10 of the worst, most cringeworthy moments in Netflix’s new holiday rom-com ‘Love Hard’

- “Love Hard,” Netflix’s new holiday film starring Nina Dobrev, has some cringeworthy moments.
- Natalie flies across the country to spend Christmas with a man she’s never met in person.
- After getting catfished by Josh, Natalie proceeds to lie to the man she’s interested in.
She seems to have to write one article a week about the terrible dates she goes on, which feels both unlucrative for the company to keep her as a full-time employee and a little exploitative for her.
Her boss, Lee, is dismissive of her other pitches and her woes about going through such a tumultuous love life. In fact, he tells her, “A disaster for you is a hit for me.”
Every conversation Natalie and her boss have makes her job description murkier, and at the end of the movie, Lee even says he’s tried to fire her four times, but she just keeps showing up to work.
After telling Natalie that she should leave the “serious stuff to the real journalists, like Steve,” Natalie says, “Screw Steve,” which prompts Lee to respond, “I did.”
To make it even more inappropriate, he follows his response with a cocky smirk, and says, “Hashtag, don’t tell HR, low-key.”
It’s unclear how she found his exact address, but she shows up at his family home expecting a warm welcome for the holidays.
Natalie also introduces herself as Josh’s girlfriend to his family right when she arrives, even though they haven’t talked about their relationship status.
As she sings, she goes around Tag’s table touching various guys and positioning herself so that they can see up her dress.
At one point, she even slams one of Tag’s friend’s heads into the table.
She acts like she loves climbing even though she’s terrified of it. She also pretends to like Henry David Thoreau because “Walden” is Tag’s favorite book, but she actually hates the author.
Natalie even goes as far as changing her wardrobe and vocabulary — although, those came at Josh’s suggestion.
The scents Josh created for his “masculine candles” include Lawn Mower, which smells like freshly cut grass, and Jiffy Lube, which smells like “blue-collar mechanics guys.”
But in his attempts to break down patriarchal structures, he’s really just strictly reinforcing genders norms.
Surprise public proposals always have the potential to be awkward because the person can be pressured into saying yes. But this is even worse because Natalie and Josh aren’t dating — they barely know each other — and Josh is only doing it because he feels upstaged by his brother.
During one of their phone calls, Kerry starts pouring alcohol into her mug, and then she says she has to hang up because her sponsor is calling.
It was a complete throwaway line, so whatever joke the writers were trying to make about alcoholism didn’t really land.
She eventually admits that worst case, she might have to eat “a little” meat.
Out of everything Natalie lies about, this is especially alarming. She seems far too willing to sacrifice her own morals just to impress Tag.
In front of Josh’s family and essentially everyone from the small town, she admits that Josh catfished her, she didn’t find the real Josh attractive, and she was pretending to be engaged to Josh while dating and lying to Tag.
Both Josh and Natalie make poor choices that lead them to their complicated situation, but there was no reason to publicly humiliate him in front of everyone he knew.