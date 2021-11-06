Search

10 of the worst, most cringeworthy moments in Netflix’s new holiday rom-com ‘Love Hard’

Erin Ajello
Natalie and josh standing with a boombox in love hard
Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang starred in ‘Love Hard.’ Bettina Strauss/Netflix
  • “Love Hard,” Netflix’s new holiday film starring Nina Dobrev, has some cringeworthy moments.
  • Natalie flies across the country to spend Christmas with a man she’s never met in person.
  • After getting catfished by Josh, Natalie proceeds to lie to the man she’s interested in.
Natalie has to go on terrible dates to keep her job.
Shot of natalie and her boss in their office in love hard
Her boss is essentially forcing her to go on terrible dates. Netflix
Natalie’s job as a dating columnist for Soash Media is in the background of the plot for the whole film. 

She seems to have to write one article a week about the terrible dates she goes on, which feels both unlucrative for the company to keep her as a full-time employee and a little exploitative for her. 

Her boss, Lee, is dismissive of her other pitches and her woes about going through such a tumultuous love life. In fact, he tells her, “A disaster for you is a hit for me.”

Every conversation Natalie and her boss have makes her job description murkier, and at the end of the movie, Lee even says he’s tried to fire her four times, but she just keeps showing up to work.

Lee makes a joke about sleeping with one of his employees.
Lee using shake weights in his office in love hard
Her boss is pretty candidly awful throughout the movie. Netflix
Lee is a pretty terrible boss. In addition to exploiting Natalie for horrible date stories and unabashedly using Shake Weights, he sets up an off-handed joke about sleeping with one of his employees. 

After telling Natalie that she should leave the “serious stuff to the real journalists, like Steve,” Natalie says, “Screw Steve,” which prompts Lee to respond, “I did.”

To make it even more inappropriate, he follows his response with a cocky smirk, and says, “Hashtag, don’t tell HR, low-key.”

Natalie flies across the country to surprise Josh when they’ve only known each other for two weeks.
Nina dobrev in love hard netflix original
Nina Dobrev played Natalie. Netflix
After meeting on a dating app and communicating through text and calls for two weeks, Natalie flies across the country to surprise Josh — who’s really just catfishing her. 

It’s unclear how she found his exact address, but she shows up at his family home expecting a warm welcome for the holidays.

Natalie also introduces herself as Josh’s girlfriend to his family right when she arrives, even though they haven’t talked about their relationship status.

While singing karaoke, Natalie grabs at and flashes strangers, and she even slams a man’s head into a table.
Natalie singing karaoke while having an allergic reaction in love hard
She does the cringeworthy performance while having an allergic reaction. Netflix
Natalie’s entire karaoke routine is hard to watch as she attempts to seduce Tag with a sexy song and dance — completely unaware that she’s suffering from a potentially fatal allergic reaction.

As she sings, she goes around Tag’s table touching various guys and positioning herself so that they can see up her dress.

At one point, she even slams one of Tag’s friend’s heads into the table. 

Natalie fakes her entire personality to date Tag.
Josh and natalie arguing at teh rock climbing gym in love hard
She pretends to be into outdoorsy activities like rock climbing. Bettina Strauss/Netflix
Even though she was just upset about being catfished, Natalie lies to Tag about who she is from their first conversation. 

She acts like she loves climbing even though she’s terrified of it. She also pretends to like Henry David Thoreau because “Walden” is Tag’s favorite book, but she actually hates the author. 

Natalie even goes as far as changing her wardrobe and vocabulary — although, those came at Josh’s suggestion. 

Josh creates “candles for men” so that men can finally buy candles.
Josh holding a candle tin in love hard
In trying to break down gender stereotypes, Josh just reinforces them. Netflix
When Natalie finds Josh’s candle-making supplies, he explains that he makes scents for men since regular candles are “solely marketed to women” and “no self-respecting man” would buy them. 

The scents Josh created for his “masculine candles” include Lawn Mower, which smells like freshly cut grass, and Jiffy Lube, which smells like “blue-collar mechanics guys.”

But in his attempts to break down patriarchal structures, he’s really just strictly reinforcing genders norms.

Josh publicly proposes to Natalie in front of his family just to one-up his brother.
Josh proposing to natalie in love hard
The surprise engagement was public and childish. Netflix
Josh proposes to Natalie in front of his entire family and a crowd of seniors from a retirement home while they’re Christmas caroling. 

Surprise public proposals always have the potential to be awkward because the person can be pressured into saying yes. But this is even worse because Natalie and Josh aren’t dating — they barely know each other — and Josh is only doing it because he feels upstaged by his brother. 

Kerry is drinking as she answers a call from her sponsor.
Kerry pouring alcohol into a mug in love hard
The joke didn’t really land. Netflix
Natalie’s coworker, Kerry, makes a few short appearances throughout the movie, mostly to give her friend largely unhelpful advice. 

During one of their phone calls, Kerry starts pouring alcohol into her mug, and then she says she has to hang up because her sponsor is calling. 

It was a complete throwaway line, so whatever joke the writers were trying to make about alcoholism didn’t really land. 

Natalie doesn’t have a problem eating “a little” meat on her date with Tag even though she’s a vegetarian.
Natalie and tag cheersing red wine at the steakhouse in love hard
She’s instantly ready to loosen her morals for a man. Bettina Strauss/Netflix
While Natalie is getting ready for her date with Tag, Josh gets jealous and starts berating her about what she’s going to eat at Tag’s family’s steakhouse as a vegetarian

She eventually admits that worst case, she might have to eat “a little” meat.

Out of everything Natalie lies about, this is especially alarming. She seems far too willing to sacrifice her own morals just to impress Tag. 

Natalie publicly announces to Josh’s entire family and most of the town that Josh catfished her.
Natalie making her speech at the engagement party in love hard
Instead of communicating with the people involved, she embarrasses everyone. Netflix
Natalie’s entire speech at her and Josh’s surprise engagement party is uncomfortable to watch.

In front of Josh’s family and essentially everyone from the small town, she admits that Josh catfished her, she didn’t find the real Josh attractive, and she was pretending to be engaged to Josh while dating and lying to Tag.

Both Josh and Natalie make poor choices that lead them to their complicated situation, but there was no reason to publicly humiliate him in front of everyone he knew. 

