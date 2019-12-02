Search

The worst movies that 75 Oscar winners have been in, according to critics

Gabbi Shaw
Angelina jolie oscars
Angelina Jolie holding her Oscar. Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Sam Rockwell — “Gentlemen Broncos” (2009)
Sam rockwell gentlemen broncos
‘Gentlemen Broncos.’ Fox Searchlight Pictures
Rockwell’s been nominated for two Oscars, winning one for his performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018. The next year he was nominated again for “Vice.”

Almost a decade prior, he appeared in “Gentlemen Broncos,” a film about a would-be author named Benjamin Purvis, who is trying to write a book called “Yeast Lords.” Rockwell plays the main character of the book, Bronco (later Brutus).

Critic Score: 20%

Marisa Tomei — “The Watcher” (2000)
Marisa tomei the watcher
‘The Watcher.’ Universal Pictures
In total, Tomei has been nominated at the Academy Awards three times, winning one in 1993 for “My Cousin Vinny.” Her other two nominations were for 2001’s “In the Bedroom” and 2008’s “The Wrestler.”

Right around the time of her second nomination, Tomei appeared in the worst-reviewed film of her career, “The Watcher,” in which she plays the therapist of antisocial FBI agent Joel Campbell, played by James Spader.

Critic Score: 11%

Daniel Kaluuya — “Chatroom” (2010)
Chatroom
Hannah Murray, Daniel Kaluuya, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Matthew Beard, and Imogen Poots in ‘Chatroom.’ Revolver Entertainment
Kaluuya scored his first Oscar win in 2021 for his performance as Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah.” He was also nominated for “Get Out.”

But back in 2010, fresh off his run on “Skins,” Kaluuya appeared in the internet thriller “Chatroom,” which followed a group of teens who meet online and encourage each other’s bad behavior.

Critic Score: 9%

Rachel Weisz — “Dream House” (2011)
Dream house
‘Dream House.’ Universal Pictures
Weisz won her first (and only, so far) Oscar for 2006’s “The Constant Gardener.” She was nominated again for 2018’s “The Favourite.”

Even if her worst film is the 2011 psychological thriller “Dream House,” it couldn’t have been that bad to shoot — on set, she reconnected with Daniel Craig, which led to their eventual marriage and the birth of their daughter in 2018.

Critic Score: 6%

Taika Waititi — “Green Lantern” (2011)
Taika waititi green lantern
‘Green Lantern.’ Warner Bros. Pictures
Waititi might be best known as a writer and director — in fact, his Oscar win was for the screenplay of his film “Jojo Rabbit” in 2020 — but he has acted in a fair few films … including the maligned comic book film “Green Lantern,” in which he plays an engineer and co-worker of Hal Jordan, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Critic Score: 26%

Hilary Swank — “New Year’s Eve” (2011)
Hilary swank new year's eve
‘New Year’s Eve.’ Warner Bros. Pictures
Swank has won two Academy Awards: one for her role in “Boys Don’t Cry” in 2000 and one for her role in “Million Dollar Baby” in 2005.

Six years after her second win, Swank appeared in “New Year’s Eve,” Garry Marshall’s second anthology film based on a holiday after 2010’s “Valentine’s Day.” Swank plays Claire, the vice president of the Times Square Alliance, who has to deal with many mishaps regarding the ball drop. Her father, played by Robert De Niro, is also in the hospital while she’s dealing with these crises.

Critic Score: 7%

Adrien Brody — “Air Strike” (2018)
Airstrike
‘Air Strike.’ Blue Box International; China Film Group
Brody, one of the more famous “victims” of the Oscars curse, has struggled to appear in many good films after his win in 2003 for “The Pianist.”

Case in point: “Air Strike,” a 2018 Chinese war film that focuses on the Japanese bombing of Chongqing during World War II. Brody plays a military doctor named Steve in a “special appearance.”

Critic Score: 0%

Olivia Colman — “Pudsey the Dog: The Movie” (2014)
Olivia colman 2014
Olivia Colman in 2014. David M. Benett/Getty Images
Colman won her first Oscar in 2019 for “The Favourite,” was nominated again for her role in “The Father,” and may very well received her third nom for “The Lost Daughter” in 2022.

