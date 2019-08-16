The worst movies every 'Avengers' actor has been in

Open Road Films/Screen Gems/Lionsgate Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Chadwick Boseman are ‘Avengers’ actors who have starred in critically panned movies.

The “Avengers” actors have starred in many movies outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they haven’t all received great reviews from critics.

Before Robert Downey Jr. was Tony Stark/Iron Man, he starred in the 1980s coming-of-age movie, “Johnny Be Good,” which received a 0% rating from Rotten Tomatoes’ critics.

Chris Hemsworth‘s worst-rated movie is 2012’s “Red Dawn,” and his costar Tessa Thompson appeared in the critically panned thriller “When A Stranger Calls.”

The “Avengers” franchise will go down in cinematic history not only for scoring some of the highest-grossing films in the movie business – “Avengers: Endgame” surpassed “Avatar’s” $US2 billion box office in July – but also for its undeniable presence in pop culture.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s cast is full of Hollywood A-listers, but not all of their movies have been critically acclaimed.

See what the “Avengers” actors’ worst movies are rated, according to Rotten Tomatoes scores. Note, some scores are subject to change after publication.

Robert Downey Jr. starred in “Johnny Be Good” in 1988.

Orion Pictures Robert Downey Jr. played Leo Wiggins in 1988’s ‘Johnny Be Good.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score:

0%

Downey Jr. is known for portraying the quick-witted Tony Stark/Iron Man in the “Iron Man” and “Avengers” franchise since 2008.

The lowest-rated film the actor has starred in is the coming-of-age movie, “Johnny Be Good.” The movie is about a high school football player who has to choose what college to go to, and it stars Anthony Michael Hall as the main character, Uma Thurman as his girlfriend, and Downey Jr. as his funny friend.

Scarlett Johansson appeared in 1997’s “Fall.”

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Scarlett Johansson played the little girl in ‘Fall.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score:

0%

Johansson portrays the mysterious and lethal Black Widow in the “Avengers” franchise. She played a little girl in the rom-com, “Fall,” which follows the story of a cab driver and a married model’s love affair.

One critic for the New York Times called it “vain and smug.”

Mark Ruffalo appeared in 1996’s horror-comedy “The Dentist.”

Trimark Pictures Mark Ruffalo appeared in ‘The Dentist’ in 1996.

Rotten Tomatoes critics score:

0%

In the “Avengers” franchise, Ruffalo portrays Bruce Banner/Hulk. His lowest-rated film to date is “The Dentist,” which is about a dentist who starts killing his patients after he discovers his wife cheated on him.

One critic described the horror-comedy as “painful to watch.”

Jeremy Renner starred in the 1995 comedy “National Lampoon’s Senior Trip.”

New Line Cinema Rob Moore and Jeremy Renner appeared together in ‘National Lampoon’s Senior Trip.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 0%

Renner is known for portraying Hawkeye/Clint Barton in the “Avengers” movies, but he’s had a long career prior to the superhero movies.

When he was in his early 20s, he appeared in his worst-reviewed film, “National Lampoon’s Senior Trip.” The movie is about a group of underachieving high school students who get invited to meet the president of the United States after they write him a letter about why the education system failed them.

Zoe Saldana starred in 2005’s “Constellation.”

Twentieth Century Fox Films Zoe Saldana played Rosa Boxer in the 2005 drama, ‘Constellation.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 0%

Saldana portrays the fearless Gamora in the “Avengers” franchise, but she’s also known for appearing in some of the top-grossing films in movie history (including “Avatar” and “Avengers: Infinity War”).

Her lowest-rated film is “Constellation,” a movie about an African-American family that has to face their painful past after a beloved family member passes away. In Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ consensus, they gather that the film “lacks dramatic fireworks” and “falls into TV-movie sentimentality.”

Samuel L. Jackson appeared in 2014’s “Kite.”

Anchor Bay Entertainment Samuel L. Jackson played a cop in 2014’s ‘Kite.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 0%

Jackson plays S.H.I.E.L.D. special agent Nick Fury in the Marvel superhero movies. In his lowest-rated movie to date, “Kite,” he plays a cop who helps the daughter of his murdered partner seek revenge.

One critic from the Los Angeles Times wrote that the film’s director, Ralph Ziman, “struggles mightily to weave hot-girl assassin shtick, trendy exploitation style and future-shock grimness.”

