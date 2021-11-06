10 of the worst, most cringeworthy moments in Netflix’s new holiday rom-com ‘Love Hard’

Natalie has to go on terrible dates to keep her job.

Natalie’s job as a dating columnist for Soash Media is in the background of the plot for the whole film.

She seems to have to write one article a week about the terrible dates she goes on, which feels both unlucrative for the company to keep her as a full-time employee and a little exploitative for her.

Her boss, Lee, is dismissive of her other pitches and her woes about going through such a tumultuous love life. In fact, he tells her, “A disaster for you is a hit for me.”

Every conversation Natalie and her boss have makes her job description murkier, and at the end of the movie, Lee even says he’s tried to fire her four times, but she just keeps showing up to work.