The worst movies that 75 Oscar winners have been in, according to critics

Rockwell’s been nominated for two Oscars, winning one for his performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018. The next year he was nominated again for “Vice.”
Almost a decade prior, he appeared in “Gentlemen Broncos,” a film about a would-be author named Benjamin Purvis, who is trying to write a book called “Yeast Lords.” Rockwell plays the main character of the book, Bronco (later Brutus).
In total, Tomei has been nominated at the Academy Awards three times, winning one in 1993 for “My Cousin Vinny.” Her other two nominations were for 2001’s “In the Bedroom” and 2008’s “The Wrestler.”
Right around the time of her second nomination, Tomei appeared in the worst-reviewed film of her career, “The Watcher,” in which she plays the therapist of antisocial FBI agent Joel Campbell, played by James Spader.
Weisz won her first (and only, so far) Oscar for 2006’s “The Constant Gardener.” She was nominated again for 2018’s “The Favourite.”
Even if her worst film is the 2011 psychological thriller “Dream House,” it couldn’t have been that bad to shoot — on set, she reconnected with Daniel Craig, which led to their eventual marriage and the birth of their daughter in 2018.
Waititi might be best known as a writer and director — in fact, his Oscar win was for the screenplay of his film “Jojo Rabbit” in 2020 — but he has acted in a fair few films … including the maligned comic book film “Green Lantern,” in which he plays an engineer and co-worker of Hal Jordan, played by Ryan Reynolds.
Swank has won two Academy Awards: one for her role in “Boys Don’t Cry” in 2000 and one for her role in “Million Dollar Baby” in 2005.
Six years after her second win, Swank appeared in “New Year’s Eve,” Garry Marshall’s second anthology film based on a holiday after 2010’s “Valentine’s Day.” Swank plays Claire, the vice president of the Times Square Alliance, who has to deal with many mishaps regarding the ball drop. Her father, played by Robert De Niro, is also in the hospital while she’s dealing with these crises.
Crowe was nominated for an Oscar three years in a row, from 2000 to 2002, winning one for his performance in “Gladiator” as Maximus in 2001.
However, in 2014, he appeared in critically panned “Winter’s Tale,” based on the ’80s novel of the same name. The film follows Peter (Colin Farrell), a man who was abandoned in New York City as a baby and subsequently raised by a demon, Pearly, played by Crowe.
Mirren has one Academy Award win from four nominations, for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in “The Queen.”
Her worst-reviewed film is 2018’s “Berlin, I Love You,” part of Emmanuel Benbihy’s “Cities of Love” series. The film is made up of different segments, each with a different director, about different people in Berlin. Mirren plays a character named Margaret.
Simmons’ first and only Oscar to date is for his performance in 2014’s “Whiplash.”
Only four years before, he appeared in “An Invisible Sign,” based on the 2001 Aimee Bender novel. Simmons plays Mr. Jones, a fellow teacher at the school main character Mona (Jessica Alba) gets a job at.
McDormand has three Oscars on her resume, for “Fargo,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and “Nomadland,” with six nominations total — although that’s likely to change, as she’s potentially getting nominated for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
The same year she earned her fourth nomination for “North Country,” she also appeared in “Æon Flux,” a dystopian sci-fi thriller about an underground society trying to overthrow their dictatorial leaders. McDormand plays the Handler, the leader of the society, but she may not be what she seems.
Rylance won an Oscar on his first try, for 2015’s “Bridge of Spies.” Just two years prior, though, he appeared in “Days and Nights,” a film based on Anton Chekhov’s play “The Seagull.” Rylance plays Stephen, an ornithologist and husband to Alex (Katie Holmes), the daughter of the film’s main character, movie star Elizabeth (Allison Janney).
Janney won her first Academy Award in 2018 for “I, Tonya.” On the flip side, she’s appeared in not one, but two 0% films on Rotten Tomatoes. First, she appeared in 2012 comedy “A Thousand Words,” which focuses on Eddie Murphy’s character Aaron losing his ability to speak freely — every word brought him closer to death. Janney plays a character named Samantha.