But five years prior, she voiced a horse in “Pudsey the Dog: The Movie,” a film based on Pudsey, the canine half of the “Britain’s Got Talent” winners, Ashleigh and Pudsey.

Critic Score: 0%

Russell Crowe — “Winter’s Tale” (2014)
Russell crowe winters tale
‘Winter’s Tale.’ Warner Bros. Pictures
Crowe was nominated for an Oscar three years in a row, from 2000 to 2002, winning one for his performance in “Gladiator” as Maximus in 2001.

However, in 2014, he appeared in critically panned “Winter’s Tale,” based on the ’80s novel of the same name. The film follows Peter (Colin Farrell), a man who was abandoned in New York City as a baby and subsequently raised by a demon, Pearly, played by Crowe.

Critic Score: 13%

Helen Mirren — “Berlin, I Love You” (2019)
Helen mirren berlin i love you
‘Berlin, I Love You.’ Saban Films
Mirren has one Academy Award win from four nominations, for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in “The Queen.”

Her worst-reviewed film is 2018’s “Berlin, I Love You,” part of Emmanuel Benbihy’s “Cities of Love” series. The film is made up of different segments, each with a different director, about different people in Berlin. Mirren plays a character named Margaret.

Critic Score: 11%

JK Simmons — “An Invisible Sign” (2010)
An invisible sign
J.K. Simmons on location for ‘An Invisible Sign.’ Bobby Bank/WireImage/Getty Images
Simmons’ first and only Oscar to date is for his performance in 2014’s “Whiplash.”

Only four years before, he appeared in “An Invisible Sign,” based on the 2001 Aimee Bender novel. Simmons plays Mr. Jones, a fellow teacher at the school main character Mona (Jessica Alba) gets a job at.

Critic Score: 0%

Frances McDormand — “Æon Flux” (2005)
Original
‘Æon Flux.’ Paramount Pictures.
McDormand has three Oscars on her resume, for “Fargo,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,”  and “Nomadland,” with six nominations total — although that’s likely to change, as she’s potentially getting nominated for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

The same year she earned her fourth nomination for “North Country,” she also appeared in “Æon Flux,” a dystopian sci-fi thriller about an underground society trying to overthrow their dictatorial leaders. McDormand plays the Handler, the leader of the society, but she may not be what she seems.

Critic Score: 9%

Mark Rylance — “Days and Nights” (2013)
Days and nights
‘Days and Nights.’ IFC Films
Rylance won an Oscar on his first try, for 2015’s “Bridge of Spies.” Just two years prior, though, he appeared in “Days and Nights,” a film based on Anton Chekhov’s play “The Seagull.” Rylance plays Stephen, an ornithologist and husband to Alex (Katie Holmes), the daughter of the film’s main character, movie star Elizabeth (Allison Janney).

Critic Score: 0%

Allison Janney — “A Thousand Words” (2012)
A thousand words
‘A Thousand Words.’ Paramount Pictures
Janney won her first Academy Award in 2018 for “I, Tonya.” On the flip side, she’s appeared in not one, but two 0% films on Rotten Tomatoes. First, she appeared in 2012 comedy “A Thousand Words,” which focuses on Eddie Murphy’s character Aaron losing his ability to speak freely — every word brought him closer to death. Janney plays a character named Samantha.

Critic Score: 0%

And, for a bonus, the next year she appeared in 0% film “Days and Nights.”

Christoph Waltz — “Tulip Fever” (2017)
Tulip fever
‘Tulip Fever.’ The Weinstein Company
Waltz is two-for-two in Oscars, with wins for “Inglourious Basterds” and “Django Unchained.” In 2017, Waltz starred in 2017’s historical drama “Tulip Fever,” based on the 1999 novel of the same name. He played Cornelis Sandvoort, a merchant who commissions a painting of his wife Sophia — only for the painter to fall in love with Sophia himself.

Critic Score: 10%

Renée Zellweger — “The Bachelor” (1999)
Renee zellweger the bachelor
‘The Bachelor.’ New Line Cinema
Zellweger has earned two Oscars during her career. First, for her role as Ruby in the Civil War epic “Cold Mountain” in 2004, and then again in 2020 for her portrayal of Judy Garland in “Judy.”

On the flip side, she also appeared in the 1999 rom-com flop, “The Bachelor” as the ostensible female lead, Anne.

