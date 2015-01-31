The 11 Worst Money Habits Of 20-Somethings And How To Fix Them

Keep some money in the bank.

There's a difference between knowing you should save and actually doing it.

According to a USA/Bank of America Better Money Habits poll, about 20% of Millennials haven't started saving. While 69% have a savings account, most have less than $US5,000 in it.

When it comes to saving, retirement contributions can be a great place to start.

You can contribute to your employer's 401(k) plan if it offers one -- and if it matches your contributions, you'll want to seriously consider it -- or you can look into other account options, such as a Roth IRA.

By having your contributions automated, either to your 401(k) before you get your paycheck or from your checking account to an IRA or Roth IRA once your check hits, you can stash away some cash without even noticing.