix’s 51 worst-rated movies. Anjelica Oswald contributed to a previous version of this article.

51. A former comedian and his ex-manager embark on a road trip to do a final comedy tour in “The Last Laugh.”

Netflix Richard Dreyfuss and Chevy Chase star.

Critics score: 53%

Audience score: 39%

Consensus: “Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss are a sight for sore eyes, but they, unfortunately, do not get ‘The Last Laugh’ in a generic buddy comedy that never musters any jokes worthy of their comedic chops.”

50. A number of mascots compete for a prestigious award in “Mascots.”

Netflix Jane Lynch, Parker Posey, Fred Willard, Ed Begley Jr., Christopher Moynihan, Zach Woods, Chris O’Dowd, and Jennifer Coolidge star.

Critics score: 49%

Audience score: 36%

Consensus: No consensus.

49. A woman ends up going on a honeymoon with her estranged father after she is left at the altar in “Like Father.”

Netflix Kristen Bell, Kelsey Grammer, and Seth Rogen star.

Critics score: 48%

Audience score: 47%

Consensus: “‘Like Father’ unites an alarmingly talented cast for a predictable rom-com that does nothing to counter the negative stereotypes surrounding the genre.”

48. “War Machine” is a fictionalized story based around a book about the Afghanistan war based on events in the life of United States Army General Stanley McChrystal.

Netflix Brad Pitt, Anthony Michael Hall, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Tilda Swinton, and Ben Kingsley star.

Critics score: 48%

Audience score: 43%

Consensus: “‘War Machine’s’ uneven execution keeps its fact-based story from cleanly hitting its targets, but those flaws are frequently offset by sharp wit and solid acting.”

47. “Sand Castle” tells the story of a soldier who’s working on bringing water to an Iraqi village.

Netflix Nicholas Hoult, Henry Cavill, Logan Marshall-Green, Tommy Flanagan, Glen Powell, Beau Knapp, and Neil Brown Jr. star.

Critics score: 47%

Audience score: 42%

Consensus: No consensus.

46. Set a year after “A Christmas Prince,” “The Royal Wedding” centres on wedding preparations for Amber and her prince.

Netflix Rose McIver and Ben Lamb star.

Critics score: 47%

Audience score: 28%

Consensus: No consensus.

45. A couple becomes suspects in a murder during a vacation on a boat in “Murder Mystery.”

Netflix Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, and Luke Evans star.

Critics score: 46%

Audience score: 38%

Consensus: “‘Murder Mystery’ reunites Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler for a lightweight comedy that’s content to settle for merely mediocre.”

44. People know that there is an after-life and can decide if they want to continue living or head into the other experience in “The Discovery.”

Netflix Rooney Mara, Jason Segel, Robert Redford, Jesse Plemons, and Riley Keough star.

Critics score: 45%

Audience score: 44%

Consensus: “‘The Discovery’ looks fascinating on paper, but in spite of its thought-provoking premise and starry ensemble, it’s a disappointing case of untapped potential.”

43. Four teens go on a camping trip in “The Package.”

Netflix Daniel Doheny, Sadie Calvano, and Eduardo Franco star.

Critics score: 44%

Audience score: 50%

Consensus: “‘The Package’ learns the hard way that a penis joke does not a movie make.”

42. A guy thinks he meets the girl for him. But when he gets to relive the night they met over and over again, he realises maybe they aren’t meant to be in “When We First Met.”

Netflix Adam DeVine, Alexandra Daddario, Shelley Hennig, and Robbie Amell star.

Critics score: 43%

Audience score: 58%

Consensus: “Much like its protagonist, ‘When We First Met’ struggles in the cinematic ‘friend zone’ – and will face a slew of viewer breakups before finding much in the way of true love.”

41. In “ARQ,” a couple is forced to relive a home invasion as they are trapped in a time loop.

Netflix Robbie Amell and Rachael Taylor star.

Critics score: 43%

Audience score: 46%

Consensus: No consensus.

40. To inherit her dad’s business, a young woman is sent to a small town to deliver a card to her dad’s former coworker in “Christmas Inheritance.”

Netflix Eliza Taylor, Jake Lacy and Andie MacDowell star.

Critics score: 43%

Audience score: 33%

Consensus: No consensus.

39. When a man’s pregnant wife is kidnapped, a guy teams up with a criminal to save her in “Point Blank.”

Netflix Frank Grillo, Anthony Mackie, and Marcia Gay Harden star.

