The worst movies 25 Golden Globe winners have been in, according to critics

Gabbi Shaw
Jessica chastain 2013 golden globes
Jessica Chastain with her Golden Globe. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Javier Bardem — “The Last Face” (2016)
The last face
Javier Bardem in ‘The Last Face.’ Saban Films/Lionsgate
Bardem has been nominated for five Golden Globes overall, winning one for “No Country for Old Men,” though he has another one pending for “Being the Ricardos.”

In 2016, Bardem co-starred with Charlize Theron in “The Last Face,” which was directed by her boyfriend at the time, Sean Penn. Theron and Bardem played doctors in Liberia who fall in love while dealing with their dangerous circumstances. However, critics didn’t think much of it, as shown by their low score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%

Jessica Chastain — “Stolen” (2009)
Jessica chastain stolen
Jessica Chastain in ‘Stolen.’ IFC Films
Chastain has seven Golden Globe nominations to her name — including two in 2022 for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “Scenes from a Marriage” — but only one win: “Zero Dark Thirty” in 2013.

Only four years prior, though, Chastain appeared in a career low, the 2009 film “Stolen” alongside Jon Hamm and Josh Lucas. The film tells the story of two fathers connected by the kidnappings of their sons 50 years apart.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Denzel Washington — “Heart Condition” (1990)
Heart condition
Denzel Washington in ‘Heart Condition.’ New Line Cinema
Washington is one of the most decorated actors of all time, especially when it comes to the Globes. He’s been nominated 10 times, winning for “Glory” and “The Hurricane.” Washington also received the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2016, and he has a pending nomination for 2022’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

But his worst film of all time, according to critics, is the 1990 buddy comedy “Heart Condition,” in which he co-stars with Bob Hoskins. Washington plays a lawyer, Napoleon, while Hoskins plays a racist police sergeant named Jake. The two team up to solve a crime.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10%

Rosamund Pike — “Return to Sender” (2015)
Return to sender
Rosamund Pike in ‘Return to Sender.’ Image Entertainment
Pike proved that third time’s the charm in 2021, winning her first Golden Globe on her third nomination. After receiving nods for “Gone Girl” and “A Private War,” she won for her performance in “I Care a Lot.”

On the flip side, the worst film in her career according to critics is 2015’s “Return to Sender,” a psychological thriller about a surgical nurse, Miranda (Pike), striking up a friendship with her rapist while he’s in jail.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14%

Daniel Kaluuya — “Chatroom” (2010)
Chatroom
Hannah Murray, Daniel Kaluuya, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Matthew Beard, and Imogen Poots in ‘Chatroom.’ Revolver Entertainment
Kaluuya scored his first Golden Globe win in 2021 for his performance as Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah.” He was also nominated for “Get Out.”

But back in 2010, fresh off his run on “Skins,” Kaluuya appeared in the internet thriller “Chatroom,” which followed a group of teens who meet online and encourage each other’s bad behavior.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 9%

Glenn Close — “Maxie” (1985)
Maxie 1985
Mandy Patinkin and Glenn Close in ‘Maxie.’ Orion Pictures
Close has been nominated for 16 Golden Globes, winning three for her performances in “The Lion in Winter,” “Damages,” and “The Wife.” She was most recently nominated for “Hillbilly Elegy,” but she lost to Jodie Foster.

However, her worst film, according to critics, was 1985’s “Maxie,” in which she plays the titular character, the spirit of a would-be ’20s film star who possesses a normal woman, Jan, so she can fulfill her destiny as a film star.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Michael Douglas — “It’s My Turn” (1980)
It's my turn
Michael Douglas and Jill Clayburgh in ‘It’s My Turn.’ Columbia Pictures
Douglas has been nominated for 14 Golden Globes, and has won five — he won for producing “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” one for producing “Romancing the Stone,” and others for his performances in “Wall Street,” “Behind the Candelabra,” and “The Kominsky Method.” He also received the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2004.

But critics say his worst film is the 1980 rom-com “It’s My Turn,” in which he plays a prematurely retired baseball player named Ben, who falls for the main character Kate, played by Jill Clayburgh.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Octavia Spencer — “The Divergent Series: Allegiant” (2016)
Octavia Spencer Allegiant
Octavia Spencer in ‘The Divergent Series: Allegiant.’ Lionsgate
Spencer has been nominated for three Golden Globes, winning one in 2012 for her breakthrough performance in “The Help.”

