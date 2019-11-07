The worst movies every 'Breaking Bad' actor has been in

Vertical Entertainment/Focus World Many ‘Breaking Bad’ stars have been in some not-so-great films.

The cast of “Breaking Bad” has appeared in some movies that critics really did not like.

Bryan Cranston’s 1994 film “Erotique” and Aaron Paul’s 2018 thriller “Welcome Home” were critical flops.

Critics also disliked the 2015 animated film for adults, “Hell & Back,” where Bob Odenkirk voiced the devil.

Many actors from Vince Gilligan’s hit series “Breaking Bad” have gone on to have successful careers in film and television. However, not all of their projects have been a hit with critics.

Here are the worst films each of the “Breaking Bad” cast members have been in, according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: Scores were accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Bryan Cranston – “Erotique” (1994)

Group 1 Bryan Cranston in ‘Erotique.’

Critic Score: 0%

Before Bryan Cranston made his mark as Walter White on “Breaking Bad,” he’d appeared on shows like “Seinfeld” and “Malcolm in the Middle” as well as in a variety of films.

Per critics, his worst film is 1994’s “Erotique.” An anthology movie, the critical flop contained three erotic short films made by female filmmakers.

In the segment titled “Let’s Talk About Love,” Bryan Cranston starred as Dr. Robert Stern, a man who calls into a phone sex line and ends up counseling the operator on the other end of the phone.

“Erotique” set out to be an examination of sexuality but was called “pretty amateurish” by critics.

Bob Odenkirk – “Hell & Back” (2015)

ShadowMachine Bob Odenkirk voiced the devil.

Critic Score: 0%

Bob Odenkirk made such an impact on “Breaking Bad” as Saul Goodman that he got his own spin-off series, “Better Call Saul,” that quickly became a hit with fans.

In addition to the spin-off, Odenkirk starred on other TV shows and in movies – but one of the most puzzling ones is perhaps “Hell & Back,” an animated film for adults.

The comedy is about two friends who journey to hell to save a friend who has been accidentally taken there. In it, Odenkirk voices the devil.

The movie features voice acting by a slew of stars like Mila Kunis, TJ Miller, Susan Sarandon, Danny McBride, and more.

Critics thought “Hell & Back” contained too many immature jokes to be a film made for adults and yet the language and sexual content made it inappropriate for children.

Jonathan Banks – “Term Life” (2016)

Focus World Jonathan Banks as Harper in ‘Term Life.’

Critic Score: 0%

After “Breaking Bad” ended, Jonathan Banks went on to continue his role as Mike Ehrmantraut on the show’s spin-off “Better Call Saul.”

Although most of Banks’ work has been well-received, his 2016 film “Term Life” didn’t impress critics.

The movie stars Vince Vaughn and Hailee Steinfeld as a father and his estranged daughter. Vaughn’s character is being hunted by hitmen and the film follows his journey to stay alive long enough for his life-insurance policy, payable to his daughter, to take effect.

Generally, critics said that “Term Life” was a “waste of a talented cast” and lacked the action sequences and tension to compete with similar films in the genre.

Anna Gunn – “Nobody’s Baby” (2001)

Cinerenta Medienbeteiligungs KG Her character was a dancer.

Critic Score: 0%

As Skyler White on “Breaking Bad,” Anna Gunn made herself a fan and critic favourite. Prior to playing Walter White’s wife on the series, she had starred on shows like “The Practice” and “Deadwood.”

Although most of her credits came from television, she also starred in various films, with one of her most criticised ones being the 2001 flick “Nobody’s Baby.”

Starring Gary Oldman and Skeet Ulrich, the comedy follows two outlaws as they run from the authorities. They find a baby just after their escape from jail and hijinks ensue.

Critics said the film had a “witless script” and had trouble establishing itself as a comedy or a drama.

Matt Jones – “The Layover” (2017)

Vertical Entertainment Matt Jones in ‘The Layover.’

