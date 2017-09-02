The 21 movies that audiences have hated the most in the past 2 decades

- Only 21 movies have received an “F” grade on CinemaScore since it launched its website in 1999.
- The last movie with an “F” grade was the horror movie “The Turning.”
- Cinemascore surveys audiences on a movie’s opening night.
Before theaters shut down last year due to the pandemic, 2020 produced two movies that received the infamous “F” grade from CinemaScore. And as audiences have returned to theaters, no film since has managed to bomb that badly.
The horror movies “The Grudge” and “The Turning” received the score, the lowest grade a movie can get on the site, which surveys audiences on a movie’s opening night.
Before those two flunked, 2017’s divisive “mother!,” directed by Darren Aronofsky and starring Jennifer Lawrence, was the last movie to be hated that much by audiences.
Only 21 movies have received an “F” since CinemaScore launched a website in 1999 (it originally began polling audiences in 1978). Other “F” rated films include Nicolas Cage’s “The Wicker Man” and “Disaster Movie,” which really lived up to its title.
Below are the 21 films to receive an “F” rating from CinemaScore (along with their Rotten Tomatoes critic scores for comparison):
“The Turning” flopped on all fronts. It not only received a “F” CinemaScore, but a 13% critic score and a 13% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well.
The latest “Grudge” movie earned just $21 million at the domestic box office last year.
Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence plays a housewife obsessed with renovating her isolated house who has her world turned upside down when her husband (Javier Bardem) invites strangers to stay inside the home.
“Mother!” received mixed reviews but was loathed by audiences.
A family awakens an evil supernatural presence while on vacation at the Grand Canyon and their lives turn upside down.
After her mother murders three people following an exorcism, a young woman investigates numerous exorcisms that were performed without permission.
A hitman named Jackie Cogan (played by Brad Pitt) is hired to track down three men who robbed a poker game run by the mob.
Despite having Pitt, James Gandolfini, and Ray Liotta involved in the project, it was deemed a total flop by CinemaScore.
Evil spirits wreak havoc when Sarah (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and her father get trapped inside their haunted family lake house.
Cameron Diaz and James Marsden star as a couple who have been given a box containing a button. If they push it, they get $1 million — but pushing the button causes someone they don’t know to die.
A group of friends experience multiple natural disasters within the same night — and for some reason “Juno,” “Hancock,” and numerous other films are mocked throughout.
Also, Kim Kardashian makes a very strange cameo.
Lindsey Lohan stars in this major box-office flop as a high-school student goes missing. But when the student, Audrey Flemming, turns up two weeks later she claims to be someone else entirely.
Aubrey, who claims she is Dakota Moss, goes on a mission to prove who she really is.
Michael Shannon and Ashley Judd (who, we are sad to say, shows up more than once on this list), are paranoid about an infestation of bugs in their home — but it’s unclear whether the bugs exist.
Sgt. Neil Howie travels to Summerisle after receiving an anonymous tip that a missing woman is on the island. Howie is surprised to find that the strange island is full of women, and he soon realizes that the tip was part of a bigger ploy to get him on the island.
Based on the popular video game of the same name, “Alone in th Dark” follows the detective of paranormal activity Edward Carnby as he investigates the recent mysterious death of a friend with the help of his anthropologist girlfriend, played by Tara Reid.
Backpackers get stuck in the Australian outback with a sheriff who turns out to be a psychopath.
A high-school named teacher Frannie Avery (played by Meg Ryan) has an affair with the detective (played by Mark Ruffalo) investigating a murder in her neighborhood.
Detectives investigate deaths seemingly connected to people logging onto the website — wait for it! — Fear.com.
The psychologist Dr. Chris Kelvin (George Clooney) is sent to investigate a space station orbiting a strange new planet.
Richard Gere plays Texas gynecologist “Dr. T,” who cares for the wealthiest women in Texas, but his life turns upside down when his wife is admitted into a mental institution. Dr. T finds comfort only with his golf instructor, Bree.
A Catholic-school teacher finds a journalist who she believes is the anti-Christ.
A high-energy weatherman and jet-ski dealer, played by John Travolta, tries to rob his state’s lottery winnings after he finds out his house is in foreclosure.
Ewan McGregor’s character, a detective named Stephen Wilson, follows a serial killer played by Ashley Judd and finds himself increasingly obsessed with her.