After that, she was cast in the “Divergent” series, one of the many dystopian film series that were touted as the next “Hunger Games,” as Johanna, a member of the “Amity” faction. She appeared in both “Insurgent” and “Allegiant” — which has a critics score of just 11%.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

Robert Downey Jr. — “Johnny Be Good” (1988)
Johnny be good
Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Downey Jr. in ‘Johnny Be Good.’ Orion Pictures
Downey has received four Golden Globes noms in his career and has won two awards — one for his performance on TV series “Ally McBeal” in 2001, and a second for his performance as the iconic detective in “Sherlock Holmes” in 2010. He also won a special award as part of the ensemble cast of “Short Cuts.”

One of the worst movies of his career, on the flip side, is “Johnny Be Good” in which he appeared as Leo, the best friend of the main character Johnny Walker, who is trying to decide where to play college football.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Winona Ryder — “Lost Souls” (2000)
Lost souls winona ryder
Winona Ryder in ‘Lost Souls.’ New Line Cinema
Ryder has won one Golden Globe from three nominations, for her performance in “The Age of Innocence.”

Seven years later, Ryder starred in the horror film “Lost Souls” as Maya, a member of a group of people who believe that Satan intends to inhabit a human being.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%

Ryan Gosling — “Stay” (2005)
Ryan gosling stay
Ryan Gosling in ‘Stay.’ 20th Century Fox
It took Gosling five tries to finally take home a Golden Globe, which he did for 2017’s “La La Land.”

Three years before he’d earn his first Golden Globe nomination for “Lars and the Real Girl” in 2008, he starred in 2005’s “Stay” as Henry Letham, a car crash survivor who is slowly losing his grip on reality.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Awkwafina — “Breaking News in Yuba County” (2021)
Breaking news in yuba county awkwafina social
Awkwafina in ‘Breaking News in Yuba County.’ United Artists Releasing; American International Pictures
Awkwafina won her first Golden Globe for her breakthrough performance in “The Farewell” in 2020. It was also her first nomination.

Just a year later, she’s already gotten her worst film out of the way — 2021’s “Breaking News in Yuba County,” in which she plays Mina, an enforcer for money launderers.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 11%

Colin Farrell — “Artemis Fowl” (2020)
Colin farrell as artemis fowl snr
Colin Farrell in ‘Artemis Fowl.’ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Farrell has been nominated for two Golden Globes, winning one in 2009 for “In Bruges.”

One of his more recent films, “Artemis Fowl,” has also proven to be his worst, according to critics. In it, he plays Artemis Fowl Sr., the missing father of the titular character.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%

Sigourney Weaver — “Happily N’Ever After” (2007)
Frieda sigourney weaver
Sigourney Weaver in ‘Happily N’Ever After.’ Lionsgate
Weaver has two Golden Globe wins under her belt from seven nominations — she won for her portrayal of Dian Fossey in “Gorillas in the Mist” and for playing the villainous boss Katharine in “Working Girl.”

A career low for Weaver is 2006’s animated family comedy “Happily N’Ever After,” in which she voices Frieda, the evil stepmother of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Cinderella.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 4%

Tom Cruise — “Cocktail” (1988)
Tom cruise
Tom Cruise in ‘Cocktail.’ Buena Vista Pictures
Cruise has three wins from seven Golden Globe nominations: He’s won for “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Jerry Maguire,” and “Magnolia.”

Just two years before he’d win his first Globe, though, he appeared in the critically panned — but box-office smash — “Cocktail” as Brian Flanagan, an Army vet who turns to bartending to make ends meet.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

Angela Bassett — “Survivor” (2015)
Angela bassett survivor
Angela Bassett in ‘Survivor.’ Alchemy
Bassett has only been nominated for one Golden Globe, which she took home, for the 1994 Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

In 2015, Bassett starred in the worst-reviewed film in her career to date, “Survivor,” a spy thriller in which she played the US ambassador to the United Kingdom, Maureen Crane.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8%

Sam Rockwell — “Gentlemen Broncos” (2009)
Sam rockwell gentlemen broncos
Sam Rockwell in ‘Gentlemen Broncos.’ Fox Searchlight Pictures
Rockwell’s been nominated for three Golden Globes, winning one for his performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Almost a decade prior, he appeared in “Gentlemen Broncos,” a film about a would-be author named Benjamin Purvis, who is trying to write a book called “Yeast Lords.” Rockwell plays the main character of the book, Bronco (later Brutus).