Critic Score: 8%

Joaquin Phoenix — “Russkies” (1987)
Joaquin phoenix russkies
‘Russkies.’ New Century Vista Film Company
Phoenix earned his first Oscar win in 2020 for his performance in “Joker” as the titular comic book villain. He had been nominated three times prior. In “Russkies,” (in which he is credited as Leaf Phoenix), he plays a 12-year-old Army brat named Danny.

Critic Score: 14%

Laura Dern — “Grizzly II: Revenge” (1983/2020)
Grizzly II revenge
‘Grizzly II: Revenge.’ Gravitas Ventures
Dern’s 2020 Oscar win for her turn as the ruthless divorce lawyer Nora in “Marriage Story” came after two previous nominations. That same year, a long-delayed film called “Grizzly II: Revenge” was finally released after being completed in 1983.

Critic Score: 8%

 

Brad Pitt — “Cool World” (1992)
Cool wolrd
‘Cool World.’ Paramount Pictures
After decades in Hollywood, Pitt finally won an Oscar in 2020 for his performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” in which he played bodyguard Cliff Booth. While 2019 was a peak, the nadir of his career has to be his appearance in “Cool World” as Frank, a detective transported into a comic book world.

Critic Score: 4%

Lupita Nyong’o — “The 355” (2022)
The 355
‘The 355.’ Universal Pictures
Nyong’o earned an Academy Award for her very first film, 2013’s “12 Years a Slave,” in which she played Patsey, a slave who endured particularly horrifying mistreatment and violence from her master, played by Michael Fassbender.

Since then, Nyong’o has proven to have good taste — she’s only appeared in two films ruled “rotten” by Rotten Tomatoes … with the worst film being 2022’s spy thriller “The 355.”

Critic Score: 25%

Eddie Redmayne — “Hick” (2011)
Hick
‘Hick.’ Phase 4 Films
Redmayne won his first Oscar for 2015’s “The Theory of Everything,” in which he played Stephen Hawking, from before his ALS diagnosis and time as a student through when he was honored by the Queen in 1989.

However, the worst film in his career thus far is 2011’s “Hick,” an exceedingly dark film in which he plays a creepy man named Eddie who “falls in love” with a 13-year-old girl while on a road trip.

Critic Score: 5%

Natalie Portman — “Planetarium” (2016)
Natalie portman planetarium
‘Planetarium.’ Ad Vitam Distribution
Portman has been nominated for three Oscars, winning one for her performance in “Black Swan” as Nina, a ballerina who is slowly losing her grip on reality.

In 2016, the same year she was nominated for her third Oscar for playing Jackie Kennedy in “Jackie,” she also starred in the French film “Planetarium” as Laura, a séance host-turned-actress.

Critic Score: 16%

Colin Firth — “The Accidental Husband” (2008)
The accidental husband
‘The Accidental Husband.’ Yari Film Group
Firth received an Oscar for his role as King George in 2010’s “The King’s Speech,” which focused on the King’s efforts to conquer his stutter in order to give a speech to the British public.

But only three years prior, Firth appeared in the most critically disliked film of his career, “The Accidental Husband,” in which he plays the prim and proper Richard, opposite the film’s titular accidental husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Critic Score: 6%

Charlize Theron — “The Last Face” (2016)
The Last Face Charlize Theron Javier Bardem
‘The Last Face.’ Saban Films
Theron won an Oscar for her breakthrough role in “Monster,” a 2003 film about the real-life serial killer and sex worker Aileen Wuornos (played by Theron), who murdered seven men.

Over a decade later, she starred in “The Last Face.” She played Wren Petersen, a doctor working for a Doctors Without Borders-type of organization in West Africa.

Critic Score: 8%

Anne Hathaway — “The Last Thing He Wanted” (2020)
The last thing he wanted
‘The Last Thing He Wanted.’ Netflix
Hathaway, who won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Fantine in “Les Misérables,” plays a journalist who becomes an arms dealer named Elena McMahon in “The Last Thing He Wanted,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020.

Critic Score: 5%

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Critters 3” (1991)
Leonardo dicaprio critters 3
‘Critters 3.’ New Line Home Video
DiCaprio finally won his Oscar for his role as Hugh Glass in “The Revenant.” In “Critters 3,” he plays the main character’s little brother, Josh. It’s actually his film debut!

