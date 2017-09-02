The 21 movies that audiences have hated the most in the past 2 decades

‘The Turning’ Universal

Only 21 movies have received an “F” grade on CinemaScore since it launched its website in 1999.

The last movie with an “F” grade was the horror movie “The Turning.”

Cinemascore surveys audiences on a movie’s opening night.

Before theaters shut down last year due to the pandemic, 2020 produced two movies that received the infamous “F” grade from CinemaScore. And as audiences have returned to theaters, no film since has managed to bomb that badly.

The horror movies “The Grudge” and “The Turning” received the score, the lowest grade a movie can get on the site, which surveys audiences on a movie’s opening night.

Before those two flunked, 2017’s divisive “mother!,” directed by Darren Aronofsky and starring Jennifer Lawrence, was the last movie to be hated that much by audiences.

Only 21 movies have received an “F” since CinemaScore launched a website in 1999 (it originally began polling audiences in 1978). Other “F” rated films include Nicolas Cage’s “The Wicker Man” and “Disaster Movie,” which really lived up to its title.

Below are the 21 films to receive an “F” rating from CinemaScore (along with their Rotten Tomatoes critic scores for comparison):

“The Turning” (2020) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 13% : 13% “The Turning” flopped on all fronts. It not only received a “F” CinemaScore, but a 13% critic score and a 13% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well. “The Grudge” (2020) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 16% 16% The latest “Grudge” movie earned just $21 million at the domestic box office last year. “mother!” (2017) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 69% 69% Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence plays a housewife obsessed with renovating her isolated house who has her world turned upside down when her husband (Javier Bardem) invites strangers to stay inside the home. “Mother!” received mixed reviews but was loathed by audiences. “The Darkness” (2016) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 3% 3% A family awakens an evil supernatural presence while on vacation at the Grand Canyon and their lives turn upside down. “The Devil Inside” (2012) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 6% 6% After her mother murders three people following an exorcism, a young woman investigates numerous exorcisms that were performed without permission. “Killing Them Softly” (2012) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 74% 74% A hitman named Jackie Cogan (played by Brad Pitt) is hired to track down three men who robbed a poker game run by the mob. Despite having Pitt, James Gandolfini, and Ray Liotta involved in the project, it was deemed a total flop by CinemaScore. “Silent House” (2011) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 43% 43% Evil spirits wreak havoc when Sarah (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and her father get trapped inside their haunted family lake house. “The Box” (2009) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 44% 44% Cameron Diaz and James Marsden star as a couple who have been given a box containing a button. If they push it, they get $1 million — but pushing the button causes someone they don’t know to die. “Disaster Movie” (2008) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 1% 1% A group of friends experience multiple natural disasters within the same night — and for some reason “Juno,” “Hancock,” and numerous other films are mocked throughout. Also, Kim Kardashian makes a very strange cameo. “I Know Who Killed Me” (2007) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 7% 7% Lindsey Lohan stars in this major box-office flop as a high-school student goes missing. But when the student, Audrey Flemming, turns up two weeks later she claims to be someone else entirely. Aubrey, who claims she is Dakota Moss, goes on a mission to prove who she really is. “Bug” (2006) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 61% 61% Michael Shannon and Ashley Judd (who, we are sad to say, shows up more than once on this list), are paranoid about an infestation of bugs in their home — but it’s unclear whether the bugs exist. “The Wicker Man” (2006) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 15% 15% Sgt. Neil Howie travels to Summerisle after receiving an anonymous tip that a missing woman is on the island. Howie is surprised to find that the strange island is full of women, and he soon realizes that the tip was part of a bigger ploy to get him on the island. “Alone in the Dark” (2005) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 1% 1% Based on the popular video game of the same name, “Alone in th Dark” follows the detective of paranormal activity Edward Carnby as he investigates the recent mysterious death of a friend with the help of his anthropologist girlfriend, played by Tara Reid. “Wolf Creek” (2005) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 52% 52% Backpackers get stuck in the Australian outback with a sheriff who turns out to be a psychopath. “In the Cut” (2003) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 34% 34% A high-school named teacher Frannie Avery (played by Meg Ryan) has an affair with the detective (played by Mark Ruffalo) investigating a murder in her neighborhood. “Fear Dot Com” (2002) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 3% 3% Detectives investigate deaths seemingly connected to people logging onto the website — wait for it! — Fear.com. “Solaris” (2002) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 66% 66% The psychologist Dr. Chris Kelvin (George Clooney) is sent to investigate a space station orbiting a strange new planet. “Dr. T & the Women” (2000) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57% 57% Richard Gere plays Texas gynecologist “Dr. T,” who cares for the wealthiest women in Texas, but his life turns upside down when his wife is admitted into a mental institution. Dr. T finds comfort only with his golf instructor, Bree. “Lost Souls” (2000) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 7% 7% A Catholic-school teacher finds a journalist who she believes is the anti-Christ. “Lucky Numbers” (2000) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 22% 22% A high-energy weatherman and jet-ski dealer, played by John Travolta, tries to rob his state’s lottery winnings after he finds out his house is in foreclosure. “Eye of the Beholder” (1999) Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 9% 9% Ewan McGregor’s character, a detective named Stephen Wilson, follows a serial killer played by Ashley Judd and finds himself increasingly obsessed with her.