And, for a bonus, the next year she appeared in 0% film “Days and Nights.”
Christoph Waltz — “Tulip Fever” (2017)
Waltz is two-for-two in Oscars, with wins for “Inglourious Basterds” and “Django Unchained.” In 2017, Waltz starred in 2017’s historical drama “Tulip Fever,” based on the 1999 novel of the same name. He played Cornelis Sandvoort, a merchant who commissions a painting of his wife Sophia — only for the painter to fall in love with Sophia himself.
Phoenix earned his first Oscar win in 2020 for his performance in “Joker” as the titular comic book villain. He had been nominated three times prior. In “Russkies,” (in which he is credited as Leaf Phoenix), he plays a 12-year-old Army brat named Danny.
Dern’s 2020 Oscar win for her turn as the ruthless divorce lawyer Nora in “Marriage Story” came after two previous nominations. That same year, a long-delayed film called “Grizzly II: Revenge” was finally released after being completed in 1983.
After decades in Hollywood, Pitt finally won an Oscar in 2020 for his performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” in which he played bodyguard Cliff Booth. While 2019 was a peak, the nadir of his career has to be his appearance in “Cool World” as Frank, a detective transported into a comic book world.
Nyong’o earned an Academy Award for her very first film, 2013’s “12 Years a Slave,” in which she played Patsey, a slave who endured particularly horrifying mistreatment and violence from her master, played by Michael Fassbender.
Since then, Nyong’o has proven to have good taste — she’s only appeared in two films ruled “rotten” by Rotten Tomatoes … with the worst film being 2022’s spy thriller “The 355.”
Redmayne won his first Oscar for 2015’s “The Theory of Everything,” in which he played Stephen Hawking, from before his ALS diagnosis and time as a student through when he was honored by the Queen in 1989.
However, the worst film in his career thus far is 2011’s “Hick,” an exceedingly dark film in which he plays a creepy man named Eddie who “falls in love” with a 13-year-old girl while on a road trip.
Firth received an Oscar for his role as King George in 2010’s “The King’s Speech,” which focused on the King’s efforts to conquer his stutter in order to give a speech to the British public.
But only three years prior, Firth appeared in the most critically disliked film of his career, “The Accidental Husband,” in which he plays the prim and proper Richard, opposite the film’s titular accidental husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
Hathaway, who won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Fantine in “Les Misérables,” plays a journalist who becomes an arms dealer named Elena McMahon in “The Last Thing He Wanted,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020.
Streep’s three Oscars came from her roles as Joanna Kramer in “Kramer vs. Kramer,” Sophie in “Sophie’s Choice,” and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady.” In “Lions for Lambs,” Streep plays a TV journalist who is asked to spout positive propaganda about the war in Afghanistan.
Leto played a trans woman named Rayon in “Dallas Buyers Club,” which earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Seventeen years prior, he starred in “Basil,” based on the 1852 novel of the same name, as the titular character.
Jennifer Lawrence — “House at the End of the Street” (2012)
Lawrence won for her role of a young bipolar widow named Tiffany in “Silver Linings Playbook.” In “House at the End of the Street,” Lawrence plays the “final girl” Elissa, who is terrorized by her next-door neighbor.
Marlon Brando — “Christopher Columbus: The Discovery” (1992)
Brando, one of the greatest actors of all time, won two Oscars in his career. First, for his role as Terry Malloy in “On the Waterfront,” and then for his iconic role as Vito Corleone in “The Godfather.”
Damon, alongside Ben Affleck, won an Oscar for Best Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting,” which he also starred in as Will Hunting.
His worst film, on the other hand, was 2017’s “Suburbicon,” written and directed by his friend George Clooney. Damon plays Gardner Lodge, the patriarch of a “seemingly normal family” inside a ’50s suburb when their lives get upended by a home invasion.
