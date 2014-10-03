We recently laid out the best jobs for pay raises and growth — a new report from financial tools startupSmartAsset.

While half of the top 10 careers were in healthcare — showing that these professionals can easily and quickly move up and make more — a recent report from PayScale found that this most definitely isn’t an industry-wide trend.

In fact, healthcare jobs dominated PayScale’s list of the worst professions for salary growth.

To compile its ranking of jobs with the slowest salary growth, PayScale examined the median pay for over 2,000 professions over a 20-year period. They found that pay raises are especially hard to come by in healthcare jobs, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, and anesthesiologists.

While college professors took the No. 1 spot, the next 10 jobs on the list are in healthcare.

PayScale’s lead economist Katie Bardaro notes that healthcare jobs are “somewhat unique,” because, while they tend to offer above-average starting salaries, “much of their training happens in school or shortly after starting their career,” she explains.

“Therefore, they start out with high earnings, due to the barriers of entry associated with these jobs like advanced education, but don’t see much accumulated growth as they are basically trained right out the door.”

However, this doesn’t mean that the outlook for these salaries won’t catch up to other, faster growing healthcare jobs.

“New technologies and methodologies mean on-the-job training for some healthcare positions is likely to pick up steam in coming years,” Bardaro says.

In the meantime, here are the 25 worst jobs for salary growth, according to PayScale, with job descriptions from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics.

25. Program Coordinator, Non-Profit Organisation They coordinate and supervise social service programs and community organisations and direct and lead staff who provide services to the public. Growth rate: 29.1% First year median pay: $US33,000 20th year median pay: $US42,600 24. Veterinarian Veterinarians diagnose, treat, and research medical conditions and diseases of pets, livestock, and other animals. Growth rate: 29.0% First year median pay: $US65,600 20th year median pay: $US84,600 21. Senior Accountant Accountants examine, analyse, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Growth rate: 27.5% First year median pay: $US47,700 20th year median pay: $US60,800 20. Mental Health Therapist These therapists work with individuals and groups to promote optimum mental and emotional health. They deal with a variety of issues associated with addictions and substance abuse; family, parenting, and marital problems; stress management; self-esteem; and ageing. Growth rate: 27.2% First year median pay: $US37,100 20th year median pay: $US47,200 18. Branch Manager, Banking They produce financial reports, direct investment activities, and develop strategies and plans for the long-term financial goals of their bank. Growth rate: 26.2% First year median pay: $US49,300 20th year median pay: $US62,200 16. Occupational Therapist (OT) Occupational therapists treat injured, ill, or disabled patients through the therapeutic use of everyday activities. They help these patients develop, recover, and improve the skills needed for daily living and working. Growth rate: 25.8% First year median pay: $US64,300 20th year median pay: $US80,900 10. Physician/Doctor, General Practice These physicians diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries that commonly occur in the general population. Growth rate: 18.3% First year median pay: $US153,000 20th year median pay: $US181,000 9. Psychiatrist Psychiatrists are mental health physicians who evaluate, diagnose, treat, and help prevent disorders and illness. Growth rate: 18.1% First year median pay: $US188,000 20th year median pay: $US222,000 8. Physician/Doctor, Internal Medicine These are physicians who diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Growth rate: 16.1% First year median pay: $US168,000 20th year median pay: $US195,000 7. Nursing Director These professionals plan, direct, and coordinate medical and health services. They might manage an entire facility, a specific clinical area, or a medical practice for a group of physicians. Growth rate: 13.3% First year median pay: $US72,300 20th year median pay: $US81,900 4. Pharmacist Pharmacists dispense prescription medications to patients and offer expertise in the safe use of prescriptions. They also may conduct health and wellness screenings and provide immunizations. Growth rate: 11.5% First year median pay: $US104,000 20th year median pay: $US116,000 1. Assistant Professor, Postsecondary/Higher Education Professors instruct students in a wide variety of subjects and vocational skills beyond the high school level. They also conduct research and publish scholarly papers and books. Growth rate: 5.3% First year median pay: $US61,700 20th year median pay: $US65,000 Prestige doesn't always translate into wealth. 18 Prestigious Jobs With Surprisingly Low Pay >>

