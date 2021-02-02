The worst movies 25 Golden Globe winners have been in, according to critics

Bardem has been nominated for five Golden Globes overall, winning one for “No Country for Old Men,” though he has another one pending for “Being the Ricardos.”
In 2016, Bardem co-starred with Charlize Theron in “The Last Face,” which was directed by her boyfriend at the time, Sean Penn. Theron and Bardem played doctors in Liberia who fall in love while dealing with their dangerous circumstances. However, critics didn’t think much of it, as shown by their low score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Chastain has seven Golden Globe nominations to her name — including two in 2022 for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “Scenes from a Marriage” — but only one win: “Zero Dark Thirty” in 2013.
Only four years prior, though, Chastain appeared in a career low, the 2009 film “Stolen” alongside Jon Hamm and Josh Lucas. The film tells the story of two fathers connected by the kidnappings of their sons 50 years apart.
Washington is one of the most decorated actors of all time, especially when it comes to the Globes. He’s been nominated 10 times, winning for “Glory” and “The Hurricane.” Washington also received the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2016, and he has a pending nomination for 2022’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”
But his worst film of all time, according to critics, is the 1990 buddy comedy “Heart Condition,” in which he co-stars with Bob Hoskins. Washington plays a lawyer, Napoleon, while Hoskins plays a racist police sergeant named Jake. The two team up to solve a crime.
Pike proved that third time’s the charm in 2021, winning her first Golden Globe on her third nomination. After receiving nods for “Gone Girl” and “A Private War,” she won for her performance in “I Care a Lot.”
On the flip side, the worst film in her career according to critics is 2015’s “Return to Sender,” a psychological thriller about a surgical nurse, Miranda (Pike), striking up a friendship with her rapist while he’s in jail.
Close has been nominated for 16 Golden Globes, winning three for her performances in “The Lion in Winter,” “Damages,” and “The Wife.” She was most recently nominated for “Hillbilly Elegy,” but she lost to Jodie Foster.
However, her worst film, according to critics, was 1985’s “Maxie,” in which she plays the titular character, the spirit of a would-be ’20s film star who possesses a normal woman, Jan, so she can fulfill her destiny as a film star.
Douglas has been nominated for 14 Golden Globes, and has won five — he won for producing “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” one for producing “Romancing the Stone,” and others for his performances in “Wall Street,” “Behind the Candelabra,” and “The Kominsky Method.” He also received the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2004.
But critics say his worst film is the 1980 rom-com “It’s My Turn,” in which he plays a prematurely retired baseball player named Ben, who falls for the main character Kate, played by Jill Clayburgh.
Octavia Spencer — “The Divergent Series: Allegiant” (2016)
Spencer has been nominated for three Golden Globes, winning one in 2012 for her breakthrough performance in “The Help.”
After that, she was cast in the “Divergent” series, one of the many dystopian film series that were touted as the next “Hunger Games,” as Johanna, a member of the “Amity” faction. She appeared in both “Insurgent” and “Allegiant” — which has a critics score of just 11%.
Downey has received four Golden Globes noms in his career and has won two awards — one for his performance on TV series “Ally McBeal” in 2001, and a second for his performance as the iconic detective in “Sherlock Holmes” in 2010. He also won a special award as part of the ensemble cast of “Short Cuts.”
One of the worst movies of his career, on the flip side, is “Johnny Be Good” in which he appeared as Leo, the best friend of the main character Johnny Walker, who is trying to decide where to play college football.
It took Gosling five tries to finally take home a Golden Globe, which he did for 2017’s “La La Land.”
Three years before he’d earn his first Golden Globe nomination for “Lars and the Real Girl” in 2008, he starred in 2005’s “Stay” as Henry Letham, a car crash survivor who is slowly losing his grip on reality.
Weaver has two Golden Globe wins under her belt from seven nominations — she won for her portrayal of Dian Fossey in “Gorillas in the Mist” and for playing the villainous boss Katharine in “Working Girl.”
A career low for Weaver is 2006’s animated family comedy “Happily N’Ever After,” in which she voices Frieda, the evil stepmother of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Cinderella.
Cruise has three wins from seven Golden Globe nominations: He’s won for “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Jerry Maguire,” and “Magnolia.”
Just two years before he’d win his first Globe, though, he appeared in the critically panned — but box-office smash — “Cocktail” as Brian Flanagan, an Army vet who turns to bartending to make ends meet.
Rockwell’s been nominated for three Golden Globes, winning one for his performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
Almost a decade prior, he appeared in “Gentlemen Broncos,” a film about a would-be author named Benjamin Purvis, who is trying to write a book called “Yeast Lords.” Rockwell plays the main character of the book, Bronco (later Brutus).
Jackman has one Golden Globe from three nominations — he took home best actor in a musical or comedy for his performance as Jean Valjean in “Les Misérables.”
That same year, he appeared in “Movie 43,” a film comprised of multiple short segments. In his, he plays a character who goes on a date with Kate Winslet’s character, and has a rather unfortunate appendage growing from his chin.
Hugh Grant — “Did You Hear About the Morgans?” (2009)
Grant has one win from six nominations, for his performance in “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”
In 2009, Grant co-starred with Sarah Jessica Parker in “Did You Hear About the Morgans?” as an estranged NYC couple who are forced to enter the witness protection program and move to Wyoming after witnessing a murder.