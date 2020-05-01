The 25 worst movies of the early 2000s, ranked from bad to worse

Warner Bros. Pictures Halle Berry as Catwoman.

Between the years of 2000 and 2009, a number of movies were released that were panned by critics.

Insider pulled data from IMDb to find the worst 25 that were released, and then ranked them based on their Rotten Tomatoes’ critic scores.

“Disaster Movie” (2008) and “The Master of Disguise” (2002) round out the worst movies on this list.

Not every movie can be a hit, and a number of panned movies were released between 2000 and 2009.

Insider analysed movies released between 2000 and 2009 with a score through four on IMDb with over 7,500 votes and picked the top 25 worst ones. Then, we ranked them based on critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes.

Here are the worst movies from the early aughts, ranked from bad to worse.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

2003’s “The Room” is famous for being bad.

Wiseau-Films/TPW Films Tommy Wiseau, Greg Sestero, and Juliette Danielle star in ‘The Room.’

Critic score: 25%

“The Room” is bad, but it has one of the largest cult followings who watch the movie every year. The film even spurred 2017’s “The Disaster Artist,” an Oscar-nominated movie about the making of the “worst movie of all time.”

Director, writer, producer, and star Tommy Wiseau created a movie with laughable interactions, unintentionally humorous quotes, and an incomprehensible plot.

But despite being called the worst movie of all time by a number of publications, this bizarre film managed to captivate viewers who couldn’t look away from the disaster and have since grown to revere the film.

2000’s “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas” is a prequel to 1994’s “The Flinstones.”

Universal Pictures Mark Addy, Stephen Baldwin, Kristen Johnston, Jane Krakowski, Alan Cumming, and Joan Collins star in ‘Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas.’

Critic score: 25%

The film tells the story of how Fred and Barney met Wilma and Betty, and the original cast from the 1994 movie was replaced for this prequel.

Like its predecessor, the movie garnered mostly negative reviews and wasn’t hailed as a success. It was nominated for four Razzies, a parody award that honours the worst cinematic works.

2005’s “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D” is about an imaginative boy who finds out his made-up world and heroes are more real than he thought.

Dimension Films Taylor Lautner, Taylor Dooley, Cayden Boyd, David Arquette, Kristin Davis, and George Lopez star in ‘The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D.’

Critic score: 19%

“Spy Kids” director Robert Rodriguez made another action film for children, but the decision to film the movie in 3-D took away from the experience and earned poor reviews for its contrived world. The story wasn’t a favourite for critics either.

2006’s “The Wicker Man” is a remake of the 1973 horror movie of the same name.

Warner Bros. Nicolas Cage and Ellen Burstyn star in ‘The Wicker Man.’

Critic score: 15%

Nicolas Cage is a policeman searching for a missing child on an island where she disappeared in “The Wicker Man.”

The movie was criticised for having a poor story and unintentional comedic performances, but it’s Cage’s over-the-top performance that has cemented “The Wicker Man” as a cult classic despite its poor reviews.

2009’s “Dragonball Evolution” is an adaptation of the “Dragon Ball” Japanese manga series.

20th Century Fox Justin Chatwin, Emmy Rossum, James Marsters, Jamie Chung, Joon Park, and Eriko Tamura star in ‘Dragonball Evolution.’

Critic score: 15%

Although both the manga and anime series are beloved by fans, this live-action adaptation failed to garner support or love.

Critics said the movie was clichéd and dull and far removed from its source material. Screenwriter Ben Ramsey even apologised for the movie in 2016.

“To have something with my name on it as the writer be so globally reviled is gut-wrenching,” he wrote to writer Derek Padula. “I spent so many years trying to deflect the blame, but at the end of the day it all comes down to the written word on page and I take full responsibility for what was such a disappointment to so many fans. … To all the Dragon Ball fans out there, I sincerely apologise.”

2002’s “Crossroads” follows three childhood best friends who embark on a cross-country road trip.

Paramount Pictures Britney Spears, Zoe Saldana, Taryn Manning, Kim Cattrall, and Dan Aykroyd star in ‘Crossroads.’

Critic score: 14%

Written by Shonda Rhimes and with a cast consisting of Britney Spears, Zoe Saldana, and Taryn Manning, “Crossroads” was a box-office hit and has become somewhat of a cult favourite.

Still, it did not get the critics’ approval. Spears won a Razzie for worst actress and her track “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” won for worst original song.

In 2003, “Dumb and Dumber” got a prequel movie called “Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd.”

New Line Cinema Derek Richardson and Eric Christian Olsen star in ‘Dumb and Dumberer.’

