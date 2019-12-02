The worst movies that 75 Oscar winners have been in, according to critics

Sam Rockwell — “Gentlemen Broncos” (2009)

Rockwell’s been nominated for two Oscars, winning one for his performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018. The next year he was nominated again for “Vice.”

Almost a decade prior, he appeared in “Gentlemen Broncos,” a film about a would-be author named Benjamin Purvis, who is trying to write a book called “Yeast Lords.” Rockwell plays the main character of the book, Bronco (later Brutus).

Critic Score: 20%