'Worst Lady On An Aeroplane' Gives Travel Tips On SNL's 'Weekend Update'

‘SNL’ cast member Aidy Bryant cracked herself up while playing “The Worst Lady on an Aeroplane” on last night’s “Saturday Night Live” segment “Weekend Update.”

In the sketch, the traveller who everyone hates offered some key advice ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday:

Tip 1: Luggage is for losers. I carry everything is loose plastic bags.

Tip 2: Plan your meals. Bring Chinese food everywhere.

Tip 3: Extra leg room. Set up shop in the bathroom.

Tip 4: Bring your own entertainment: Pop in a porno.

Tip 5: Show them who’s boss: Scream into your phone even when it’s off.

Watch the full sketch below:

“Weekend Update” then took jabs at Toronto “Crack Mayor” Rob Ford, Justin Bieber’s partying, People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, and more. Watch below:

