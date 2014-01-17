The All-Time Worst Interview Mistakes Job Candidates Have Made

Nearly half of hiring managers (48%) say they know within the first five minutes of an interview whether the candidate would be a good fit for the position, finds a new survey from job site CareerBuilder.

And nearly all employers (87%) say they know within the first 15 minutes.

Sometimes hiring managers can eliminate a candidate immediately because they’ve crossed the line and done something completely inappropriate.

In its survey, which included 2,201 respondents, CareerBuilder asked hiring managers and human resource professionals about the most outrageous mistakes they’ve ever seen candidates make during job interviews.

Below, they reveal the worst job interview blunders of all time:

Applicant warned the interviewer that she “took too much Valium” and didn’t think her interview was indicative of her personality.

Applicant acted out a “Star Trek” role.

Applicant acted like he was answering a phone call for an interview with a competitor.

Applicant arrived in a jogging suit because he was going running after the interview.

Applicant asked for a hug.

Applicant attempted to secretly record the interview.

Applicant brought personal photo albums.

Applicant called himself his own personal hero.

Applicant checked Facebook during the interview.

Applicant crashed her car into the building.

Applicant popped out his teeth when discussing dental benefits.

Applicant kept his iPod headphones on during the interview.

Applicant set fire to the interviewer’s newspaper while reading it when the interviewer said “impress me.”

Applicant said that he questioned his daughter’s paternity.

Applicant wanted to know the number of the receptionist because he really liked her.

The job interview is not only an opportunity to prove that you are qualified to perform the available job, but to also demonstrate that you’re the type of person others will want to work with. If you have any doubt about what you’re about to say, do, or wear in an interview, well, it’s probably best to skip it.