Critic Score: 0%

For a bonus, DiCaprio also produced a film that has a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, the 2018 horror fim “Delirium,” starring Topher Grace.

Meryl Streep — “Lions for Lambs” (2007)
Meryl streep lions for lambs
‘Lions for Lambs.’ MGM Distribution Co.
Streep’s three Oscars came from her roles as Joanna Kramer in “Kramer vs. Kramer,” Sophie in “Sophie’s Choice,” and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady.” In “Lions for Lambs,” Streep plays a TV journalist who is asked to spout positive propaganda about the war in Afghanistan.

Critic Score: 27%

Jared Leto — “Basil” (1998)
Jared leto basil
‘Basil.’ Buena Vista International
Leto played a trans woman named Rayon in “Dallas Buyers Club,” which earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Seventeen years prior, he starred in “Basil,” based on the 1852 novel of the same name, as the titular character.

Critic Score: 0%

Viola Davis —”The Architect” (2006)
Viola davis the architect
‘The Architect.’ Magnolia Pictures
Davis won her first Oscar after three nominations for her role as Rosa Lee Maxson in “Fences.” She was nominated yet again in 2021 for her role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

 In “The Architect,” she plays an activist, Tonya, who decides to go against the high-powered architect who designed the public housing she lives in.

Critic Score: 11%

Mahershala Ali — “Supremacy” (2015)
Mahershala ali supremacy
‘Supremacy.’ Well Go USA Entertainment
Ali has won two Oscars. First, for his role as father figure and drug dealer Juan in “Moonlight,” and then for his role as real-life musician, Dr. Don Shirley, in “Green Book.”

In “Supremacy,” Ali has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role as a cop named Deputy Rivers.

Critic Score: 27%

Jennifer Lawrence — “House at the End of the Street” (2012)
Jennifer lawrence house at the end of the street
‘House at the End of the Street.’ Relativity Media
Lawrence won for her role of a young bipolar widow named Tiffany in “Silver Linings Playbook.” In “House at the End of the Street,” Lawrence plays the “final girl” Elissa, who is terrorized by her next-door neighbor.

Critic Score: 13%

Marlon Brando — “Christopher Columbus: The Discovery” (1992)
Marlon brando Christopher Columbus: The Discovery
‘Christopher Columbus: The Discovery.’ Warner Bros.
Brando, one of the greatest actors of all time, won two Oscars in his career. First, for his role as Terry Malloy in “On the Waterfront,” and then for his iconic role as Vito Corleone in “The Godfather.”

They can’t all be winners though, as evidenced by “Christopher Columbus,” in which Brando played the Spanish friar and first grand inquisitor, Tomás de Torquemada.

Critic Score: 7%

Regina King — “A Cinderella Story” (2004)
Regina king a cinderella story
‘A Cinderella Story.’ Warner Bros. Pictures
King garnered her first Oscar in 2019 for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” as Sharon Rivers.

In “A Cinderella Story,” she played lovable waitress/”fairy godmother,” Rhonda. 

Critic Score: 12%

Matt Damon — “Suburbicon” (2017)
Suburbicon mattdamon pouting
‘Suburbicon.’ Paramount Pictures
Damon, alongside Ben Affleck, won an Oscar for Best Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting,” which he also starred in as Will Hunting.

His worst film, on the other hand, was 2017’s “Suburbicon,” written and directed by his friend George Clooney. Damon plays Gardner Lodge, the patriarch of a “seemingly normal family” inside a ’50s suburb when their lives get upended by a home invasion.

Critic Score: 28%

Damon also has a 0% under his belt for producing the 2015 comedy “The Leisure Class.”

Patricia Arquette — “Holy Matrimony” (1994)
Holy matrimony 1994
‘Holy Matrimony.’ Buena Vista Pictures
Arquette won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Olivia in “Boyhood,” which was shot over the course of 12 years. In “Holy Matrimony,” directed by Leonard Nimoy, a 26-year-old Arquette stars as Havana, a petty criminal who is forced to marry the kid brother of her boyfriend, after her boyfriend is killed in a car crash.

