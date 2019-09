As a host country, Qatar’s soccer team will receive an automatic entry into the 2022 World Cup. That’s good news for them, because if this video is any guide, they have no shot of making it on their own.



This might be the most embarrassing shot in the history of the game. (Video via TheJournal.ie)



At least they have 12 years to practice.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.