The 25 Worst Mistakes In History

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Today is the 25th anniversary of the Chernobyl meltdown, one of the most expensive human errors in history.But mistakes come in many forms.



We tracked down the inflation-adjusted damages of some of the worst mistakes ever, including terrible mergers, oil spills and illicit sexual affairs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.