Critic Score: 0%

Sidney Poitier — “The Jackal” (1997)
Sidney poitier the jackal
‘The Jackal.’ Universal Pictures
Poitier, who died in January 2022, became the first Black actor to win an Oscar when he won for his performance in “Lilies in the Field,” as Homer Smith, in 1964. Over 30 years later, he appeared in “The Jackal,” a Bruce Willis-led action thriller, as FBI Deputy Director Carter Preston.

Critic Score: 23%

Tilda Swinton — “The Beach” (2000)
Tilda swinton the beach
‘The Beach.’ 20th Century Fox
Swinton earned an Oscar for her role as Karen Crowder, a lawyer on the verge of a mental breakdown, in “Michael Clayton.” In “The Beach,” she plays Sal, the enigmatic leader of a beach community.

Critic Score: 20%

Rami Malek — “Dolitle” (2020)
Dolittle
‘Dolittle.’ Universal Pictures
One year after Malek won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Malek appeared in “Dolittle,” a movie in which he voices Chee-Chee, a shy gorilla.

Critic Score: 14%

Angelina Jolie — “Original Sin” (2001)
Angelina jolie original sin
‘Original Sin.’ MGM Distribution Co.
Jolie burst onto the scene with her Oscar-winning performance as Lisa in “Girl, Interrupted.” Two years later, she starred in “Original Sin” as Julia Russell, opposite Antonio Banderas.

Critic Score: 12%

Gary Oldman — “Killers Anonymous” (2019)
Gary oldman killers anonymous
‘Killers Anonymous.’ Lionsgate
Just a year after his first Oscar win for his performance as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” Oldman starred in “Killers Anonymous,” as a hit-man only called The Man, who joins a support group for killers. But, two years after this career low, he once again was nominated for his performance in “Mank.”

Critic Score: 0%

Cate Blanchett — “The Monuments Men” (2014)
The monuments men cate blanchett
‘The Monuments Men.’ Sony Pictures Releasing/20th Century Fox
Blanchett has won twice: First, for her role as Katharine Hepburn in “The Aviator” and second, for her Jasmine Francis in “Blue Jasmine.”

However, the worst film in her career was 2014’s “The Monuments Men,” in which she played Claire Simone, loosely based on French art historian Rose Valland.

Critic Score: 30%

Matthew McConaughey — “Surfer, Dude” (2008)
Matthew mcconaughey surfer dude
‘Surfer, Dude.’ Anchor Bay Entertainment
The “McConaissance” began with McConaughey’s Oscar-winning performance as Ron Woodroof in “Dallas Buyers Club.” “Surfer, Dude” falls squarely before McConaughey’s career experienced a revival.

In “Surfer, Dude,” he plays Steve Addington, a surfer who experiences an existential crisis.

Critic Score: 0%

Whoopi Goldberg — “Theodore Rex” (1995)
Theodore rex
‘Theodore Rex.’ New Line Cinema
Goldberg won for her role in “Ghost” as medium Oda Mae Brown. Five years later, she appeared in “Theodore Rex,” as a detective named Katie Coltrane who works with dinosaurs. At the time, it was the “most expensive straight to video flop.”

Critic Score: 0%

 

Daniel Day-Lewis — “Nine” (2009)
Daniel day lewis nine
‘Nine.’ The Weinstein Company
Day-Lewis is extremely selective with the movies he chooses, so it’s no surprise that “Nine” isn’t as widely panned as some other films on this list. In it, he plays director Guido Contini, based on Federico Fellini.

The now-retired actor has won three Oscars. First, for his role as Christy Brown, a man with cerebral palsy, in “My Left Foot,” for his role as silver prospector Daniel Plainview in “There Will Be Blood,” and as the 16th president of the United States in “Lincoln.”

Critic Score: 39%

Anjelica Huston — “Material Girls” (2006)
Anjelica huston material girls
‘Material Girls.’ MGM Distribution Co.
Huston won in 1986 for her role as Maerose Prizzi in “Prizzi’s Honor,” which was directed by her father John Huston, and co-starred her longtime love, Jack Nicholson.

In 2006, she played a makeup mogul named Fabiella Du Mont in “Material Girls.”