Dave Bautista appeared in 2015’s “LA Slasher.”

JWright Productions Dave Bautista played a drug dealer in 2015’s ‘LA Slasher.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 0%

Bautista plays Drax in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and the “Avengers” films. A former professional wrestler, he began appearing in films in 2012.

Bautista’s lowest-rated movie goes to the comedic thriller, “LA Slasher,” which he starred in with Danny Trejo and Mischa Barton. The film follows a killer who abducts reality TV stars and other celebrities to prove a point about the modern entertainment industry.

Jon Favreau appeared in “Term Life” in 2016.

Focus World Jon Favreau appeared with frequent collaborator Vince Vaughn in ‘Term Life.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 0%

Jon Favreau portrays Happy Hogan, Tony Stark’s personal bodyguard, in “Avengers” films and recently “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Favreau’s 2016 movie, “Term Life” is his lowest-rated film. He starred alongside Vince Vaughn and Hailee Steinfeld in the action-packed drama about a thief who tries to stay alive long enough for his insurance policy to kick in and pay out his estranged daughter.

Brie Larson appeared in “Remember the Daze” in 2007.

Mirror Cube Films Brie Larson played Angie in 2007’s ‘Remember the Daze.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 0%

Larson portrays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the superhero films. In her lowest-rated movie, “Remember the Daze,” she starred alongside Amber Heard in the coming-of-age drama that follows high schoolers on their last day of school.

One New York Daily News critic wrote that the movie “aims for ‘Dazed and Confused,’ but falls well short of ‘Can’t Hardly Wait.'”

Anthony Mackie starred in 2006’s “Crossover.”

Sony Pictures Anthony Mackie played a basketball player in ‘Crossover.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 2%

Mackie first appeared in the Marvel superhero movies in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” as Sam Wilson/Falcon, and has since reprised the role in the other “Avengers” movies.

His lowest-rated film goes to the basketball flick, “Crossover,” which follows the story of two talented players who move to LA in search of love and victory against a rival underground basketball team.

Sebastian Stan starred in the thriller “The Apparition” in 2012.

Warner Bros. Sebastian Stan played Ben in ‘The Apparition.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 3%

Stan plays Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the “Avengers” franchise. He also starred with Ashley Greene and Tom Felton in his lowest-rated movie “The Apparation,” which is a horror movie about a group of college students who conjure up a dangerous presence.

The film was critically panned for failing to “offer anything original” and giving “so little in the way of dramatic momentum that it’s more likely to put you to sleep than thrill you,” according to Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ consensus.

Josh Brolin appeared in “The Mod Squad” in 1999.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Josh Brolin appeared in 1999’s ‘The Mod Squad.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 3%

Brolin plays the “Avengers'” main villain Thanos. He’s had a long career before the superhero movies and is oftentimes given the bad guy roles.

In his worst-reviewed movie to date, “The Mod Squad,” Brolin played a drug dealer. A critic for the Orlando Sentinel called the film about a group of delinquents who go undercover and try to bring down a drug ring, “one of the flimsiest excuses for a movie.”

Peter Dinklage starred in 2011’s “A Little Bit of Heaven.”

Millenium Entertainment Peter Dinklage appeared with Kate Hudson in ‘A Little Bit of Heaven.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 4%

Dinklage appears as the Dwarf King Eitri in “Avengers: Infinity War,” and is known for starring on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

His lowest-rated movie is the romantic comedy, “A Little Bit of Heaven,” in which he starred alongside Kate Hudson and Gael García Bernal. One critic pegged it as a “bizarre combo of terminal cancer weepy and sexy rom-com.”

Benedict Wong appeared in 2010’s crime drama, “Shanghai.”

Living Films Benedict Wong played Juso Kita in 2010’s ‘Shanghai.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 4%

Wong first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wong in “Doctor Strange,” and has since appeared in the “Avengers” franchise as Doctor Strange’s sidekick.

Wong’s worst-reviewed movie is the crime drama “Shanghai” starring John Cusack and Li Gong. One critic wrote, “Perhaps the greatest mystery this film never solves isn’t why Shanghai fell, but rather how such a magnificent cast was ever swayed to climb aboard.”

Chris Pratt was one of the many actors in the star-studded cast of “Movie 43.”

