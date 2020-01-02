The worst movies the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ stars have been in

- The past and present cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” has appeared in several films that didn’t wow critics.
- Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, and Patrick Dempsey have all been in low-rated movies with a 0% score.
- Kevin McKidd, James Pickens Jr., and Jesse Williams all starred in low-rated thrillers.
Sandra Oh was a fan-favorite on “Grey’s Anatomy,” starring as Cristina Yang for 10 seasons. Prior to appearing on the series, she voiced Ting Ting for the direct-to-video release of “Mulan II.”
The film follows Mulan’s engagement to Shang while they escort three princesses to their own arranged marriages.
Critics felt the film didn’t provide an accurate depiction of China, going as far as to call it offensive. Others felt that it was far less interesting to see Mulan’s love story than the warrior-hero journey of the original.
David Cornelius from eFilmcritic.com wrote, “It’s harmless, sure, but it’s also charmless.”
Part of the original cast of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Katherine Heigl played Izzie Stevens for six seasons before leaving the series in 2010.
In 2007, Heigl played a character named Laura in the comedy “Caffeine.”
Set in a London coffeehouse, the film follows a group of young adults as they navigate the complexities of their sex lives.
Most critics felt that the film was too complicated and not funny.
Heather Huntington from reelzchannel.com wrote, “Those are 88 minutes I desperately wish I could get back.”
Before starring as Derek Shepherd on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Patrick Dempsey appeared as one of three brothers who embark on a cross-country road trip together in the 1990 film “Coupe de Ville.”
Critics didn’t love the film, and some negative reviews claimed the movie was predictable.
Roger Ebert wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times, “There is something deadening about the kind of formula picture where you know with absolute certainty what is going to happen, and how, and why.”
Jesse Williams played Jackson Avery for 10 seasons on “Grey’s Anatomy.”
In 2019, the actor starred in a remake of the 1990 horror thriller “Jacob’s Ladder” with Michael Ealy.
The movie’s plot centers on two brothers — one who was presumed dead for over a year. When Williams’ character comes back and proves that he’s very much alive, his brother (Ealy) goes on a haunting journey that reveals secrets he never prepared for.
Although critics liked both Williams’ and Ealy’s performances, many felt the movie was an unsuccessful remake, lacking the strange, spookiness of the original.
Andrew Wyatt wrote for The Lens, “The remake resembles the blandest of Lifetime Originals dressed up with cut-rate J-horror flourishes.”
Kevin McKidd started playing Owen Hunt on the fifth season of “Grey’s Anatomy,” but he’s done a variety of other TV shows and films including 2015’s low-rated “Home Sweet Hell.”
The dark comedy featured Patrick Wilson and fellow “Grey’s Anatomy” star Heigl as an unhappily married couple who turn to murder to try and save their marriage.
McKidd played Freeman, a friend of a criminal who blackmails the couple.
Overall, critics were confused about the film’s tone.
Christine N. Ziemba wrote for Paste magazine, “In the end, ‘Home Sweet Hell’ is neither an adequate black comedy nor a good slasher film. It’s just hellish. There’s nothing sweet about it.”
Another original cast member, James Pickens Jr. has spent the last 18 seasons playing Richard Webber.
In 2005, the same year “Grey’s Anatomy” debuted, the actor appeared as a sheriff in the horror film “Venom.”
Set in Louisiana, the film follows a group of teens who are searching for answers surrounding the death of their friend. But they end up being chased by the villainous Mr. Jangles.
Christy Lemire wrote for AP, “This straight-up slasher flick probably should have gone straight to video for the cheesy-looking, computer-generated snakes alone.”
Before playing Alex Karev on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Justin Chambers starred in a 2001 retelling of Alexandre Dumas’ famed novel “The Three Musketeers.”
In this version, directed by Peter Hyams, D’Artagnan (Chambers) follows his dreams of trying to become a member of the Royal Musketeers — an elite group of guards sworn to protect the king — while also trying to find the man who killed his father.
Critics were not pleased with the results of this unique retelling.
John R. McEwen from filmquipsonline.com wrote, “Hyams is hoping that the newfangled wall-climbing swordplay will compensate for the inexperience of the young and relatively unknown cast members populating most of the central roles. It doesn’t.”