Critic Score: 0%

Matt Jones won people over with his role as Badger on “Breaking Bad,” and the actor has starred in dozens of projects since.

But according to critics, his worst film to date is “The Layover” (2017).

It’s all about a rerouted flight that leaves two women competing for the affections of a wealthy lawyer. It also stars Kate Upton, Matt Barr, and Alexandra Daddario.

Critics called the flick “unpleasant” and said it was never quite funny.

Dean Norris – “3 Strikes” (2000)

MGM Home Entertainment Once again, Dean Norris played a member of law enforcement.

Critic Score: 0%

Dean Norris played Hank Schrader on “Breaking Bad” for five seasons. Prior to starring on the Vince Gilligan series, Norris worked primarily in television.

He also appeared in some films, but the 2000 flick “3 Strikes” was by far his biggest flop with critics. In it, Norris played a cop named Officer Roberts.

The comedy was about a man freshly out of prison who tries to avoid getting into trouble so he won’t have to go back. Unfortunately, trouble seems to follow him at every turn.

Critics panned the film, calling it “unoriginal,” “insulting,” “unfunny,” “witless,” and “depressing.”

Giancarlo Esposito – “Hate Crime” (2005)

Image Entertainment The film was called well-meaning but ultimately melodramatic.

Critic Score: 6%

Giancarlo Esposito memorably played Gus Fring on “Breaking Bad” and later reprised his role on parts of “Better Call Saul.”

The actor has also appeared in dozens of movies, with the lowest-rated one being 2005’s “Hate Crime.” The drama is about a gay couple who deals with intolerance and hostility when a new neighbour moves in. In the film, Esposito plays a police detective.

Although many audience members enjoyed the movie, critics called it out for being well-meaning but ultimately filled with melodrama.

RJ Mitte – “Dixieland” (2015)

DeerJen Films RJ Mitte had a minor role in ‘Dixieland.’

Critic Score: 10%

RJ Mitte quickly became a fan favourite playing Walter White’s son, Walter Jr., on “Breaking Bad.” Following his role in the series, Mitte appeared on shows like “Switched at Birth” and starred in many films.

But the worst-rated project he’s been in is 2015’s “Dixieland,” where he had a small role as a man involved with a drug trade.

Starring Chris Zylka, Riley Keough, Steve Earle, and Faith Hill, the movie follows a character named Kermit (Zylka) as he gets out of prison, returns to his home in Mississippi, and falls for a local exotic dancer. The two attempt to escape their town together, but run into criminal situations.

Critics said Zylka and Keough had great chemistry but the film didn’t feel authentic.

Aaron Paul – “Welcome Home” (2018)

Vertical Entertainment ‘Welcome Home’ is a thriller.

Critic Score: 11%

Aaron Paul became a household name playing Jesse Pinkman on “Breaking Bad.” Since starring on the hit series, he’s worked on many great television shows and movies.

However, his 2018 film “Welcome Home” didn’t impress critics.

The thriller follows a couple, Bryan (Aaron Paul) and Cassie (Emily Ratajkowski), as they retreat to a rental home in the Italian countryside in hopes of repairing their relationship after Cassie’s infidelity. They end up becoming the victims of the homeowner’s evil plans.

Critics found it unfortunate that Paul and Ratajkowski’s impressive performances were “squandered” by the film’s inability to create enough tension.

Betsy Brandt – “Between Us” (2017)

Caviar Betsy Brandt has a minor role in the film.

Critic Score: 50%

After playing Marie Schrader on “Breaking Bad,” Betsy Brandt went on to star in many movies, with one of her lowest-rated ones being “Between Us.”

A romance drama, “Between Us” follows a couple on their journey of determining whether or not long-term commitment with one another is right for them.

Some critics found the film to be a thoughtful look at modern love, but others said it was “unconvincing” and too similar to other films in the same genre. As a result of conflicting reviews, the film has an even 50% on Rotten Tomatoes.

