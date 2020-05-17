The 30 worst movie kisses of all time

20th Century Fox Luke and Leia in ‘The Empire Strikes Back.’

Everyone enjoys a good on-screen romance, but sometimes the chemistry is just not there.

1994’s “Little Women” missed the mark on a romantic wedding proposal scene when a visible spit string connected from their mouths after their kiss.

After their lip lock on “The Mosquito Coast,” Helen Mirren called Harrison Ford a bad kisser.

When done properly, a kiss between two beloved characters on-screen can be just what the audience wants to see. But sometimes, it ends up being the exact opposite.

Looking back at some of the most famous films in history, you can see big stars share awkward, wet, and sometimes disturbing smooches.

Keep scrolling to see some of the most cringeworthy film kisses to date.

Sally Hawkins’ underwater kiss with a fish-man left many feeling slimy.

Fox Searchlight Pictures Sally Hawkins and Doug Jones in ‘Shape of Water.’

In 2017, Guillermo del Toro released his Academy Award-winning movie “Shape of Water” about a mute woman – played by Sally Hawkins – who falls in love with a human-like sea creature.

When Hawkins’ character jailbreaks the creature and takes him to her home, her bathroom fills up with water and the two share a kiss underwater. The scene is supposed to be magical, romantic, and moving. But most viewers felt the kiss was unearned and slimy.

Doug Jones, who played the sea creature, told Syfy, “There were a couple of challenges afoot. One was to make him as romantic and appealing and sexy and kissable as possible so that not only Sally Hawkins’ character could fall in love with him, but the audience needs to fall in love with him, too, to make it plausible.”

Unfortunately, some felt the movie was not successful in doing so.

Ron and Hermione’s over-anticipated moment in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” is far from perfect.

Warner Bros. Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.’

Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley’s slowly developing romance throughout the Harry Potter series culminates in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.” After destroying one of Voldemort’s horcruxes and getting completely soaked as a repercussion, the two are finally ready to make a move. But the long-awaited kiss was so highly anticipated that it turned out extremely awkward.

In fact, Emma Watson felt so awkward about shooting the scene that she told MTV, “I ended up pouncing on Rupert. I was so desperate to get it over. After the first take he was like, ‘Whoa, there! Where did that come from?’ I was like, ‘Sorry!'”

The franchise’s awkward kisses don’t end there, however. Let’s not forget Harry and Cho Chang’s tentative smooch in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.”

Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe and Katie Leung in ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.’

Harry Potter and Cho Chang develop a flirtation at Hogwarts in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” as Cho continues to recover from the loss of a beloved student who died at the hands of Voldemort. Harry comforts Cho, and when mistletoe appears above them, they awkwardly kiss. After their encounter, Harry describes their kiss to Ron and Hermione as “wet.” Grief probably isn’t the best setting for romance, even with mistletoe.

Laurie and Jo share a spit string in “Little Women” from 1994.

Columbia Pictures Christian Bale and Winona Ryder in ‘Little Women.’

“Little Women” follows the March sisters, who are going through the struggles of growing up in 19th century Massachusetts. Jo fights to be independent and spends time with their neighbour, Laurie, who eventually proposes to her. The proposal scene quickly turns from romantic to revolting when a string of spit connects Christian Bale and Winona Ryder’s mouths when they pull apart from their kiss.

Allie and Mother Fox’s smooch in “The Mosquito Coast” is chemistry-free.

Warner Bros. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘The Mosquito Coast.’

In “The Mosquito Coast,” Allie uproots his family to move to a remote Caribbean Island in the hopes of creating a utopia there, but ends up alienating his family instead. This must be the reason why the kisses between Allie and his wife – played by Helen Mirren – are so stagnant.

As per the Chicago Tribune, Helen Mirren said of Ford that he’s “the nicest, sweetest guy you could want to meet. But he can’t kiss – he finds it impossible to kiss on screen … He’s probably not very good off screen either. It’s not just me – other actresses agree.”

Marty McFly’s mum suddenly kisses him in “Back to the Future.”

Universal Pictures Michael J. Fox’s eyes say it all in ‘Back to the Future.’