Critic score: 10%

Derek Richardson and Eric Christian Olsen starred in the prequel to “Dumb and Dumber” as high-school versions of the “Dumb and Dumber” characters played by Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels.

Although the story explains how the two friends met, it didn’t elicit the hilarity of the original.

2000’s “Dungeons & Dragons” is based on the role-playing game of the same name.

New Line Cinema Justin Whalin, Marlon Wayans, Thora Birch, and Jeremy Irons star in ‘Dungeons and Dragons.’

Critic score: 10%

Based on the expansive world of “Dungeons and Dragons,” this fantasy epic did not gain the same fans the game has earned throughout the years.

However, Paramount has a reboot set for 2021, so game fans can hope that the upcoming movie will be better.

Eddie Murphy’s comedic prowess couldn’t save 2007’s “Norbit.”

Paramount Pictures Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton, Terry Crews, Cuba Gooding Jr., Katt Williams, and Marlon Wayans star in ‘Norbit.’

Critic score: 9%

In “Norbit,” Eddie Murphy played three different characters, including a timid man and an obese, mean-spirited woman.

The cruel plot of a man being abused by his sadistic wife made some viewers angry and uncomfortable, causing this comedy to earn negative reviews and earn eight Razzie nominations.

The film opened No. 1 at the box office, but Murphy won three Razzies for his three character portrayals.

Halle Berry couldn’t save 2004’s “Catwoman” when she portrayed the titular superhero.

Warner Bros. Pictures Halle Berry, Benjamin Bratt, Frances Conroy, Alex Borstein, and Sharon Stone star in ‘Catwoman.’

Critic score: 9%

A “Catwoman” spin-off from “Batman Forever” was announced in 1993 but nothing happened until the release of the 2004 movie, but that long developmental struggle didn’t pay off when the movie was finally released.

The story was weak and Berry’s character was sexualized above all else. The film won multiple Razzies, including one for worst film.

2003’s “The Cat in the Hat” follows a mischievous cat who comes into the lives of two kids who were left home alone.

Universal Pictures Mike Myers, Dakota Fanning, Spencer Breslin, Alec Baldwin, and Kelly Preston star in ‘The Cat in the Hat.’

Critic score: 9%

Based on the Dr. Seuss book of the same name, the live adaptation of “The Cat in the Hat” didn’t capture the joy of the book.

The humour fell flat, and this film was nominated for 10 Razzies.

2008’s “Prom Night” is a slasher film and loose remake of the 1980 film of the same name.

Sony Pictures Brittany Snow, Jessica Stroup, Dana Davis, and Idris Elba star in ‘Prom Night.’

Critic score: 7%

“Prom Night” is about a girl whose prom night takes a turn for the worse when a dangerous killer, who’s obsessed with her, escapes from prison.

It is a predictable slasher film full of clichés that doesn’t elicit the suspense and fear that better horror films do. Without the fear factor, the remake is rather dull.

2006’s “Date Movie” is a parody of a number of different romantic comedies and action films.

20th Century Fox Alyson Hannigan and Sophie Monk in ‘Date Movie.’

Critic score: 7%

“Date Movie” made a number of different references to movies, spoofing scenes from “Kill Bill,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” “The Wedding Planner,” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Despite referencing a number of hit movies, it failed to receive high praise from critics.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck play two gangsters who fall in love in 2003’s “Gigli.”

Sony Pictures Releasing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck star in ‘Gigli.’

Critic score: 6%

“Gigli” is often considered one of the worst films of all time and it bombed at the box office, only raking in$US7.7 million to its $US75.6 million budget.

Despite the fact that Lopez and Affleck were briefly engaged in real life, the critics’ consensus is that the two stars “lack chemistry.”

Paris Hilton won a Razzie for starring in 2008’s “The Hottie & the Nottie” as a hot girl who has an ugly friend.

Regent Releasing Paris Hilton, Joel David Moore, and Christine Lakin star in ‘The Hottie and the Nottie.’

Critic score: 6%

The film’s concept hinges on the offensive plot that Paris Hilton’s character is a hot girl that everyone wants but her best friend is so hideous that she makes men cringe.

Criticised for being rude, boring, and just plain terrible, “The Hottie and the Nottie” won a number of Razzie awards.

2005’s “Son of the Mask” is a superhero comedy and sequel to “The Mask.”

New Line Cinema Jamie Kennedy, Alan Cumming, and Kal Penn star in ‘Son of the Mask.’

Critic score: 6%

Set 10 years after the events of the original “Mask,” the movie centres on Loki’s hunt for his mask and a baby who is born with the mask’s powers.

But without Jim Carrey’s presence, this lacklustre sequel fails to bring the laughs. The film won a Razzie for worst remake or sequel.