Relativity Media Chris Pratt played Jason in 2013’s ‘Movie 43.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 5%

Pratt plays the thief-turned-superhero Peter Quill/Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and the “Avengers” franchise. He’s known for his comedic roles and his action-packed films, but not all of his movies have been critically acclaimed.

“Movie 43” is a comedy about a washed-up Hollywood producer who pitches movie ideas with some of the entertainment business’ biggest stars, but critics didn’t find it very funny. In Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ consensus, they say that it’s “loaded with gleefully offensive and often scatological gags, but it’s largely bereft of laughs.”

Bradley Cooper played Steve in 2009’s “All About Steve.”

Twentieth Century Fox Bradley Cooper starred alongside Sandra Bullock in ‘All About Steve.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 6%

Cooper is the voice behind “Guardians of the Galaxy’s” Rocket, a talking raccoon who offers much of the comedic relief in the “Avengers” franchise.

Although he’s one of Hollywood’s major stars, he’s appeared in some critically panned films, including “All About Steve.” One NPR critic called the rom-com, which stars Sandra Bullock, a “messy assemblage.”

Vin Diesel starred in 2008’s “Babylon AD.”

Twentieth Century Fox Vin Diesel played Toorop in 2008’s ‘Babylon AD.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 6%

Diesel is the voice of Groot, a member of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” who also appears in the “Avengers” films.

His worst-rated movie is “Babylon AD,” a futuristic action movie about a mercenary who’s tasked to escort a woman who’s carrying the next Messiah to safety. Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ consensus says that it was “poorly constructed.”

Paul Rudd starred in 1995’s “Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers.”

Dimensions Films Paul Rudd played Tommy Doyle in ‘Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 6%

Rudd plays Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor’s lowest-rated movie so far is the 1995 thriller, “Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers,” with one critic calling it a “run-of-the-mill horror item.”

Benicio del Toro appeared in 1992’s “Christopher Columbus: The Discovery.”

Warner Bros. Benicio del Toro played one of the Spaniards in ‘Christopher Columbus: The Discovery.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 7%

Del Toro portrays The Collector in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and makes a brief appearance in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The Oscar-winner is known for his powerful character acting, but not all of his films have been well-received. His worst-reviewed movie is the period drama, “Christopher Columbus: The Discovery.”

In a review from the Los Angeles Times, a critic described it as “not politically correct. It’s also not cinematically correct, humanly correct or historically correct.”

Angela Bassett appeared in 2015’s “Survivor.”

Millennium Films Angela Bassett played a US ambassador in 2015’s ‘Survivor.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 8%

Bassett portrays Queen Ramonda, the mother of T’Challa/Black Panther and Shuri in “Black Panther,” and appears in a brief scene in “Avengers: Endgame.” Her lowest-rated movie is the crime thriller “Survivor,” starring Milla Jovovich and Pierce Brosnan.

One critic from The Guardian described the movie as a “lumberingly dated kind of spy thriller.”

Idris Elba appeared in 2008’s thriller “Prom Night.”

Screen Gems Idris Elba played a detective in ‘Prom Night.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 8%

Elba portrayed Asgard’s guardian Heimdall since the first “Thor” movie and made an appearance in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The actor’s worst-reviewed movie is “Prom Night,” which is about a group of high schoolers who try to escape an obsessive killer. In Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ consensus, they described the film as a “dim and predictable remake of an already dull slasher film.”

Tessa Thompson had a small role in the 2006 psychological thriller “When a Stranger Calls.”

Screen Gems Tessa Thompson played the main character’s friend in ‘When a Stranger Calls.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 9%

Tessa Thompson first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok” as Valkyrie, and reprised her role in “Avengers: Endgame.”

She’s starred in various films prior to the MCU, but her lowest-rated film is “When a Stranger Calls,” a remake of the 1970s original thriller. One BBC critic wrote, “you know a horror movie’s in trouble when the fake scares outweigh the real ones.”

Danai Gurira appeared in 2010’s “My Soul to Take.”

Rogue Danai Gurira played Jeanne-Baptiste in 2010’s ‘My Soul to Take.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 10%

Gurira plays Okoye, the leader of Wakanda’s all-female special forces, in “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Her lowest-rated movie to date is the 2010 thriller, “My Soul to Take,” which was described as “dull, joyless, and formulaic” in Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ consensus.

Cobie Smulders appeared in 2013’s “Safe Haven.”