Arquette won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Olivia in “Boyhood,” which was shot over the course of 12 years. In “Holy Matrimony,” directed by Leonard Nimoy, a 26-year-old Arquette stars as Havana, a petty criminal who is forced to marry the kid brother of her boyfriend, after her boyfriend is killed in a car crash.
Poitier, who died in January 2022, became the first Black actor to win an Oscar when he won for his performance in “Lilies in the Field,” as Homer Smith, in 1964. Over 30 years later, he appeared in “The Jackal,” a Bruce Willis-led action thriller, as FBI Deputy Director Carter Preston.
Just a year after his first Oscar win for his performance as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” Oldman starred in “Killers Anonymous,” as a hit-man only called The Man, who joins a support group for killers. But, two years after this career low, he once again was nominated for his performance in “Mank.”
Goldberg won for her role in “Ghost” as medium Oda Mae Brown. Five years later, she appeared in “Theodore Rex,” as a detective named Katie Coltrane who works with dinosaurs. At the time, it was the “most expensive straight to video flop.”
Day-Lewis is extremely selective with the movies he chooses, so it’s no surprise that “Nine” isn’t as widely panned as some other films on this list. In it, he plays director Guido Contini, based on Federico Fellini.
The now-retired actor has won three Oscars. First, for his role as Christy Brown, a man with cerebral palsy, in “My Left Foot,” for his role as silver prospector Daniel Plainview in “There Will Be Blood,” and as the 16th president of the United States in “Lincoln.”
Hawn won her Oscar for 1969’s “Cactus Flower,” in which she played Toni, a 21-year-old girlfriend of a dentist, played by Walter Matthau. In “Town & Country,” Hawn plays a woman named Mona, whose husband is cheating on her with another man.
Bullock portrayed Leigh Anne Tuohy, the adoptive mother of professional football player Michael Oher, in “The Blind Side,” earning her an Oscar. In “Speed 2,” she reprises her role as Annie Porter from the first “Speed” movie, a civilian who frequently finds herself in high-stress situations.
After decades of iconic performances, Pacino won his Oscar for 1992’s “Scent of a Woman,” in which he plays Frank Slade, a blind alcoholic who Chris O’Donnell’s character Charlie is tasked with taking care of.
In “Jack and Jill,” Pacino plays a fictionalized version of himself who has a giant crush on Jill, played by Adam Sandler.
Robert De Niro — “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight” (1971)
De Niro is another highly respected actor in cinematic history, as evidenced by his two Oscar wins for “The Godfather Part II” as Vito Corleone — making him and Marlon Brando the only two people to win Oscars for the same role — and for “Raging Bull” as real-life boxer Jake LaMotta.
Nicholson has won three Oscars. He won for his role as Randle “Mac” McMurphy in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” for Garrett Breedlove in “Terms of Endearment,” and for Melvin Udall in “As Good As It Gets.”
In 1992, Nicholson starred in “Man Trouble” as Harry Bliss, a man who runs a guard dog service and gets blackmailed into stealing.
Paquin was just a kid when she won an Oscar for her role as Flora McGrath, a child who interprets for her mute mother, in “The Piano.” A decade later, she starred in the horror movie “Darkness,” in which she plays a teenager, Regina, living in a possessed house.
Hanks won Oscars back-to-back for his roles as Andrew Beckett in “Philadelphia” and as Forrest in “Forrest Gump.” He also starred in this flop, “The Circle,” as the malevolent CEO of the Circle, Eamon Bailey.
Cage, who has appeared in a few questionable movies over his career, won an Oscar in 1996 for his performance as Ben Sanderson in “Leaving Las Vegas.” In 2019, he starred in the film “Grand Isle,” as Walter, “a hard-drinking, bitter Vietnam vet.” Cage also appeared in the 0% film “Deadfall” in 1993.
Stone won an Oscar for her role as Mia in “La La Land.” In “Movie 43,” Stone plays Veronica, who accidentally has her conversation with her ex-boyfriend (Kieran Culkin) broadcast to an entire grocery store.