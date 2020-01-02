The worst movies the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ stars have been in

Sandra Oh – “Mulan II” (2003)

Sandra Oh was a fan-favorite on “Grey’s Anatomy,” starring as Cristina Yang for 10 seasons. Prior to appearing on the series, she voiced Ting Ting for the direct-to-video release of “Mulan II.”

The film follows Mulan’s engagement to Shang while they escort three princesses to their own arranged marriages.

Critics felt the film didn’t provide an accurate depiction of China, going as far as to call it offensive. Others felt that it was far less interesting to see Mulan’s love story than the warrior-hero journey of the original.

David Cornelius from eFilmcritic.com wrote, “It’s harmless, sure, but it’s also charmless.”