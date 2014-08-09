10 Terrible And Controversial Logos In Tech

Designing a logo can open a company up to a lot of praise or criticism.

When Marissa Mayer unveiled Yahoo’s latest logo, for example, the Internet exploded and said it was “boring.” Tumblr pages were dedicated to designing better options.

A few weeks ago, Airbnb revealed a new logo and the tech press laughed, saying it looked like genitalia.

With that as inspiration, we decided to take a look at some of the worst/most controversial logos in tech.