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Kate Hudson — “A Little Bit of Heaven” (2011)
Kate hudson a little bit of heaven
Kate Hudson in ‘A Little Bit of Heaven.’ Millennium Entertainment; The Weinstein Company
Hudson was nominated for her second Golden Globe in 2021 for the controversial film “Music,” but lost to Rosamund Pike. She won her first in 2001 for her role as Penny Lane in “Almost Famous.”

She also starred in the 2011 film “A Little Bit of Heaven” as Marley, a woman who learns she has terminal cancer and struggles to come to terms with it — while also being granted three wishes.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 4%

Hugh Jackman — “Movie 43” (2013)
Hugh jackman movie 43
Hugh Jackman in ‘Movie 43.’ Relativity Media
Jackman has one Golden Globe from three nominations — he took home best actor in a musical or comedy for his performance as Jean Valjean in “Les Misérables.”

That same year, he appeared in “Movie 43,” a film comprised of multiple short segments. In his, he plays a character who goes on a date with Kate Winslet’s character, and has a rather unfortunate appendage growing from his chin.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 4%

Saoirse Ronan — “The Host” (2013)
Saoirse ronan the host
Saoirse Ronan in ‘The Host.’ Open Road Films
Ronan won her first and only Golden Globe (thus far) in 2018 for “Lady Bird,” though she has three other nods to her name.

In 2013, she appeared in the film adaptation of “Twilight” author Stephenie Meyer’s other series, “The Host,” as main character Melanie, who gets taken over by a parasite named Wanderer.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 10%

Jim Carrey — “Dark Crimes” (2016)
Jim carrey true crimes
Jim Carrey in ‘Dark Crimes.’ Saban Films
Carrey has been nominated for eight Golden Globes, winning twice in back-to-back years — in 1999 for “The Truman Show” and 2000 for “Man on the Moon.”

Three years before he’d receive his seventh acting nom for “Kidding,” Carrey appeared in “Dark Crimes” (also known as “True Crimes”), a film based on the real story of Polish convicted murderer Krystian Bala. Carrey plays Tadek, a detective investigating a murder.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0%

Felicity Huffman — “Christmas with the Kranks” (2004)
Felicity huffman
Felicity Huffman in 2004. Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images
Huffman has been nominated for seven Golden Globes, mainly for her television work — but her only win to date is for her performance in the film “Transamerica” in 2005.

The year prior, she had a small role in “Christmas with the Kranks” as one of the main character’s friends, Mary.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 5%

Taron Egerton — “Billionaire Boys Club” (2018)
Taron egerton billionaire boys club
Taron Egerton in ‘Billionaire Boys Club.’ Vertical Entertainment
Egerton’s first and only win thus far was also his first nomination — he won for his performance as Elton John in 2019’s “Rocketman.”

This was a rebound from a career low. He’d appeared as the antagonistic tennis pro Dean in “Billionaire Boys Club” the year prior.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

Jennifer Hudson — “Cats” (2019)
Jennifer hudson grizabella cats movie
Jennifer Hudson in ‘Cats.’ Universal Pictures
Hudson also won a Globe on her first try in 2006 for her role as Effie White in “Dreamgirls,” which was also her acting debut — an auspicious start.

In 2019, she starred in one of the most cursed musical adaptations of all time, “Cats,” as Grizabella the cat. Hudson gets to sing inarguably the best song in the musical, “Memory.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 19%

Hugh Grant — “Did You Hear About the Morgans?” (2009)
Did you hear about the morgans
Sarah Jessica Parker and Hugh Grant in ‘Did You Hear About the Morgans?’ Sony Pictures Releasing
Grant has one win from six nominations, for his performance in “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”

In 2009, Grant co-starred with Sarah Jessica Parker in “Did You Hear About the Morgans?” as an estranged NYC couple who are forced to enter the witness protection program and move to Wyoming after witnessing a murder.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12%