When Marty McFly is accidentally sent back in time to the 1950s, he runs into young versions of his parents and must make sure they fall in love so he doesn’t disappear forever. But the plan goes horribly wrong when his mother starts falling in love with him. No one wants to see a mum falling in love with her son, no matter how unintentional.

Lloyd and Mary’s dream kiss in “Dumb and Dumber” is awkward, to say the least.

New Line Cinema Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly in ‘Dumb and Dumber.’

In “Dumb and Dumber,” dimwitted friends Lloyd and Harry stumble upon a suitcase full of money left behind by a Mary Swanson, and follow her to Colorado to return it. Lloyd falls in love with Mary along the way, and has a dream about her while driving across country. The kiss they share in this dream, however, is anything but romantic. Real or not, it doesn’t make it any less painful to watch.

Luke and Leia kiss in “The Empire Strikes Back,” despite the fact that they are siblings.

20th Century Fox Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher in ‘The Empire Strikes Back.’

The beloved heroes Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and Princess Leia are facing an attack by the Imperial forces in “The Empire Strikes Back,” and Han Solo is facing the challenge of winning over Princess Leia. This brings us to the horrifying moment in which Leia kisses Luke to get back at Han. Little did anyone know that Luke and Leia are related. This scene surely haunted many a childhood.

Andy and Lindsay’s make out in “Wet Hot American Summer” is too enthusiastic.

USA Films Paul Rudd and Elizabeth Banks in ‘Wet Hot American Summer.’

On the last day of camp in “Wet Hot American Summer,” a group of counselors tries to complete all of its unfinished business before heading home. Two camp counselors, Andy and Lindsay – played by Elizabeth Banks and Paul Rudd – end up hooking up with each other with an over-zealous make out session that disturbed everyone, parody or not.

Pat and Tiffany’s lip lock in “Silver Linings Playbook” is slobbery.

The Weinstein Company Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in ‘Silver Linings Playbook.’

“Silver Linings Playbook” follows Pat, a man who moves back in with his parents after losing his wife. He then meets Tiffany, who offers to help him reconnect with his wife if he enters a dance competition with her. They end up falling in love, and sharing some very slobbery kisses.

Apparently it was so bad that after the second take of their kissing scene, Jennifer Lawrence told Bradley Cooper, “You’re a wet kisser.” Bradley Cooper explained, “You don’t want to hear that. It was not a compliment.”

Jennifer Lawrence’s bad kissing habits followed her to “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

Lionsgate Films Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence in ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.’

Katniss and Peeta take a Victory Tour after winning the Hunger Games in “Catching Fire,” where Katniss is forced to pretend that she saved Peeta because she’s in love with him (as opposed to in defiance of the Capitol). This comes with a lot of chemistry-free, wet kissing.

Josh Hutcherson shared his dislike for kissing Jennifer Lawrence in an interview, telling MTV, “In the resuscitation, there was a kiss and there was slobber, and the slobber sort of got connected to my face.”

At least Jennifer Lawrence owned it: “There’s all this snot coming out of my nose, and when I go to kiss Josh, it connects with his mouth.” Lovely.

Fat Amy and Bumper’s singing kiss in “Pitch Perfect 2” is uncomfortable to watch.

Universal Pictures Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine in ‘Pitch Perfect 2.’

“Pitch Perfect 2” allows two college a capella group singers – Fat Amy and Bumper – to finally come together and display their love for each other in a bumpy half song, half slobber.

Who could forget Pee-wee Herman and Gina’s seemingly endless kiss in “Big Top Pee-wee”?

Paramount Pictures Valeria Golino and Paul Reubens in ‘Big Top Pee-wee.’

After a storm blows a circus into Pee-wee Herman’s backyard in “Big Top Pee-wee,” he meets Gina, the circus’ star attraction, and falls in love with her, leading to an insanely, uncomfortably long kiss.

In fact, the kiss lasts almost two minutes, and is one of the longest kisses in film history.

Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie share a non-romantic kiss in “The Tourist.”

Columbia Pictures Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie in ‘The Tourist.’

In “The Tourist,” a brokenhearted maths teacher named Frank is on a trip to Europe when he crosses paths with a mysterious woman. The two begin a seemingly straightforward romance, until it becomes evident that Frank is merely her decoy for criminal activity.

However, Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie’s chemistry throughout the film is so forced that it leaves the audience wondering if they actually hate each other.

Angelina Jolie shares another un-steamy kiss in “Wanted.”

Universal Pictures James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie in ‘Wanted.’

In “Wanted,” Wesley is inducted into a group of assassins by an accomplished member named Fox, who shows him the ropes and ends up getting close with him … but it’s a little too close for anyone’s liking.

James McAvoy gave Angelina Jolie a bad review after they shot their kissing scene in “Wanted.” Of the kiss, McAvoy told InTouch, “It was awkward, sweaty, and not very nice.”

Richard and Francoise’s underwater soiree in “The Beach” proves Leonardo DiCaprio may not be as suave as we think.

20th Century Fox Leonardo DiCaprio and Virginie Ledoyen in ‘The Beach.’

Richard is backpacking through Thailand when he, along with his friends Etienne and Francoise, come upon a mystical paradise. The shimmering water at night seems like a perfect time for Richard and Francoise to go for a swim, where they end up kissing underwater in a swirling, bubbly scene that can only make you question whether or not they’re drowning.

Of their underwater love scene in “The Beach,” actress Virginie Ledoyen told People, “As you can imagine, you can’t breathe. So you have to breathe before and then dive down. It’s really work. It’s hard to make people understand that you’re kissing Leo, but that it’s a job.”

Kip and Lawfunduh’s wedding kiss in “Napoleon Dynamite” is memorable.

Fox Searchlight Pictures Aaron Ruell and Shondrella Avery in ‘Napoleon Dynamite.’

“Napoleon Dynamite” is the story of an awkward teenager in high school who is having trouble finding comfort at home or at school.

His brother Kip meets a woman named Lawfunduh online, but their relationship is uncomfortable throughout, and their eventual wedding kiss is unnerving to watch.

Johnny and Lisa’s kiss in “The Room” is off-the-wall.

Wiseau-Films Tommy Wiseau and Juliette Danielle in ‘The Room.’

“The Room” is a cult classic that follows Johnny, living successfully and happily with his fiance Lisa, until she cheats on him with his best friend. The film overall is completely off-the-wall, and the love scenes between Johnny and Lisa are no exception.

Fran and Owen’s smooch in “DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story” certainly looks painful.

20th Century Fox Missi Pyle and Joel David Moore in ‘DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story.’

Two competing dodgeball team members, the aggressive Fran and the lanky Owen, have a forbidden sort-of-romance through their rivalry in “DodgeBall.” This leads to Fran tackling Owen to the ground in a grand display of love after their last match, although it looks anything but pleasant.

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” look like they’re getting a little too into it.

Paramount Pictures Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.’

In “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” Andie is on an assignment to make a guy leave her in 10 days, but the man she meets, unbeknownst to her, has a bet with his coworkers to make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days. It’s all fun and games until they realise they’re actually in love, and in a climactic scene kiss each other – though it looks like they’re nearly eating each other’s faces.

Johnny Depp disturbingly teaches his on-screen kissing partner how to French kiss in “Cry-Baby.”

Universal Pictures Johnny Depp and Amy Locane in ‘Cry-Baby.’

Allison, an innocent schoolgirl, begins dating a motorcycle-driving hooligan nicknamed Cry-Baby who teaches her how to live on the edge and become a bad girl.

Among his lessons: how to French kiss. However, Cry-Baby teaching her in detail, in a park filled with other couples hooking up too, somehow missed the mark on “hot” and went straight to cringeworthy.

Squints and Wendy Peffercorn’s kiss/resuscitation in “Sandlot” is uncomfortable for most to watch.

20th Century Fox Chauncey Leopardi and Marley Shelton in ‘Sandlot.’

“Sandlot” is a heartwarming tale of a group of boys who play baseball together. One day, one of them pretends to drown at a local pool so that the gorgeous lifeguard they all have a crush on comes to his rescue.

Faking an emergency to trick a woman is not cool.

Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart’s awkward chemistry in “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” makes for a really uncomfortable kiss.

Summit Entertainment Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart in ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.’