Critic Score: 4%

Jeff Bridges — “8 Million Ways to Die” (1986)
Jeff bridges 8 million ways to die in the west
‘8 Million Ways to Die.’ PSO International/TriStar Pictures
Bridges won an Oscar for his performance in “Crazy Heart” as an aging country star named Otis “Bad” Blake. But decades prior, he starred in “8 Million Ways to Die” as Scudder, an alcoholic detective.

Critic Score: 0%

Goldie Hawn — “Town & Country” (2001)
Diane keaton goldie hawn town and country
‘Town & Country.’ New Line Cinema
Hawn won her Oscar for 1969’s “Cactus Flower,” in which she played Toni, a 21-year-old girlfriend of a dentist, played by Walter Matthau. In “Town & Country,” Hawn plays a woman named Mona, whose husband is cheating on her with another man.

Critic Score: 13%

Forest Whitaker — “Battlefield Earth” (2000)
Forest whitaker battlefield earth
‘Battlefield Earth.’ Warner Bros. Pictures
Whitaker garnered an Oscar for his role as real-life Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in “The Last King of Scotland.” Six years prior, he starred in “Battlefield Earth” as humanoid alien Ker.

Critic Score: 3%

Sandra Bullock — “Speed 2: Cruise Control” (1997)
Sandra bullock speed 2 cruise control
‘Speed 2: Cruise Control.’ 20th Century Fox
Bullock portrayed Leigh Anne Tuohy, the adoptive mother of professional football player Michael Oher, in “The Blind Side,” earning her an Oscar. In “Speed 2,” she reprises her role as Annie Porter from the first “Speed” movie, a civilian who frequently finds herself in high-stress situations.

Critic Score: 4%

Sean Penn — “Crackers” (1984)
Sean penn crackers
‘Crackers.’ Universal Pictures
Penn has earned two Oscars in his career, once as Jimmy Markum in “Mystic River,” and again as Harvey Milk in “Milk.”

In “Crackers,” Penn plays an amateur musician named Dillard.

Critic Score: 0%

Kate Winslet — “Movie 43” (2013)
Kate winslet movie 43
‘Movie 43.’ Relativity Media
Winslet played a former Nazi guard named Hanna in “The Reader,” and her performance earned her an Oscar. In “Movie 43,” Winslet plays Beth, who goes on a blind date with Davis, played by Hugh Jackman.

Critic Score: 4%

Jamie Foxx — “Stealth” (2005)
Jamie foxx stealth
‘Stealth.’ Columbia Pictures
While Foxx earned an Oscar for his portrayal of Ray Charles in “Ray,” not all of his films have been hits. In “Stealth,” Foxx plays Navy Lieutenant Henry Purcell.

Critic Score: 12%

Reese Witherspoon — “Hot Pursuit” (2015)
Hot pursuit reese witherspoon
‘Hot Pursuit.’ Warner Bros. Pictures
Witherspoon won an Oscar for her role in “Walk the Line” as June Carter Cash. In “Hot Pursuit,” she plays Officer Rose Cooper, a cop tasked with protecting Sofia Vergara’s Daniella Riva.

Critic Score: 8%

Paul Newman — “When Time Ran Out…” (1980)
When time ran out paul newman
‘When Time Ran Out…’ Warner Bros.
Newman is one of the most beloved actors in American history, though it took decades for him to finally win an Oscar for his role as “Fast” Eddie Felson in 1986’s “The Color of Money.”

Six years prior to the win, he starred in universally panned “When Time Ran Out…” as an oil rigger named Hank Anderson.

Critic Score: 0%

Nicole Kidman — “Grace of Monaco” (2014)
Nicole kidman
‘Grace of Monaco.’ The Weinstein Company
Kidman earned an Oscar for “The Hours,” in which she played real-life author Virginia Woolf, and she very easily could win her second for playing Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”

In “Grace of Monaco,” she plays the real-life first American princess, Grace Kelly.

Critic Score: 9%

Al Pacino — “Jack and Jill” (2011)
Al pacino jack and jill
‘Jack and Jill.’ Sony Pictures Releasing
After decades of iconic performances, Pacino won his Oscar for 1992’s “Scent of a Woman,” in which he plays Frank Slade, a blind alcoholic who Chris O’Donnell’s character Charlie is tasked with taking care of.

In “Jack and Jill,” Pacino plays a fictionalized version of himself who has a giant crush on Jill, played by Adam Sandler.

