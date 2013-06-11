The Most Embarrassing Missed Dunks Of The NBA Season

Tiago Splitter hurtled toward the rim and tried to dunk against the Heat last night.



He failed when LeBron James obliterated his dunk attempt in midair — adding himself to the list of disgraced NBA dunkers this year.

Luckily for him, a bunch of big names (Wade, Curry, and LeBron himself) missed dunks in even more embarrassing fashion this year.

The very worst:

Steph Curry against the Bulls

CJ Watson against the Bulls

Dwight Howard against the Mavericks

LeBron James against the Bulls

Serge Ibaka against the Grizzlies

Dwyane Wade against the Bulls