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” is the third instalment in the fantasy romance series, in which Bella finds herself in a love triangle between Jacob the werewolf and Edward the vampire.

Unfortunately for audiences, she lacks chemistry with both. However, the awkward and uncomfortable chemistry she shares with Jacob is arguably worse, causing pain for both Edward and audiences.

Amy Adams and Will Ferrell’s kissing scene in “Talladega Nights” took place on top of a table in a crowded bar.

Columbia Pictures Amy Adams and Will Ferrell in ‘Talladega Nights.’

Nascar star Ricky Bobby has it all … until a new driver shows up and he loses everything. From there he has to rebuild his life again, and figures out that he’s in love with his assistant, Susan.

However, their displays of love truly hurt to watch, especially the cringeworthy bar scene in which Susan climbs on a table in a crowded bar and flips her hair, pretending to be Tawny Kitaen on a car hood.

When Daniel tries to swallow Ali in “The Karate Kid,” it went down in film history.

Columbia Pictures Elisabeth Shue and Ralph Macchio in ‘The Karate Kid.’

In “The Karate Kid,” a boy named Ralph is faced with bullies when he moves to Southern California. Fortunately, he meets a martial arts master who teaches him karate and compassion, as well as how to overcome his bullies.

At one point he goes on a date with a girl named Ali, which could have been cute if he hadn’t almost swallowed her whole.

Aragorn and Arwen’s overly dramatic kiss in “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” is a memorable moment in the trilogy.

New Line Cinema Liv Tyler and Viggo Mortensen in ‘Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.’

The “Lord of the Rings” film adaptations? Fantastic. Aragorn and Arwen’s many dramatic and drawn out kissing scenes? Unnecessary. At the end of the trilogy, Aragorn, long the heir to the throne of Gondor, steps into his role as king, and is reunited with his true love, the elf Arwen. Surrounded by literally everyone they know, they share a kiss that’s a little too passionate for the room, not helped by the fact that the scene then cuts to Arwen’s father staring at them.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt’s kiss in “Jurassic World” is questionably timed.

Universal Pictures Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt in ‘Jurassic World.’

In “Jurassic World,” Jurassic Park is reopened with genetically engineered dinosaurs, the scariest of which, of course, breaks loose and wreaks havoc on the entire island. The smouldering dinosaur-wrangler Owen and an operations manager named Claire then must work together to save everyone.

The fact that theme park-goers are being eaten around them in terrifying ways makes the eventual kiss between Owen and Claire painful to watch.

Joe Pesci and Sharon Stone’s kiss in “Casino” is just too fast.

Universal Pictures Joe Pesci and Sharon Stone in ‘Casino.’

Ex-hustler Ginger McKenna is struggling with her marriage in the mobster film “Casino.” Luckily, her husband’s enforcer Nicky Santoro is there to “help.”

In this awkward scene between Nicky and Ginger, everything just happens far too fast and belligerently for anyone to enjoy.

Robert Pattison and Reese Witherspoon’s seemingly romantic love scene in “Water for Elephants” falls flat.

20th Century Fox Robert Pattison and Reese Witherspoon in ‘Water for Elephants.’

Jacob takes a job as an animal caretaker at a circus, where he meets Marlena, a beautiful circus performer. While the chemistry between Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon in “Water for Elephants” doesn’t appear to be too cringeworthy, the filming of the scene was not pretty. Robert Pattinson had a terrible cold, and told MTV that his “nose is running all over the place and it was in one of the additional photography scenes, and Reese had this wig on, and literally, I was wiping my nose on her wig.”

Reese Witherspoon added, “It wasn’t appealing; it wasn’t pleasant.”

Molly kissing Sam with the help of Oda in “Ghost” has to be one of the strangest kisses.

Paramount Pictures Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore in ‘Ghost.’

Molly and Sam’s real-world love story comes to an end when Sam is murdered, but Sam’s spirit lives on, and he eventually finds a psychic (Oda Mae) to continue communicating with Molly.

Their kiss was arguably the movie’s climax – but with 1980s graphics, it looks like Demi Moore is just holding her face out while Patrick Swayze overlaps his ghost face with hers.

