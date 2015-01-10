The Worst Movies Of 2014

“Birdman” and “Boyhood” were among the best movies of 2014.
What were the worst?
The review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes provided Business Insider with the 10 worst-reviewed movies of last year, pulling data from films that received 40 or more reviews.
Estimated budget: $US13.2 million
Worldwide gross: $US53.8 million
The fall movie looked like a potentially feel-good thriller; however, the talent of Idris Elba and Taraji P. Henson was ultimately wasted along with a letdown of a twist at the end.
With performers as strong as Henson and Elba, and the guidance of director Sam Miller, who's worked with Elba in a handful of Luther episodes, it should have yielded more. The trite third act reveal only further sours the wasted potential.
Estimated budget: $US42 million
Worldwide gross: $US113.3 million
Will Arnett may have won kids over as Batman in 'The Lego Movie,' but the same could not be true of his role as a squirrel. The animated picture featuring his and Liam Neeson's voice talents was called an 'ugly animation' with too many gas and fart jokes.
Estimated budget: Over $US30 million
Worldwide gross: $US15.4 million
The 'Twilight'-meets-'Mean Girls' film ended up being one of the biggest bombs at the box office last year, suffering from 'lame jokes' and a lazy attempt to build upon popular franchises.
Not only plays like the crassest possible mashup of 'Harry Potter' and 'Twilight' elements, but seems designed to make those franchises look like eternal monuments of world culture by comparison.
Estimated budget: $US26 million
Worldwide gross: $US35.9 million
The ninth Nicholas Sparks adaptation, with James Marsden starring, was his worst-performing film at theatres.
Estimated budget: n/a
Worldwide gross: n/a
You may have missed this comedy from 'Mad Men' creator Matthew Weiner featuring Owen Wilson, Zach Galifianakis, and Amy Poehler. The film follows Ben (Galifianakis) as he goes to bat with his sister (Poehler) after inheriting money from his late father. 'Are You Here' received only a limited theatrical release before appearing on DVD in September.
Estimated budget: n/a
Worldwide gross: $US2.8 million
This film, another that probably wasn't on your radar, featured Ray Liotta and Ashley Judd. Blake Rayne made his acting debut as twin brothers separated at birth who both end up sharing a love for music and pursuing that love. The movie was based on the premise of 'what if Elvis Presley's twin wasn't delivered stillborn.'
Estimated budget: $US5 million
Worldwide gross: $US76.9 million
Universal's adaptation of another popular Hasbro game may have made a lot of money at the box office, but it wasn't a crowd favourite.
Here's a gem from The New York Times: 'The closing credits announce that 'Ouija' is 'based on the Hasbro game,' but unlike a movie ticket, a board game can easily be returned.'
Estimated budget: $US80 million
Worldwide gross: $US61.3 million
The critics' consensus from Rotten Tomatoes sums up the poorly reviewed film:
Cheap-looking, poorly acted, and dull, The Legend of Hercules is neither fun enough to qualify as an action movie nor absorbing enough to work on a dramatic level.
The movie was also among the year's biggest flops.
Estimated budget: $US90 million
Worldwide gross: $US71.2 million
Aaron Eckhart may have stunned audiences as Harvey 'Two-Face' Dent in 'The Dark Knight,' but fans and critics weren't ready for a ripped version of Frankenstein.
Estimated budget: $US16 million
Worldwide gross: $US19.7 million
Did you know Nicolas Cage was in an apocalyptic movie last year about the rapture? Unlike the popular HBO show 'The Leftovers,' critics agreed the film was 'moronic,' 'clunky,' and prime material for the Razzies.
Estimated budget: $US210 million
Worldwide gross: Over $US1 billion
The fourth 'Transformers' movie may have been the highest-grossing movie of the year, but a new cast led by Mark Wahlberg and dinobots couldn't save the film from some of the harshest reviews of 2014.
Not only does the franchise's gross objectification of women continue to be demeaning, but the plot was stretched over a tiresome three hours that left the giant robotic fights feeling like something we've seen before -- and without half the amount of dino action we expected.