Camilla Luddington became a lead cast member of “Grey’s Anatomy” on season 10 after appearing as a recurring intern on the ninth season.
In 2018, Luddington starred in “The Healer,” a comedy/drama film about a man (Oliver Jackson Cohen) who moves to Nova Scotia and embarks on a journey of finding himself as a healer.
Reviewers felt the movie had a difficult time establishing a tone.
Michael Rechtshaffen wrote for the LA Times, “Although the cause may be noble, the end effect is decidedly less rewarding.”
Sarah Drew played April Kepner on “Grey’s Anatomy” from seasons seven through 14. She also made a cameo on season 17.
While working on the series, she filmed the comedy “Moms’ Night Out,” which stands as her lowest-rated movie.
Advertised as a Christian film, “Moms’ Night Out” centers around Allyson (Drew), a mother who ventures on a night out with fellow moms that turns into a wild adventure.
Overall, critics found the film to be dated.
Sandle Angulo Chen wrote for Common Sense Media, “Bland faith-based comedy supports traditional gender roles.”
Original cast member Chandra Wilson plays Miranda Bailey on the “Grey’s Anatomy.”
While starring on the series, she filmed “Frankie & Alice” with Halle Berry in 2014, but it didn’t go over well with critics.
The film features Berry as a dancer who shows signs of behaviors most commonly associated with a dissociative identity disorder. Wilson plays a character named Maxine.
The film was based on a true story, but critics felt it was over-the-top and a little dated.
Cary Darling wrote for the Fort Worth Star, “‘Frankie & Alice’ feels like a film that might have been groundbreaking 40 years ago but has cable-TV movie-of-the-week written all over it in 2014.”
After playing Derek Shepherd’s sister Amelia on the spin-off “Private Practice,” Caterina Scorsone reprised her role on “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Although she’s been involved in a variety of TV shows and movies throughout her career, “Alice” stands as her least critically-acclaimed work thus far.
A unique retelling of “Alice in Wonderland,” “Alice” follows a woman who ventures to Wonderland to find her lost love but ends up on a quest she never expected.
Also starring Tim Curry and Kathy Bates, the sci-fi film failed in critics’ eyes.
Robert Bianco wrote for USA Today, “You’re left with a woman whose main quest is unsuccessful, and a movie that’s glum, long and devoid of any sense of wonder.”
Before playing Meredith Grey on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Ellen Pompeo had a small, unnamed role in the raunchy comedy “Coming Soon.”
Released in 1999, the film was about a group of rich high-school students who must navigate the trials and tribulations of sexuality.
Critics found the film predictable.
Michael Dequina from themoviereport.com wrote, “It doesn’t take a genius to figure out how this film ends — though it is a bit shocking how abrupt and, yes, unsatisfying it is.”
Kelly McCreary was introduced as Meredith Grey’s half-sister Maggie Pierce on season 11 of “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Her lowest-rated project so far is the 2012 film “Being Flynn” — but at 51%, it’s clear that critics had mixed opinions about it.
Starring Robert De Niro and Paul Dano, “Being Flynn” is inspired by a true story about a son who is unexpectedly contacted by his absent father and decides to reconnect with him.
In the film, McCreary played a character named Inez.
Critics were split between approving of De Niro’s excellent performance and feeling that the plot was boring.
Kristal Cooper wrote for We Got This Covered, “‘Being Flynn’ is too dark to appeal to the faint of heart and too safe to draw in those looking for an honest portrayal of a troubled father-son relationship.”
During the 12th season of “Grey’s Anatomy,” actor Giacomo Gianniotti began playing Andrew DeLuca.
Since joining the show, he’s worked on a variety of other projects including his lowest-rated film “Acquainted.” But at 60%, it’s a step above many of the other films on this list.
The drama follows classmates who run into each other and feel instant chemistry despite being in relationships with other people. Gianniotti played Drew, a man who must decide between pursuing this new woman or staying with his current relationship.
Although some critics felt the film was lacking, others thought it contained strong performances and dialogue.
Chris Knight wrote for the National Post, “While the film is not perfect — jobs seem to have been drawn from the rom-com directory, and at almost no point does anyone discuss having kids — it’s still a superb homegrown drama, clever and surprising.”
Note: Critic scores were accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.
