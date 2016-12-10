The 25 worst movies of 2016, according to critics

As Hollywood is in the midst of another award season — when studios and publicists are hard at work touting the best movies of the year — deep in the bowls of review aggregator Metacritic, you can find something different: the movies with the dishonor of getting the worst reviews of the year.

From blockbuster duds like “Independence Day: Resurgence” and “Warcraft” to indie misses like “Man Down” and “The Sea of Trees,” plus the epically bad A-list romantic comedy “Mother’s Day,” there are some movies this year that the critics really, really didn’t like.

Here are the 25 worst-reviewed movies of 2016 according to critics’ scores on Metacritic:

Note: Movies here are limited to those that had a theatrical release.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.