Critic Score: 3%

Halle Berry — “Dark Tide” (2012)
Halle berry dark tide
‘Dark Tide.’ Wrekin Hill Entertainment
Berry is perhaps one of the most famous alleged victims of the “Oscar’s curse.” After winning for her portrayal of Leticia Musgrove in “Monster’s Ball,” Berry’s career slowed down.

Case in point: the 2012 film “Dark Tide,” in which Berry plays Katie Mathieson, the shark expert afraid to get back in the water.

However, her career is definitely picking back up again with recent films like “Moonfall,” “Bruised,” and the third “John Wick” film.

Critic Score: 0%

Robert De Niro — “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight” (1971)
The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight robert de niro
‘The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight.’ Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
De Niro is another highly respected actor in cinematic history, as evidenced by his two Oscar wins for “The Godfather Part II” as Vito Corleone — making him and Marlon Brando the only two people to win Oscars for the same role — and for “Raging Bull” as real-life boxer Jake LaMotta.

But sometimes even De Niro gets a dud, like 1971’s “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight,” in which he plays a budding thief named Mario.

Critic Score: 0%

Susan Sarandon — “Hell and Back” (2015)
Susan sarandon
Susan Sarandon in 2015. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Sarandon’s Oscar win came from her role in “Dead Man Walking,” in which she plays a nun, Sister Helen Prejean, who became close with a death row prisoner, Matthew (played by Sean Penn).

In “Hell and Back,” an animated film, Sarandon voices Barb, an angel.

Critic Score: 0%

Jack Nicholson — “Man Trouble” (1992)
Man Trouble jack nicholson
‘Man Trouble.’ 20th Century Fox
Nicholson has won three Oscars. He won for his role as Randle “Mac” McMurphy in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” for Garrett Breedlove in “Terms of Endearment,” and for Melvin Udall in “As Good As It Gets.”

In 1992, Nicholson starred in “Man Trouble” as Harry Bliss, a man who runs a guard dog service and gets blackmailed into stealing.

Critic Score: 7%

Julia Roberts — “Love, Wedding, Marriage” (2011)
Julia Roberts attends the 2019 Golden Globes.
Julia Roberts. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Roberts earned an Oscar for “Erin Brockovich,” in which she played the titular character, a legal clerk who built a case against Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).

In “Love, Wedding, Marriage,” which was directed by her friend and frequent co-star Dermot Mulroney, only Roberts’ voice can be heard as Ava’s (played by Mandy Moore) therapist.

Critic Score: 0%

Denzel Washington — “Heart Condition” (1990)
Heart condition
‘Heart Condition.’ New Line Cinema
Washington won Oscars for his performances as Private Silas Trip in “Glory,” and Detective Alonzo Harris in “Training Day.” He might even take home No. 3 for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” in 2022.

He also starred in this movie, “Heart Condition,” as a lawyer named Napoleon Stone who gets murdered and reappears as a ghost to help his racist former colleague, played by Bob Hoskins.

Critic Score: 10%

Jane Fonda — “Leonard Part 6” (1987)
Jane fonda 1987
Fonda in 1987. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Fonda won her first Oscar in 1972 for her role as Bree Daniels in “Klute.” She won again in 1979 for her role in Sally Hyde in “Coming Home.”

She had an uncredited cameo as herself in “Leonard Part 6,” a spy movie starring Bill Cosby.

Critic Score: 8%

Christian Bale — “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin” (2001)
Captain Corelli's Mandolin christian bale
‘Captain Corelli’s Mandolin.’ Universal Studios
Bale garnered his first Oscar for his role as Dicky Eklund in “The Fighter.” Nine years prior, he starred in “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin” as Madras, a local Greek fisherman.

Critic Score: 28%

Anna Paquin — “Darkness” (2002)
Anna paquin darkness
‘Darkness.’ Filmax International/Dimension Films
Paquin was just a kid when she won an Oscar for her role as Flora McGrath, a child who interprets for her mute mother, in “The Piano.” A decade later, she starred in the horror movie “Darkness,” in which she plays a teenager, Regina, living in a possessed house.

Critic Score: 4%

Tom Hanks — “The Circle” (2017)
Tom hanks the circle
‘The Circle.’ STX Films/Europa Corp.
Hanks won Oscars back-to-back for his roles as Andrew Beckett in “Philadelphia” and as Forrest in “Forrest Gump.” He also starred in this flop, “The Circle,” as the malevolent CEO of the Circle, Eamon Bailey.

