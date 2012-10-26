The 10 Worst Moves Of The NBA Offseason

Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
You know it was a shaky offseason when the Knicks letting worldwide phenomenon Jeremy Lin leave for nothing is the only the 3rd-worst move of the summer.The Sixers, Celtics, Clippers, and Wizards all made curious decisions over the past few months.
Some overpaid for players, while others shipped off effective pieces for no discernible reason.
Okafor and Ariza are due $43 million over the next two years. Even though they are better than the guys the Wizards used to have, they are still both overpaid.
Washington is basically spending $43 million to be a fringe playoff contender rather than bottoming out and building through the draft.
$13 million over two years is fine for a starting centre. But he's not a starting centre, because Philly just got Andrew Bynum.
The Sixers need reliable guards off the bench and help on the wings, having Hawes, Kwame Brown, and Bynum as traditional centres is super redundant.
Neither of these guys is all that bad or all that good.
But Harris makes $8.5 million over one year and Williams makes ~$15 million over two.
How Atlanta pulled this off is a mystery.
This was an odd move. Indy could have signed Mahinmi as a free agent, but they wanted to get rid of Jones so bad that they agreed to a sign-and-trade with Dallas, and had to throw in Collison to make it happen.
Mahinmi's a nice piece, but sacrificing Collison to get rid of Jones is shady.
Green is simply overpaid.
He was decent in OKC, but he hasn't played in two years, he didn't fit in when he played for Boston in 2010-11, and he doesn't really have a position.
Chicago lost Kyle Korver, Omer Asik, CJ Watson, and John Lucas this offseason.
That depth was the big reason why they were so good without Derrick Rose most of last year, and now it's gone.
The Clips were right to offload Williams because they had an abundance of combo guards. But Odom wasn't the right guy to go after.
He admitted that he hasn't played basketball since April, and he has been too out of shape to participate in preseason games after crashing out in Dallas last season.
Lin would have cost the Knicks $25 million over three years, so they let the one-time sensation go and gave up a number of pieces to replace him with Raymond Felton.
Felton will make ~$16 million over four years, and he had a PER of 13.46, which is significantly lower than Lin's 19.97.
Toronto gave Fields a 'poison pill' in order to block the Knicks from sign-and-trading for Steve Nash. But since they didn't get Nash, they're now totally stuck.
At least he'll be a valuable trade chip in 2014-15.
Philly amnestied Brand, and let Williams walk as a free agent. They used the same amount of money to sign two lesser players in a move that made exactly zero sense.
Williams was Philly's most reliable bench scorer last year while Young took a ton of shots and did almost nothing else.
Brand was a shell of himself, but he was still effective, and could have played alongside Andrew Bynum, which Brown can't do.