Critics score: 43%

Audience score: –

Consensus: “‘Point Blank’ has its reasonably diverting moments, but high energy and fast-paced action can’t disguise this remake’s frustratingly middling storytelling.”

38. “In the Tall Grass” is an adaptation of Stephen King and Joe Hill’s novella of the same name, in which a field ensnares two siblings who become desperate to escape.

Netflix Laysla De Oliveira stars in Netflix’s movie ‘In the Tall Grass.’

Critics score: 40%

Audience score: –

Consensus: “A potentially intriguing premise is rapidly lost in the weeds during ‘In the Tall Grass’ which struggles to stretch its slim source material to feature length.”

37. “The Most Hated Woman in America” is biopic about Madalyn Murray O’Hair, the atheist activist who spearheaded getting prayer out of public schools.

Netflix Melissa Leo, Peter Fonda, Adam Scott, Juno Temple, and Vincent Kartheiser star.

Critics score: 40%

Audience score: 40%

Consensus: No consensus.

36. A man dreams about the future and the destruction of the world and his family and it turns out to be more real than he imagined in “Extinction.”

Netflix Lizzy Caplan, Michael Peña, and Mike Colter star.

Critics score: 39%

Audience score: 48%

Consensus: “‘Extinction’ has a few intriguing ideas, but they – and some game performances from its talented stars – are lost in the movie’s muddled plot and frustrating pacing.”

35. Based on the manga of the same name, “Death Note” is about a high school student who discovers a supernatural journal.

Netflix Nat Wolff, Lakeith Stanfield, and Margaret Qualley star.

Critics score: 39%

Audience score: 24%

Consensus: “‘Death Note’ benefits from director Adam Wingard’s distinctive eye and a talented cast, but they aren’t enough to overcome a fatally overcrowded canvas.”

34. “The Red Sea Diving Resort” is based on the true story of Operation Moses and Operation Joshua where Jewish Ethiopian refugees were evacuated from Sudan during the civil war in the ’80s.

Netflix Chris Evans, Michael Kenneth Williams, Haley Bennett, Michiel Huisman, Greg Kinnear, and Ben Kingsley star.

Critics score: 32%

Audience score: 81%

Consensus: “‘The Red Sea Diving Resort’ makes uninspired use of actual events, using thinly written characters to tell a story derailed by its own good intentions.”

33. A couple’s life is changed when one receives a terminal cancer diagnosis in “Irreplaceable You.”

Netflix Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Michiel Huisman star.

Critics score: 32%

Audience score: 57%

Consensus: No consensus.

32. In a post-apocalyptic world, one scientist believes there is still hope to save the earth in “IO.”

Netflix Margaret Qualley, Anthony Mackie, and Danny Huston star.

Critics score: 32%

Audience score: –

Consensus: “‘IO’ has some big ideas but little idea of how to effectively convey them, leaving viewers with a sci-fi drama whose attractive packaging can’t cover its enervating core.”

31. A famous hunter looks to reconnect with his estranged son during a taping of the hunter’s show in “The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter.”

Netflix Josh Brolin, Montana Jordan, and Danny McBride star.

Critics score: 30%

Audience score: 42%

Consensus: “‘The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter’ wastes a promising premise and talented cast on a frustratingly uneven comedy that lacks enough laughs to forgive its narrative flaws.”

30. A photographer receives a holiday calendar whose contents seem to tell the future in “The Holiday Calendar.”

Netflix Kat Graham, Quincy Brown, Ethan Peck, and Ron Cephas Jones star.

Critics score: 30%

Audience score: 33%

Consensus: No consensus.

29. A band of outlaws and cowboys bond over music in “Paradox.”

Netflix Neil Young, Micah Nelson, and Lukas Nelson star.

Critics score: 29%

Audience score: 32%

Consensus: No consensus.

28. Blind creatures attack humans that they can hear as prey so humans must learn to adapt to being quiet in “The Silence.”

Netflix Kiernan Shipka and Stanley Tucci star.

Critics score: 29%

Audience score: 20%

Consensus: “‘The Silence’ has nothing new to say with a derivative premise and placid pacing – even a wasted Stanley Tucci is unable to elevate the stodgy material a decibel above dreadful.”

27. “Sandy Wexler” is a film about a Hollywood agent in the 1980s who discovers a talented singer and his ideas about the industry changing.