Critic Score: 16%

Penélope Cruz — “Waking Up in Reno” (2002)
Penelope cruz waking up in reno
‘Waking Up in Reno.’ Miramax Films
Six years before she would win an Oscar for her role as María Elena in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” Cruz appeared in “Waking Up in Reno” as Brenda, a high-end sex worker.

Critic Score: 13%

Nicolas Cage — “Grand Isle” (2019)
Nic Cage Grand Isle
‘Grand Isle.’ Screen Media Films
Cage, who has appeared in a few questionable movies over his career, won an Oscar in 1996 for his performance as Ben Sanderson in “Leaving Las Vegas.” In 2019, he starred in the film “Grand Isle,” as Walter, “a hard-drinking, bitter Vietnam vet.” Cage also appeared in the 0% film “Deadfall” in 1993.

Critic Score: 0%

Emma Stone — “Movie 43” (2013)
Movie 43 emma stone
‘Movie 43.’ Relativity Media
Stone won an Oscar for her role as Mia in “La La Land.” In “Movie 43,” Stone plays Veronica, who accidentally has her conversation with her ex-boyfriend (Kieran Culkin) broadcast to an entire grocery store.

Critic Score: 4%

George Clooney — “Return of the Killer Tomatoes!” (1988)
George clooney Return of the Killer Tomatoes!'
‘Return of the Killer Tomatoes!’ New World Pictures
Clooney won one Oscar for acting, for his role as Bob Barnes in “Syriana,” and one for producing “Argo,” which won Best Picture.

He also starred in “Return of the Killer Tomatoes!” as ladies’ man Matt Stevens.

Critic Score: o%

Gwyneth Paltrow — “Mortdecai” (2015)
Gwyneth Paltrow Mortdecai
‘Mortdecai.’ Lionsgate
Paltrow scored an Oscar for “Shakespeare in Love,” in which she plays Shakespeare’s love interest, Viola de Lesseps.

In “Mortdecai,” Paltrow co-stars with Johnny Depp as the married con-artist couple Johanna and Charlie Mortdecai.

Critic Score: 12%

Morgan Freeman — “The Poison Rose” (2019)
The Poison Rose morgan freeman john travolta
‘The Poison Rose.’ Lionsgate
Freeman plays a coach’s assistant, Eddie “Scrap-Iron” Dupris, in “Million Dollar Baby,” which earned him an Oscar in 2005.

In “The Poison Rose,” he plays Doc, a nightclub owner that has beef with a PI played by John Travolta.

Technically, Freeman has appeared in three films with a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes (“The Poison Rose,” “The Contract,” and “That Was Then … This Is Now”), but “Poison Rose” is the most recent.

Critic Score: 0%

 

Sally Field — “Beyond the Poseidon Adventure” (1979)
Beyond the Poseidon Adventure sally field
‘Beyond the Poseidon Adventure.’ Warner Bros.
Field has won two Oscars in her career. First, for playing the titular role in “Norma Rae,” and then for her role as Edna Spalding in “Places in the Heart.”

In “Beyond the Poseidon Adventure,” Field plays a passenger, Celeste Whitman, aboard a tugboat that’s set to salvage the sunken Poseidon.

Critic Score: 0%

Benicio Del Toro — “Christopher Columbus: The Discovery” (1992)
Benicio del toro Christopher Columbus: The Discovery'
‘Christopher Columbus: The Discovery.’ Warner Bros.
Del Toro’s lone Oscar win thus far is for his performance in “Traffic” as Mexican police officer Javier Rodriguez.

In “Christopher Columbus,” Del Toro plays Alvaro Harana, the son of one of Columbus’ friends.

Critic Score: 7%

Brie Larson — “Remember the Daze” (2008)
Brie larson
Brie Larson at the ‘Remember the Daze’ premiere. Ryan Born/WireImage/Getty Images
Larson won an Oscar for her role in “Room” as kidnapping victim Joy (or Ma) who is forced to raise her son inside a single room by her captors.

One of her first roles was in “Remember the Daze” as Angie, the younger sister of the main character, Julia.

Critic Score: 0%

