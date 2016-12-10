The 25 worst movies of 2016, according to critics

As Hollywood is in the midst of another award season — when studios and publicists are hard at work touting the best movies of the year — deep in the bowls of review aggregator Metacritic, you can find something different: the movies with the dishonor of getting the worst reviews of the year.
From blockbuster duds like “Independence Day: Resurgence” and “Warcraft” to indie misses like “Man Down” and “The Sea of Trees,” plus the epically bad A-list romantic comedy “Mother’s Day,” there are some movies this year that the critics really, really didn’t like.
Here are the 25 worst-reviewed movies of 2016 according to critics’ scores on Metacritic:
Note: Movies here are limited to those that had a theatrical release.
Metacritic score: 34/100
What a critic said: 'I removed my eyeballs from my head as soon as I got back from 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' and cleaned them in a sink.' -- RogerEbert.com
Metacritic score: 34/100
What a critic said: '...it's time to put this franchise on ice for good.' -- Time Out London
Metacritic score: 34/100
What a critic said:'The first film scored a few palpable hits, but the new one barely makes the effort...' -- The New Yorker
Metacritic score: 33/100
What a critic said: '...'The 5th Wave' is a typical example of the kind of dopey junk that passes for literature among today's unsophisticated teens...' -- The New York Observer
Metacritic score: 33/100
What a critic said: 'But above all of the tiresome, poorly constructed mythology, nonexistent stakes, and presentation of subtext as text, 'Allegiant''s greatest sin is its total contempt for its viewers.' -- The Film Stage
Metacritic score: 32/100
What a critic said: 'There's no heart in this movie, no urgency.' -- The Playlist
Metacritic score: 32/100
What a critic said: 'The plot is paint by numbers, which puts pressure on the comedy to deliver. But it doesn't.' -- The Washington Post
Metacritic score: 32/100
What a critic said: 'This is truly a depressing experience. It's rare to feel such pity for a major studio movie, but watching 'Warcraft' bend over backwards to set up a sequel is like watching a desperate paramedic apply CPR to someone who's clearly been dead for hours. He's gone. He's gone. Let it go.' -- Indiewire
Metacritic score: 31/100
What a critic said: '...brutally cynical, largely unfunny film fuelled by muddled social commentary.' -- The Film Stage
Metacritic score: 30/100
What a critic said: 'Madea remains a distinctive, weirdly compelling character. Maybe someday Perry will make a good comedy for her.' -- The A.V. Club
Metacritic score: 28/100
What a critic said: '...a slapdash movie that's more unbearable than the heavy-breathing best-seller and its emotionally timid screen adaptation...' -- The Wrap
Metacritic score: 28/100
What a critic said: 'The action never stops once the first car bomb is triggered, but the second half of 'London Has Fallen' takes place mostly in the dark, where nobody can see the budget.' -- The Village Voice
Metacritic score: 28/100
What a critic said: 'There's not an ounce of suspense in any of this, because you've seen it all before...' -- The New York Times
Metacritic score: 27/100
What a critic said: '...a new low for the musical biopic genre.' -- The Wrap
Metacritic score: 26/100
What a critic said: 'Most of these films say, in cinematic terms, nothing so complicated as 'roses are red.' This one just points to a garden and shrugs.' -- Slant Magazine
Metacritic score: 26/100
What a critic said: ''Man Down' is a bad film, but it's made even worse by the taste it will leave in your mouth regarding its silly handling of a very serious issue.' -- RogerEbert.com
Metacritic score: 25/100
What a critic said: ''Gods of Egypt' is an epic -- an epic disaster.' -- San Francisco Chronicle
Metacritic score: 23/100
What a critic said: 'Not even Matthew McConaughey can sustain the mushy, amateurish story, which digs itself a deeper hole as it moves along.' -- Indiewire
Metacritic score: 23/100
What a critic said: 'Even fans who've stuck with Smith for two decades may draw the line at this outing...' -- The Hollywood Reporter
Metacritic score: 22/100
What a critic said: 'This spectacularly dumb and unfunny film will likely bore even the staunchest fans of the 'Hangover' movies...' -- The Los Angeles Times
Metacritic score: 22/100
What a critic said: '...drearily lame time-waster...' -- Variety
Metacritic score: 21/100
What a critic said: 'With plot elements cobbled together from recent animated hits, the blandly executed pic might as well be titled 'Happy Minions of Madagascar's Ice Age.'' -- Variety
Metacritic score: 18/100
What a critic said: 'If 'Dirty Grandpa' isn't the worst movie of 2016, I have some serious cinematic torture in my near future.' -- Chicago Sun-Times
Metacritic score: 18/100
What a critic said: ''Mother's Day' is the cinematic equivalent of spilling boiling hot coffee on your mother when you bring her burnt toast for breakfast in bed.' -- The Playlist
Metacritic score: 11/100
What a critic said: '...at 87 torturous, laugh-free minutes, the film could change the most avid cat fancier into a kitty hater.' -- Rolling Stone