Netflix/YouTube Adam Sandler, Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Terry Crews, Rob Schneider, and Arsenio Hall star.

Critics score: 27%

Audience score: 40%

Consensus: “‘Sandy Wexler’ marks a mild improvement from the Adam Sandler vehicles immediately preceding it – which in no way serves as an endorsement for non-hardcore fans.”

26. Two dads must come together despite their differences during their children’s wedding in “The Week Of.”

Netflix Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Rachel Dratch, and Steve Buscemi star.

Critics score: 27%

Audience score: 34%

Consensus: “‘The Week Of’ suggests promise in further collaborations between Adam Sandler and Robert Smigel, but its shopworn premise and listless execution aren’t enough to recommend it.”

25. In “Secret Obsession,” a woman loses her memory in an accident but the man who says he is her husband isn’t telling the truth.

Netflix Brenda Song, Mike Vogel, and Dennis Haysbert star.

Critics score: 27%

Audience score: –

Consensus: No consensus.

24. “Bright” is a movie in which humans exist and work alongside mythical creatures and centres around a human cop and his orc partner.

Netflix Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Édgar Ramírez, and Ike Barinholtz star in ‘Bright.’

Critics score: 26%

Audience score: 84%

Consensus: “‘Bright’ tries to blend fantasy, hard-hitting cop drama, and social commentary – and ends up falling painfully short of the mark on all three fronts.”

23. In “Tau,” a woman is imprisoned by a sadistic man and kept captive by his robot and artificial intelligence.

Netflix Maika Monroe, Ed Skrein, and Gary Oldman star.

Critics score: 25%

Audience score: 48%

Consensus: No consensus.

22. Kids at summer camp are tasked with saving the world from an alien invasion in “Rim of the World.”

Netflix Jack Gore, Miya Cech, Benjamin Flores Jr., and Alessio Scalzotto star.

Critics score: 25%

Audience score: 24%

Consensus: No consensus.

21. A family moves to a secluded house to cope with a familial loss, but they find unexpected spirits in “The Open House.”

Netflix Dylan Minnette stars.

Critics score: 23%

Audience score: 8%

Consensus: No consensus.

20. After a white sorority gets in trouble, a black college student is forced to teach them how to step and prepare them for a dance competition to fix the school’s reputation in “Step Sisters.”

Netflix Megalyn Echikunwoke stars.

Critics score: 22%

Audience score: 47%

Consensus: No consensus.

19. An assassin set for retirement must unwillingly kill again to prevent himself from being murdered by former co-workers in “Polar.”

Netflix Mads Mikkelsen, Vanessa Hudgens, Katheryn Winnick, and Matt Lucas star.

Critics score: 21%

Audience score: 67%

Consensus: “An action-thriller starring Mads Mikkelsen as the world’s most dangerous assassin should be terrifically entertaining, but ‘Polar’ proves it’s possible to ruin anything if you try.”

18. “Chopsticks” is a Hindi film about a woman who turns to a con man for help getting her stolen car back.

Netflix Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar star.

Critics score: 20%

Audience score: 88%

Consensus: No consensus.

17. “Mute” centres on a mute bartender who’s searching for his missing girlfriend in a futuristic Berlin.

Netflix Alexander Skarsgård, Paul Rudd, Justin Theroux, Robert Sheehan, Florence Kasumba, and Dominic Monaghan star.

Critics score: 20%

Audience score: 48%

Consensus: “Visually polished but narratively derivative and overall muddled, ‘Mute’ is a would-be sci-fi epic whose title serves as an unfortunate guide to how it might be best enjoyed.”

16. “Game Over, Man!” centres on three hotel housekeepers (played by the stars of “Workaholics”) who must save their workplace from men who they have taken hostages.

Netflix Adam DeVine, Anders Holm, and Blake Anderson star.

Critics score: 20%

Audience score: 47%

Consensus: No consensus.

15. “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny” is a sequel to the Oscar-winning “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and centres on a hunt for a legendary sword.

Rico Torres for Netflix Donnie Yen, Michelle Yeoh, Harry Shum Jr., and Jason Scott Lee star.

Critics score: 20%

Audience score: 39%

Consensus: No consensus.

14. “The Last Summer” centres on a group of recent high school grads who spend their final summer together before college.

Netflix KJ Apa, Maia Mitchell, Jacob Latimore, Halston Sage, and Tyler Posey star.

Critics score: 20%

Audience score: 25%

Consensus: No consensus.

