The worst movies 25 Golden Globe winners have been in, according to critics

Javier Bardem — “The Last Face” (2016)

Bardem has been nominated for five Golden Globes overall, winning one for “No Country for Old Men,” though he has another one pending for “Being the Ricardos.”

In 2016, Bardem co-starred with Charlize Theron in “The Last Face,” which was directed by her boyfriend at the time, Sean Penn. Theron and Bardem played doctors in Liberia who fall in love while dealing with their dangerous circumstances. However, critics didn’t think much of it, as shown by their low score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%