10 Of The Saddest, Weirdest Kickstarter Projects We've Ever Seen

Kickstarter is a tool for making your creative dreams come true.Of course, you have to convince others that that dream is worth pursuing. And then you have to convince them that it’s worth giving you money for it.
As you can easily imagine, this doesn’t happen all the time. For every Kickstarter homerun like the Pebble watch or Printrbot, there’s another project that flops and falls flat.
Buzzfeed recently collected a bunch of these oddball projects and the Tumblr blog Sh*tstarter catalogues weird projects full time.
Here are our favourites.
Billing itself as 'the most hated documentary in the world,' this movie about fans of the band Insane Clown Posse got almost no love. A self-fulfilling prophecy?
Total raised: $5 of $5,000 goal
Not very many people were interested in this 'frisky and fun board game designed for the gays by gays.'
Total raised: $5 of $7,500 goal
These aren't conventional playing cards. They just feature pictures of heavenly bodies on them.
Unsure of what to do with them? The Kickstarter page offers some suggestions: 'Possible games include War, Go Fish, Sorting, Distances, and Matching.'
Total raised: $0 of $8,500 goal
As explained on the project's page, 'Love Of Music is an on-going photo exploration of women posed in various romantic and erotic relationships with musical instruments (cello, guitars, harp, rock drums, etc.)'
No one seemed interested.
Total raised: $0 of $19,750 goal
We admire the 'Why not?' mentality of this project, but the scope was exceptionally weird.
While dressed as a runaway bride on the Vegas strip, the project creator wanted to throw bouquets and garters at strangers. Upon closer examination, the bouquets and garters have gift cards attached to them. That's it!
Total raised: $235 of $750 goal
This project revolved around selling you a special adhesive film for your iPhone that, once applied, would turn your device into an eye-popping 3D display.
The pitch was that you could 'simply apply the 3D Plus film to your iPhone and experience true 3D.' But 'true 3D' is impossible by way of a special film because of, you know, science.
Total raised: $21 of $15,000 goal
Little Eatz sought to bring you snack food suitable for both dogs and people. But if you share food with a dog, the dog isn't eating human food. You're eating dog food.
Total raised: $251 of $5,000 goal
With a title that's sure to turn some heads, Homosexuals: The New Leper was a pitch for a book that sought to reconcile homosexuality and religion. Despite the tone of the title, this project aimed to clarify what the Bible says regarding homosexuality. It didn't fare well.
Total raised: $0 of $2,200 goal
This documentary pitch features loads of enticing buzzwords like 'Atlantis,' 'extraterrestrial,' and 'Planet X.' It seems sure to grab the attention of even the most mild-mannered conspiracy theorist, but the funding results speak for themselves.
Total raised: $0 of $22,000 goal
This documentary project aimed to tackle contemporary gender roles by sexualizing and objectifying the 'guy next door.' It smacks of some sort of reverse misogyny.
Total raised: $60 of $3,350 goal