Relativity Media Cobie Smulders played Jo in the drama ‘Safe Haven.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 13%

Smulders plays S.H.I.E.L.D. commander Maria Hill in the “Avengers” franchise. She’s mostly known for starring in popular TV shows like “How I Met Your Mother,” but she has several movies under her belt as well.

Her worst-reviewed movie is the romantic drama “Safe Haven” starring Julianne Hough and Josh Duhamel. In the critics’ consensus, the movie’s described as “predictable” and “melodramatic.”

Chris Hemsworth starred in 2012’s “Red Dawn.”

Open Road Films Chris Hemsworth portrayed US Marine Jed Eckert in ‘Red Dawn.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 13%

Hemsworth has portrayed the god of thunder Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011. He’s starred in several projects since then, including his lowest-rated film “Red Dawn.”

The movie is a reboot and follows the story of a group of teenagers who try to save their hometown from a foreign invasion. A Time magazine critic described it as “Friday Night Lights territory, but without good writing or acting.”

Natalie Portman starred in 2007’s “The Summoning (Planetarium).”

Vision Films Natalie Portman played Laura Barlow in ‘The Summoning (Planetarium).’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 13%

Portman is known for portraying Thor’s love interest and scientist Jane Foster, and makes a brief appearance in “Avengers: Endgame.” She’s also set to star as the female version of Thor in the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Portman’s lowest-rated movie is 2013’s “The Summoning (Planetarium),” which follows the journey of two fortune-teller sisters. One critic from the New Yorker called it a “teeming and gleeful grab bag of deft cinematic flourishes.”

Gwyneth Paltrow starred alongside Johnny Depp in “Mortdecai.”

Lionsgate Gwyneth Paltrow played Johanna in 2015’s ‘Mortdecai.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 13%

Paltrow is known for her role as Pepper Potts, Tony Stark’s romantic partner in both the “Iron Man” and “Avengers” franchise.

Her worst-reviewed movie is the comedy “Mortdecai,” which one critic from LA Weekly pegged as “daffy, dated, and precisely as intended.”

Paul Bettany also appeared in 2015’s “Mortdecai.”

Lionsgate Paul Bettany played Jock in ‘Mortdecai.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 13%

Bettany portrays Vision in the “Avengers” franchise. Like Paltrow, his lowest-rated film happens to be “Mortdecai.”

Chris Evans has two movies tied for worst, 2015’s “Playing It Cool” and 2006’s “London.”

Voltage Pictures Chris Evans played a cynical writer in ‘Playing It Cool.’

“Playing It Cool” Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 14%

“London” Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 14%

Evans has played Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011. In his extensive repertoire, his worst-rated films are tied between 2015’s “Playing It Cool” and 2006’s “London.”

Critics didn’t seem to enjoy the rom-com, “Playing It Cool,” which Evans stars in with Michelle Monaghan, describing it as “gimmicky.” In Evans’ other romantic movie “London,” he starred alongside Jessica Biel and Rotten Tomatoes’ critics pegged the film as “pretentious.”

Karen Gilan appeared in 2017’s “The Circle.”

STX Entertainment Karen Gillan played Annie in ‘The Circle.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 15%

Gillan portrays Nebula in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films and the “Avengers” franchise. Her lowest-rated movie is 2017’s “The Circle,” in which she starred alongside Emma Watson and Tom Hanks.

Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ consensus described the sci-fi film as a “digitally driven thriller” that “spins aimlessly in its half-hearted exploration of timely themes.”

Chadwick Boseman starred in 2016’s “Gods of Egypt.”

Lionsgate Chadwick Boseman played Egyptian god Thoth in ‘Gods of Egypt.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 15%

Boseman stars as T’Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His worst-reviewed film is the fantasy action film, “Gods of Egypt,” which one critic described as “unprecedentedly violent and incomparably preposterous.”

Tom Hiddleston starred in “I Saw the Light” in 2016.

Sony Pictures Classics Tom Hiddleston portrayed singer Hank Williams in ‘I Saw the Light.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 18%

Hiddleston is best known for portraying trickster Loki in the “Thor” and “Avengers” franchise. His worst-reviewed movie so far is the biographical film “I Saw the Light,” in which he portrayed the legendary country singer Hank Williams.

Although most critics of the film praised Hiddleston’s performance, one Time magazine critic described the movie as a “snooze.”