2005’s “The Fog” is a remake of the 1980 horror movie of the same name.

Columbia Pictures Maggie Grace and Tom Welling star in ‘The Fog.’

Critic score: 4%

“The Fog” centres on a town haunted by ghosts of murdered townspeople who have returned to haunt the ancestors of their killers, but this remake failed to muster the suspense and horror from the original.

Jason Statham is a farmer who must save his wife and his kingdom in 2007’s “In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale.”

Freestyle Releasing Jason Statham, Claire Forlani, John Rhys-Davies, Ron Perlman, and Ray Liotta star in ‘In the Name of the King.’

Critic score: 4%

Inspired by the “Dungeon Siege” video-game series, this movie failed to impress critics, who felt the dialogue was laughably bad.

The movie was even nominated for multiple Razzies. Despite its failures, director Uwe Boll made two low-budget sequels.

2005’s “BloodRayne” is also a video-game adaptation.

Boll KG Productions Kristanna Loken, Michael Madsen, Matthew Davis, Billy Zane, Meat Loaf, Michelle Rodriguez, Ben Kingsley, and Geraldine Chaplin star in ‘BloodRayne.’

Critic score: 4%

Uwe Boll’s “BloodRayne” is about a human and vampire mix known as a dhampir who goes on a hunt to find her vampire father.

Not even a cast consisting of Ben Kingsley, Billy Zane, and Meat Loaf could save this video-game adaptation. The action movie failed to impress and earned six Razzie nominations.

“House of the Dead ” is a 2003 horror film adapted from a 1996 horror arcade game.

Artisan Entertainment Kira Clavell and Ona Grauer in ‘House of the Dead.’

Critic score: 3%

Yet another movie from Uwe Boll to be featured on this list, “House of the Dead” follows a group of college students find themselves on an island infested with zombies and fight to survive in this video game movie.

Though this adaptation from Boll was critically panned, it launched a 2005 sequel and even a third film.

2000’s “Battlefield Earth” centres on a rebellion by humans against aliens who have ruled and destroyed Earth over a thousand years.

Warner Bros. Pictures John Travolta, Barry Pepper, and Forest Whitaker star.

Critic score: 3%

Based on L. Ron Hubbard’s sci-fi novel of the same name, “Battlefield Earth” was torn apart by critics from every angle – from the plot to the acting to the directing.

It was so bad that even though the movie only covered the first half of the novel, a planned sequel was scrapped.

The movie won multiple Razzies, including one for worst picture of the decade in 2010.

18. From the creators of “Date Movie,” 2008’s “Meet the Spartans” was another parody film that referenced films like “300.”

20th Century Fox Carmen Electra, Kevin Sorbo, Sean Maguire, Ike Barinholtz, and Diedrich Bader star in ‘Meet the Spartans.’

Critic score: 2%

Despite being criticised for being unfunny and offensive, the movie was a hit at the box office and even opened at No. 1.

Making millions didn’t stop the movie from getting five Razzie nominations, though.

2007’s “Epic Movie” is another parody film that flopped.

20th Century Fox Kal Penn, Adam Campbell, Jennifer Coolidge, Jayma Mays, Faune A. Chambers, and Darrell Hammond star in ‘Epic Movie.’

Critic score: 2%

“Epic Movie” satirizes a number of hit flicks including “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” the “Harry Potter” films, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

The massive mash-up of plots and characters from popular movies did nothing to help “Epic Movie” find success critically, though it did open at No. 1 at the box office.

It was a convoluted mess that also wasn’t funny, and it earned three Razzie nominations.

Not even a seasoned comedy pro could save 2002’s “The Master of Disguise.”

Sony Pictures Releasing Dana Carvey, Jennifer Esposito, and James Brolin star in ‘The Master of Disguise.’

Critic score: 1%

In the film, Dana Carvey uses his comedic skills to portray Pistachio Disguisey, a man with the ability to mimic and disguise himself as a number of characters as he attempts to save his parents.

Carvey’s talents and mimicry skills are not to be denied, but they cannot save “The Master of Disguise” from its dull and childish humour.

Another parody film to satirize a number of movies, “2008’s “Disaster Movie” is heralded as one of the worst.

Lionsgate Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo, Gary ‘G Thang’ Johnson, Ike Barinholtz, Carmen Electra, and Kim Kardashian star in ‘Disaster Movie.’

Critic score: 1%

Overused and forced humour, a stale and incomprehensible plot, and poor acting all make “Disaster Movie” one of the worst movies of the 2000s.

Empire even called it one of the worst movies ever. It earned six Razzie nominations.