13. The third film in the “Cloverfield” franchise, “The Cloverfield Paradox” follows a group of scientists on a space station when they accidentally unleash something terrifying during experiments to create more energy.

Netflix Daniel Brühl, Elizabeth Debicki, Aksel Hennie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O’Dowd, John Ortiz, David Oyelowo and Zhang Ziyi star.

Critics score: 19%

Audience score: 43%

Consensus:“Brilliant casting is overshadowed by a muddled mix of genres and story lines that scratch more heads than sci-fi itches in ‘The Cloverfield Paradox.'”

12. “How It Ends” centres on a man’s trek to cross the country and get back to his love when a sudden apocalypse hits.

Netflix Theo James and Forrest Whitaker star.

Critics score: 19%

Audience score: 17%

Consensus: No consensus.

11. Scientists look for a way to evolve humans in an attempt to survive in space as Earth becomes overpopulated in “The Titan.”

Netflix Sam Worthington, Taylor Schilling, and Tom Wilkinson star.

Critics score: 19%

Audience score: 15%

Consensus: No consensus.

10. Set in Japan after WWII, “The Outsider” centres on an American man who joins the Japanese yakuza.

Netflix Jared Leto, Tadanobu Asano, Kippei Shiina, Shiori Kutsuna, and Emile Hirsch star.

Critics score: 17%

Audience score: 68%

Consensus: No consensus.

9. A girl who has never been kissed sets up a kissing booth and ends up kissing her best friend’s brother, but their connection could ruin her friendship in “The Kissing Booth.”

Netflix Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, and Molly Ringwald star.

Critics score: 17%

Audience score: 61%

Consensus: “‘The Kissing Booth’ deploys every rom-com cliché in the book with little care given to achieving any real sentiment.”

8. “Special Correspondents” is about a radio journalist and his sound guy who fake war reports while they actually hide out in New York City.

Netflix Ricky Gervais, Eric Bana, Vera Farmiga, Kelly Macdonald, Benjamin Bratt, America Ferrera, and Raúl Castillo star.

Critics score: 17%

Audience score: 28%

Consensus: “Feeble writing and two-dimensional characters make ‘Special Correspondents’ an unsuccessful, embarrassing endeavour for creator Ricky Gervais.”

7. Based on Susannah Cahalan’s memoir, “Brain on Fire” tells the story of a journalist who’s affected by a sudden illness.

Netflix Chloë Grace Moretz, Jenny Slate, Thomas Mann, Tyler Perry, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Richard Armitage star.

Critics score: 13%

Audience score: 67%

Consensus: No consensus.

6. Two friends fake their deaths to start their lives over but they accidentally become entangled in criminal activities in “The Do-Over.”

Netflix Adam Sandler and David Spade star.

Critics score: 10%

Audience score: 42%

Consensus: No consensus.

5. An aspiring rapper winds up at a massive bash in “The After Party.”

Netflix Kyle Harvey, Harrison Holzer, Shelley Hennig, Teyana Taylor, Amin Joseph, and Blair Underwood star.

Critics score: 0%

Audience score: 89%

Consensus: No consensus.

4. When two drunk college kids debate over whose father would win in a fight, a competition between the two parents is started in “Father of the Year.”

Netflix David Spade, Nat Faxon, Bridgit Mendler, Joey Bragg, and Matt Shively star.

Critics score: 0%

Audience score: 53%

Consensus: No consensus.

3. Kevin James stars as an author who gets kidnapped when some people believe he is a real assassin in “The True Memoirs of an International Assassin.”

Netflix Kevin James, Zulay Henao, and Andy García star.

Critics score: 0%

Audience score: 43%

Consensus: No consensus.

2. Six strangers discover that they share the same father and go after him in “The Ridiculous Six.”

Ursula Coyote/Netflix Adam Sandler, Terry Crews, Jorge Garcia, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, and Luke Wilson star.

Critics score: 0%

Audience score: 33%

Consensus: “Every bit as lazily offensive as its cast and concept would suggest, ‘The Ridiculous Six’ is standard couch fare for Adam Sandler fanatics and must-avoid viewing for film enthusiasts of every other persuasion.”

1. In “Naked,” a man keeps reliving the morning of his wedding day but happens to wake up naked in an elevator every time.

Netflix Marlon Wayans, Regina Hall, Scott Foley, Loretta Devine, and Brian McKnight star.

Critics score: o%

Audience score: 30%

Consensus: No consensus.