Elizabeth Olsen starred alongside her fellow “Avengers” castmate Hiddleston in “I Saw the Light.”

Sony Pictures Classics Elizabeth Olsen played Audrey Mae Williams in 2016’s ‘I Saw the Light.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 18%

Olsen portrays one of the strongest heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch. Her lowest-rated film also happens to be 2016’s “I Saw the Light.”

In Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ consensus, the biopic is described as having a talented cast but “their performances aren’t enough to enliven an unfocused biopic that never comes close to capturing its subject’s timeless appeal.”

Don Cheadle appeared in the 2004 action thriller, “After the Sunset.”

New Line Cinema Don Cheadle played a powerful businessman in ‘After the Sunset.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 18%

Cheadle plays James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine in the “Iron Man” and “Avengers” franchise.

He’s had an extensive career prior to the superhero movies, but his worst-reviewed movie is 2007’s “After the Sunset,” which he appeared in with Pierce Brosnan and Salma Hayek. One Rolling Stone critic described it as ” a movie utterly devoid of wit, excitement, and any reason for being.”

Tilda Swinton appeared in 2000’s “The Beach.”

Twentieth Century Fox Tilda Swinton played Sal in ‘The Beach.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 20%

Swinton plays The Ancient One in “Doctor Strange” and briefly appears in “Avengers: Endgame.” In Swinton’s long cinematic career, her worst-reviewed movie is “The Beach,” in which she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

One critic for the Chicago Reader wrote that the drama had a “narrative that tries to juggle thriller elements, tons of pop culture imagery, and way too much philosophical baggage.”

Benedict Cumberbatch appeared in 2016’s “Zoolander 2.”

Paramount Pictures Benedict Cumberbatch portrayed All in ‘Zoolander 2.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 22%

Cumberbatch plays Dr. Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His lowest-rated movie is the comedy, “Zoolander 2,” which Ben Stiller directed and starred in. One critic from the New Yorker wrote that “the first film [2001’s “Zoolander”] scored a few palpable hits, but the new one barely makes the effort.”

Tom Holland starred in 2019’s “The Current War.”

The Weinsten Company Tom Holland played Samuel Insull in ‘The Current War.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 32%

Holland is best known for portraying Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the “Spider-Man” and “Avengers” franchise.

Although his career is fairly fresh, his lowest-rated film so far is “The Current War,” which also stars fellow “Avenger” actor Benedict Cumberbatch. The film follows the story of electricity innovators Thomas Edison (Cumberbatch), George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon), and Nikolai Tesla (Nicholas Hoult) in their competitive race to light up the world.

One critic from the Sunday Times described “The Current War” as “flat and repetitive.”

Letitia Wright appeared in 2011’s “Victim.”

Pure Film Productions Letitia Wright played Nyla in ‘Victim.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 33%

Wright portrays T’Challa’s sister and tech genius Shuri in “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Her worst-reviewed movie so far is the coming-of-age drama “Victim.” A Time Out critic described it as a “desperately corny yarn.”

Pom Klementieff appeared in 2013’s “Oldboy” with fellow “Avengers” actors Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Good Universe Pom Klementieff portrayed Haeng-Bok in ‘Oldboy.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 39%

Klementieff portrays Mantis in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Her worst-reviewed film so far is the Spike Lee-directed “Oldboy.” One Time magazine critic wrote that the action-packed movie is a “vivid yet academic remake” but is ultimately “shorter, leaner, and lesser.”

Evangeline Lilly starred in 2014’s “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.”

James Fisher/Warner Bros. Evangeline Lilly played Tauriel in ‘The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 59%

Lilly portrays Hope Van Dyne/Wasp in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Her worst-reviewed movie to date is “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,” the third instalment of the widely popular “The Hobbit” trilogy. A New York Post critic described the film as “adequately visionary, it’s routinely spectacular, it breathes fire, and yet somehow feels room-temperature.”

Winston Duke briefly appeared as M’Baku in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Walt Disney Studios Winston Duke first portrayed M’Baku in 2018’s ‘Black Panther.’

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 85%

Duke is known for portraying the mighty M’Baku in “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Endgame.” He began his career on TV and transitioned into movies fairly recently – which is why his lowest-rated film to date is “Avengers: Infinity War.”

With an 85% score, it’s safe to say the superhero movie was well-received by critics.

