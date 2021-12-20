The worst movies your favorite actors starred in this year

Zendaya starred alongside John David Washington in “Malcolm and Marie.”

Summary: On the night of a big movie premiere, filmmaker Malcolm (John David Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya) have explosive arguments about art, identity, and the future of their relationship.

Most critics felt like Zendaya and Washington shined in their titular roles, but many also agreed the limited scope of the script held it back from being an outstanding drama.

“It feels rushed — often betraying its own quarantine roots as the first draft of a concept in desperate need of some revision and finesse,” wrote Matthew Lucas for From the Front Row.